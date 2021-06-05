Keppler, Timothy P. and Keppler, Dorothy A. to Larson, Levonna M., Lot 10, County, $499,900.
Mitchell, Margie Y. and Holley, Janet M. and Sanders, Margaret M. and Corley, Cynthia M. to Corley, Cody and Corley, Lana, Lot County.
Adams Limited Partnership to Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W., Parcels County.
Blue Bottle LLC to Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W., Parcels County.
Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W. to Adams Limited Partnership, Tract, County Road 433 And Easement.
Stennett, Leona A. and Crouch, Leona A. to Stennett, Kenneth Martin and Logwood, Dana Michele and Robinson, Karen Ann and Stennett, Leona A. and Crouch, Leona A., Lot 303, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Miller, David T. Trustee and Miller Family Trust to Knutson, Timothy M. and Knutson, Jean V., Lot 213, Harborside Sub., $110,000.
Flowe, Juanita B. to Flowe, Katy M. and Flowe, Juanita B., Parcel County.
Hewitt, Rodney M. and Hewitt, Valerie to Garrett, Stacey H. and Hewitt, Ashley C. and Hewitt, Rodney M. and Hewitt, Valerie, Lot 164, Stoney Point.
Clements, Stanley G. Jr. to Clements, Stanley G. Jr. and Clements, John Samuel, Lot Kinard Road.
Clements Stanley G Jr to Parker Amanda C and Clements Stanley G Jr, Parcel 6.753A Kinard Road,
Clements, Stanley G. Jr. to Clements, John Samuel, Lot 0.738A Kinard Road.
Ackerman, Kelly C. to Ackerman, W. Gray Jr., Strip Of Land County.
Cohen, Madelon and Harrison, Madelon M. to Harrison, Madelon M. and Harrison, Melvin Leon and Morton, Dana and Morton Alex, Lot, Sumter Street.
Harrison, Madelon Cohen and Harrison, Madelon M. and Harrison, Leon and Harrison, Melvin Leon to Harrison, Madelon M. and Harrison, Melvin Leon and Morton, Willie James, Lot City.
Clegg, Kevin Ryan to Clegg, Kevin Ryan and Clegg, Amy Doyle, Parcels County.
Aiken, Brown Sylvia and Brown, Sylvia Aiken and Aiken, Smith Euloise and Smith, Euloise Aiken and Aiken, Smith Euloise and Smith, Eulouise Aiken to Aiken, Davis Corinthian and Davis, Corinthian Aiken, Lot 44, Sub. Of Mr. Douglas Featherstone, $0.
Aiken, Davis Corinthian and Aiken, Corinthian and Davis, Corinthian Aiken to Holmes, Johnny Oneil, Lot No. 44, Sub. Of Mr. Douglas Featherstone, $30,700.
Karlie Hill Development Company LLC and Clerk Of Court Greenwood County to Ro, Kyungho D., Lot 17, Karlie Hill Sub., Ph. V, per Judge Order 2019-CP-24-1333 Recorded Per Coc.
Ridgill, Alice L. to Lys8820 Revocable Living Trust, Condominium Apartment 124-H Hidden Creek, Horizontal Property Regime, $60,000.
Bourne, Kathy L. to R & J Ventures LLC and R And J Ventures LLC, Condominium Apartment A-7, Greenbriar Horizontal Property Regime.
Sanders, Jonathan and Sanders, Amanda to Murray, Michael E., Lot 41, Brookside Sub., $145,000.
GA Management LLC to Roman, Joe, Lots 21 & 22, East End Heights, $169,900.
Turner, Stanley W. to Turner, J. Gray, Parcels County.
Parks, Dateka to Parks, Dexter L., Parcel C, Gary Road.
Pinson, Lewis Eugene to Rubio, Oscar, Lt. 7, Briggs-Reynolds Sub., $4,000.
Whitt, Robin Corley Per. Rep. and Moore, Patricia Dianne Estate and Patricia Dianne Moore Estate to Blanchard, Jody Dwayne and Blanchard, Kristen B., Lot No. 35 J, Lewis Sub., $80,000.
Dunlap, James A. to Cruz, Uriel, Lot No. 20, Phase III, Saddle Hill Sub., $217,000.
Shillinglaw, Steven W. and Shillinglaw, Robin B. and Shillinglaw, Witteborg Lauren Ashleigh and Witteborg, Lauren Ashleigh Shillinglaw to Witteborg, Lauren A. and Witteborg, Matthew S., Lot, No. 5, County, $240,000.
Watterson, Nancy D. to Smith, Dawn M., Lot, Edgemere Sub., $187,500.
Richardson, Daniel A. Sr. Trustee and Richardson, Linda H. Trustee and Richardson Family Trust to Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance Inc., Lot A, County, $25,000.
Newton, Charles E. to Creswell, Houston Aron, Lot No. 72, Block D, Alta Vista Property, $87,000.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 39, Brightwater Bay, Ph. III, $20,900.
Morris, Larry D. and Morris, H. Gail and Morris, Helen G. to Mcculloch, Robert and Mcculloch, Madeline and Mc Culloch, Robert and Mc Culloch, Madeline, Lot 128, Pucketts Ferry Sub. & Lot 129, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $245,000.
QB LLC to Store Master Funding XII LLC, Parcel County, $650,000.
Babb, Brannon M. Trustee and Chadwick, Stephanie B. Trustee and Babb, Scott K. Trust and Scott K. Babb Trust to 6723 LLC, Lot County.
Mccarty, Leslee and Mccarty, Bryan and Mc Carty, Leslee and Mc Carty, Bryan and Davenport, Leslee to Gaskin, Monica, Lot 24, Rosemont Sub., $95,000.
Hanft, Diane M. Trustee and Hanft, Diane M. Revocable Trust and Diane M. Hanft Revocable Trust and Hanft, Jeffrey J. and Hanft, Jeffery J. to Creasman, Joshua S. and Creasman, Kerry R., Lot 27, Ph. I, Newport Sub. & Lot 27-A, $359,000.
Quattlebaum, Charles to Alva, Ruben Guadarrama, Lot 9, Grendal Plant Sub. And Lot City, $16,100.
Grigsby, Donald Curtis to Grigsby, Keith Curtis, Eastern Portion Of Lot 6, Block B, Of The Robert Ligon Estate.
Grigsby, Keith Curtis to J4 Enterprises LLC, Eastern Portion Of Lot 6, Block B Of The Robert Ligon Estate, $89,000.
Norfolk Southern Railway Company to Brown, Robert Allen, Lot, County, $3,000.
Lazy Bear Properties LLC to Lewis, Hope Nash, Lot/Unit 115, Phase 1, Devon Park, $225,000.
Robinson, Raymond D. Jr. and Byrd, Carol A. and Mcginnas, Gloria Y. and Robinson, Randal D. and Mc Ginnas, Gloria Y. to Round Two LLC, Lot County, $60,000.
Williams, Brittany to Williams, Bobbie Jean, Lots Nos. 54 & 55, Washington Heights Sub.
Penland, Tabitha Dawn to Fleming, Timothy L., Lot 9, Block A, Hollywood Sub., $25,000.
Bassett, Patricia P. and Brewer, Patricia to Eakin, Justin C., Lot, Chinquapin Road, $17,500.
Hook, Jennifer Jordan and Jordan, Jennifer R. and Hook, Brian L. to Prince, Matthew R., Lot 15A, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $174,900.
Webb, Muriel C. to Webb, Muriel C. and Slate, Darlene A. and Chesser, Dawn M., Lot No. 26, Sec. III, Avondale Sub., $0.
Medlock, Melvin R. to Medlock, Melvin R. and Medlock, Carmen Suzette, Lot, County, $0.
Morton, Kevin D. to Holloway, Marcus J., Lot 158, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $0.
Kinard, Thomas H. and Kinard, Gayle C. to Reynolds, John F. and Reynolds, Karen C., Lot 1.03A, County, $0.
Padgett, Alexa L. to Padgett, Alexa L. and Padgett, Grover Chris, Lot No., 208 Belle Meade Sub.
Holmes, Ruby Smith to Holmes, Steven Larry and Holmes, Gregory Wallace, Lot #43 Bluff Sub.
Sellars, Arthur Roy to Posley, Ladrakus Derell and Posley, Leesona Lewis, Lot 7A, Ridgemont Farms Sub., $14,000.
Fortner Home Land And Development LLC to Fortner, Julie Marie, Lot No. Two Hundred Eighteen (218) Ninety Six Plant Sub., $65,000.
Tran, Sean L. and Tran, Megan R. to Hook, Brian L. and Hook, Jennifer J., Lot E-37, Gatewood Sub., $345,000.
GMI Holding Inc. to Holbert, James Marion, Lot 7, Cobblestone Lane.
GMI Holding Inc. to Beattie Development LLC, (20) Lots Cobblestone West Sub., (See Tms #'S), $85,000.
Calabash LLC to Beattie Development LLC, Parcel County, $350,000.
Schreiber, Daniel Eugene and Schreiber, Lauree Michele to Batoha, Daniel Trustee and Batoha, Nadine Trustee and Batoha Family Trust, Lot 37, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $45,000.
Wilson, David Joseph III to Mishak, Michael G. and Mishak, Sandra, Lot 569, Canoe Bay, $255,000.
Holmes, Gregory Wallace and Holmes, Steven Larry to Holmes, Steven Larry and Holmes, Billie M., Lot 43, Bluff Sub, $0.
Streckert, Michael W. and Streckert, Sheila W. to Keppler, Timothy P. and Keppler, Dorothy A., Lot 52, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $303,000.
Odell, Lisa A. and O Dell, Lisa to Pruitt, Hope Alexander, Lot 153, Sec. No. 3, Wellington Green Sub., $215,000.
Jones, Susan M. to Williams, Latravis and Williams, Ty Barryetta, Lot 35--A, Pepperhill Sub.
Fahnle, Robyn Ginn to Ginn, William Dennis, Parcels County.