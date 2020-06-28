Pederson, Mark A. and Pederson, Sandra L. to Peterson, Ricki Renee, Lt. 101, Northfall Acres, Sub., Ph. II, $93,900.
Thornton, Scott C. and Thornton, Paige E. and Thornton, Paige to Mcclure, Jane Carson and Mc Clure, Jane Carson, Lts., North Street, $100,400.
Tucker, John Sproles to Tucker, Wade Anthony and Hawks, Cynthia Michelle Tucker, Parcels County.
B&S Properties and B And S Properties to Branyon Properties LLC, Parcel City, $220,600.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lts, 105, 104, 12, & 15 Milford Pines, $152,000.
Broome, Michael James and Broome, Leslie Anne and Broome, Micheal J. to Broome, Michael James Trustee and Broome, Leslie Anne Trustee and Broome Living Trust, Lots, Forest Hill Sub.
Barrineau, J. Charles Jr. and Barrineau, Leslie Stone to May, Janice Smith and May, Richard Thomas, Lot 1, Jennings Heights & Interest In Alley, $348,000.
Stewart, Ann to Samson, Doug and Clemmons, Angela, Lot 9, Pinion Place Sub., $15,750.
Boles, Glenn S. and Boles, Glynn S. to Boles, Glenn S. and Boles, Glynn S. and Boles, Betty R., Parcels County.
Watts, Bobby L. to Watts, Jeremy C., Parcels County.
De Family LLC to J Cad Real Estate Inc., Lot 11, Palmetto Crossing, Ph. 1 And 2, $50,000.
Myers, Jacqulyne D. and Sawin, Jacqulyne D. to Patterson, Ashaniqua D., Lot 102, Wisewood Sub., $134,900.
Nelson, Todd Paul and Nelson, Dina Noel to Wattad, Omar and Elian, Mayada Y., Lt. 32, St. Andrews At Hunters Creek, $346,000.
Clark, Jennifer and Clark, John J. and Quarles, Randy C. and Quarles, Joyce M. to Ellis, Leah, Lts. 34 & 35, Colonial Heights Sub., $165,000.
Guido, John M. to Eisenreich, David J., Lot 11, Holbrook And Corley Sub., $140,000.
Hodge, Ann Drew Poe and Hodge, Ann Drew P. to Burkes, Jefferson and Burkes, Anne Mckesson, Parcel County, $132,500.
Nelson, Mary L. By AIF and Crawford, Joshua D. and Crawford, Ashley E. and Edmunds, Brian A. AIF to Crawford, Joshua D. and Crawford, Ashley Edmunds, Lot 3, Satterfield Sub. And Mobile Home, $92,000.
Vences, Juventino R. to Gonzalez, Idalia M., Lot 83, J. Lewis Smith Sub.
Gilchrist, Ida Mae to Gilchrist, David E., Lot 5, East End Heights Sub.
Smith, Michael to Smith, Nequila, Lot A, Promise Land Section.
Eakin, Lorna B. and Eakin, Lorna Brown to Wolfington, Sean T. and Wolfington, Shana S., Lot B, County & Right Of Way, $160,000.
Brown, Lisa B. and Brown, Josh R. to Garner, James Wesley and Garner, Norma Reyna, Parcel, Florida Ave, $20,000.
Jamros, Alexander J. Jr. to Jamros, Alexander J. III, Tract 3, Hill Crest Farm Road.
Whitley, Charlton F. and Word, Alexandria D. and Whitley, Alexandria Word to Whitley, Charlton F., Lts. D & E, Lawton Street, $0.
Peppers, Linda Barnes to Beckham, Ronni R., Lt. 5, Calvary Trail Sub.
Boozer, Tommie R. Sr. to Boozer, Thelma K., Lt. 13, Brentwood Hills, Ph. II.
Southern Resources LLC to Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W., Tract, 205.927A County, $358,000.
Smallwood, Brandon S. and Smallwood, Krysten C. to Wilson, Christine E. and Wilson, Jonathan and Lange, Randall and Lange, Donna, Tract 1, County, $229,000.