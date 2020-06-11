202000003656 6/2/2020 Sims Joshua Karl to Sims Joshua Karl and Sims Meredith Barbara, Lots 52 & 52-A Cherokee Hills Sub,
202000003665 6/2/2020 Lunsford Heath M and Lunsford Tina S to Pressley Deloris S and Pressley Eugene, Lots 36, 37, 38 & 39 Augusta Fields Sub, $134,500.
202000003667 6/2/2020 Moorer Bobby G and Moorer Shirley L to Baker Phillip J and Baker Diana C, Lot 43 Canterbury Sub, $177,000.
202000003671 6/2/2020 Weston Barry to Groff Meleigh E, Lot 7 Timber Place, $120,000.
202000003675 6/2/2020 Gibert Terry M and Gibert Carolyn H to Beverly Amanda Grace, Lot 29 Terrapin Pointe Sub, $40,000.
202000003677 6/2/2020 Crowe Forest N and Crowe Forrest N to Crowe Forest N and Crowe Whitney K, Parcels County,
202000003681 6/2/2020 Simpson Kyle B and Simpson Morgan V to Sears Austin T and Sears Shelby G, Lt 20 Harris Plant Sub, $125,000.
202000003685 6/2/2020 Brock Robert R Ii and Brock Kelli H to Hutson Elizabeth, Lot D-55 Gatewood Sub, $203,000.
202000003687 6/2/2020 Holley Ricky H By Aif and Holley Janet M Aif to Harrison Shaquila Lashay, Lot 25 Spring Valley Sub Sec A, $150,000.
202000003691 6/2/2020 Wright Keri M and Festa Keri W to Tubbs Gordon Stafford and Tubbs Brett Elizabeth Wilson, Lot 12 Broken Ridge Sub Ph I, $212,000.
202000003693 6/2/2020 Kemp Mark and Kemp Elizabeth A and Kemp E to Goodman Brian M, Lot A-14 Gatewood Sub, $339,220.
202000003695 6/2/2020 Padget Cynthia C to Padget Henry N, Lot 4 Sub 4 Chinquapin,
202000003696 6/2/2020 Padget Henry N to Gonce Trevor M, Lot 4 Sub 4 Chinquapin, $8,000.
202000003697 6/2/2020 Scott Kenneth to Acord Frank Aaron and Acord Andrea Lynn, Lot 16 Ammonwood And Lot 16-A, $225,000.
202000003699 6/2/2020 Smith Ronney D and Smith Joan A to Scott Kenneth R and Scott Caroline, Lt A County, $35,000.
202000003707 6/2/2020 Simmons Ernestine Hazel and Simmons Sara H and Lewis Helen Hazel and Hazel James Clifton Jr and Hazel James C to Simmons O David Jr and Simmons Russell E, Parcel W E Smith Road,
202000003708 6/2/2020 Simmons O David Jr and Simmons Russell E to Simmons David Lee and Simmons Allison R, Tract 3-C W.E. Smith Road And
Parcel W.E. Smith Road,
202000003709 6/2/2020 Simmons Ernestine Hazel and Simmons Sara H and Lewis Helen Hazel to Hazel James C, Tract 3-B W.E. Smith Road
And Parcel W.E. Smith Road,
202000003710 6/2/2020 Hazel James C to Simmons Olin David Jr and Simmons Shelia H, Tract 3-B W.E. Smith Road
And Parcel W.E. Smith Road, $25,000.
202000003718 6/3/2020 Special Referee and Lee Dana C to Bley Roger F and Bley Enda Williams, Lot Woodlawn Street
2015-Cp-24-00031, $79,374.
202000003720 6/3/2020 Allison Mark to All Properties Llc, Lts 24 & 26 Bl A Blakedale No. 3,
202000003726 6/3/2020 Williams Mary H to Garner Crystal Williams and Williams George Iv and Williams Mary H, Lot 229 Country Homes Sub No 2,
202000003728 6/3/2020 Buchanan John Lamar to Buchanan John Lamar and Buchanan Candace H, Tract County,
202000003730 6/3/2020 Sparks Ricky David and Unrue Martyne Lavonne and Stennett Mary Branham and Branham Mary to Nicotri Frank Iii and Nicotri Bradi W, Lot 64 Block B Kimbrook Sub, $177,500.
202000003733 6/3/2020 Thomas Jeffrey and Thomas Christine to Thomas Jeffrey and Thomas Christine, Lot 54 Forest Park Drive,
202000003734 6/3/2020 Johnson Diane S and Bice Dianne S and Johnson Diane S to Johnson Diane S and Sutherland John A Jr, Lot 48 G.P. Neel Property, $15.
202000003740 6/4/2020 Round Two Llc to Fennell Anna, Lot 19 Pinehaven Dr, $95,000.
202000003745 6/4/2020 Ashmore Donna M and Cahaly Donna M to Padgett Brian, Lot 408 Sec 3 Reigel Plant Sub, $5.
202000003746 6/4/2020 Mccurry William D and Mc Curry William D to Williams Angela Lafae, Lot 46 Ph Ii Ferncliff, $23,500.
202000003747 6/4/2020 Auburn Place Llc to Moore Carson, Lot 72 Auburn Place Sub, $5,000.
202000003754 6/4/2020 Mcswain Kenneth G and Mc Swain Kenneth G to Shearer Jacob, Lot 16 Phase I Champion Green Stoney Point Sub, $212,000.
202000003756 6/5/2020 Shepard Debra S to Harris Jessie O and Osman Phoebe V, Lot 28 Terrapin Pointe Sub, $29,500.
202000003758 6/5/2020 Crowder Christine E to Skippers Marine Inc and Skipper S Marine Inc, Lot County,
202000003759 6/5/2020 Kobe Keith Arnold to Skippers Marine Inc and Skipper S Marine Inc, Lot County,
202000003762 6/5/2020 Atlantic Coast Properties Llc and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc to Judy Johnny M, Lot 38 Calvary Trail Sec 3-A, $17,100.
202000003767 6/5/2020 Chandler Thomas Broome Jr and Chandler Heather Rene and Chandler Heather to Minor James T and Minor Linda T, Tract 4 R.T. Adams Estates, $58,000.
202000003769 6/5/2020 Gidewall Jessica and Gidewall Edward to Smith William Lee Emmanuel Brown, Lot 217 Belle Meade Sub, $172,000.
202000003771 6/5/2020 Robinson Jean to Roton Amanda D and Roton Olin Ray, Lot 49 Brentwood Hills, $113,189.04
202000003772 6/5/2020 Maffett Ernest R to Maffett Judy C, Parcels County,
202000003778 6/5/2020 Alexander Jerri to Howell Ann S, Lt 27 Cobblestone West Sub, $142,200.
202000003782 6/5/2020 Carolina Heritage Homes Inc to Durbin Rosemary A and Durbin Robert J, Lot 28 Reedy Cove Ii, $11,500.
202000003785 6/5/2020 Gray Catherine J and Johnson Tara M to Stevens Erika Noell, Lot 6 Homestead Acres,
202000003786 6/8/2020 Stennett Bobby G Sr to Stennett Tina Lynn, Parcel 38.18A County,
202000003788 6/8/2020 Yeldell Velma J to Yeldell Velma J Trustee and Davis Adrianne N Residential Trust and Adrianne N Davis Residential Trust, Lt 2 Shulington Sub & 1/28Th Well Interest,
202000003793 6/8/2020 Rivera Yohnni to Gordon Ramon, Parcel B City, $140,000.
202000003797 6/8/2020 Martin Robert B Jr and Martin Hanxian Ping to Leake Romain Rudolph and Leake Angela Potter, Lot 51 Ph 1 Pucketts Ferry Sub, $415,000.
202000003800 6/8/2020 Anderson Julie A to Palecki Halina, Lot 21 Beechwood Sub And Parcel A County, $52,500.
202000003801 6/8/2020 Bartley Moseley Llc to Guido John M, Lot 14 Ph I Newport Sub, $420,000.
202000003805 6/8/2020 Taber Frederic William and Taber Louise C and Taber Fred W to Taber Frederic William and Taber Louise C, Lot 155 Wellington Green Sec Iii,
202000003809 6/8/2020 Meshlovitz Keith M to Meshlovitz Keith M and Sizemore Lisa M, Parcel County, $0.
202000003812 6/8/2020 Wesson Patricia to Dunton Jason Richard, Parcel 6.24A Briarwood Road, $23,000.
202000003819 6/8/2020 Blue Reo 2 Llc and Blue Reo Two Llc to Rubio Oscar, Lot 402 Sec 3 Riegle Textile Sub, $9,000.
202000003822 6/8/2020 Summey Elaine B and Harris Elaine B to Price Christopher James, Lot 6 Kate Fowler Road,