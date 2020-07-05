Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC to Harrison, Nicole L. and Harrison, Markus A., Lot 16, Dixie Drive Sub., $159,900.
Hall, Robert Lee Jr. and Hall, Memorie Lea to Hall, Lea Elizabeth and Anderson, Melanie Lee, Parcel Greenwood & Abbeville counties.
Hamrick, Jack W. to Grounsell, Rebecca and Grounsell, Lee, Lots Country Acres Sub.
Grounsell, Rebecca and Grounsell, Lee to Lawrence, Fletcher F. Jr., Lots Country Acres Sub.
Kulhanek, Daniel L. and Kulhanek, Kayla J. and Kulhanek, Kayla to Peters Matthew R. and Peters, Amanda K., Lot 6, Sec. B, Hunters Creek Sub., $260,000.
Jandreau, Allan P. and Jandreau, Patricia A. and Jandreau, Allan to Wallace, Michael J. and Wallace, Erin R., Lots 13, 14 & 12, Ashton Park Sub., $350,000.
Reynolds, Janet M. to Reynolds, Mark W. and Reynolds, Donald R. Jr. and Mullins, Rebecca R., Tracts, Greenwood & Abbeville counties.
Reynolds, Mark W. and Reynolds, Donald R. Jr. and Mullins, Rebecca R. to Reyland SC LLC, tracts Greenwood & Abbeville counties.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lt .13, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. Two, $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lt. 14, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. Two, $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lt. 114, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. Two, $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lt. 115, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. II, $38,000.
Pescatore, Joy K. and Worrill, Deborah Diane to Rudd, Joey M., Tract A, 11.10A County, $118,900.
Wallace, Michael Jon and Wallace, Michael to Scott, Cynthia Y. and Scott, Donald H., Lot 116, Druid Hills Sub., $239,000.
Smith, Jessica C. and Willard, Jason T. to Holloway, Marcus and Martin, Shemeka, Lot 70, Ph. I, Centre Court Sub., $235,000.
Vilardi, Rosmore and Vilardi, Amy to Ostorga, Construction LLC, Lot, Asbury Road, $14,000.
Brooks, Caroline Goldman to Ostorga Construction LLC, Lot, Sandy Run Road, $12,000.
Brooks, Noah R. to Aiken, Dennis A., Lot, Fairview Avenue, $20,000.
Hill, Howard and Davis, Ella M. and Davis, Smith Ella M. and Smith, Ella M. Davis and Hill, Henry to Hill, Willie J., Lot 4, Cambridge Avenue East.
Tolbert, Obbie Jr. to Tolbert, Keyon L., Lt. 1, Corley Sub.
Childs, James B. to Childs, Jamone B., Lot B, County.
Gallman, Willie James and Gallman, Willie J. to Gallman, Blondell, Lot 1.93A, U. S. Hwy. 178.
Borland, James R. and Borland, Mary M. to JRBMMB LLC, Unit 104-A, Hidden Creek Condominiums And Units 110-G & 110-H Hidden Creek Condominiums.
Borland, James R. to MMBJRB LLC, Unit 104-A Hidden Creek Condominiums.
Borland, James R. and Borland, Mary M. to MMBJRB LLC, Units 115-D And 115-H, Hidden Creek Condominiums.
Turner, Clara and Turner, Eddie to Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W., Tract, Mountain Creek Road, $20,000.
Darragh, John Daniel to Ridlehoover, Robert E. and Ridlehoover, Kerri B., Tract Greenwood & Saluda counties, $78,660.
Brown, Emory to Bradshaw, Christin, Lts. County, $135,000.
Robinson, Branson J. and Robinson, Branson Julian to Robinson, Mattie and Robinson, Branson Jamal and Robinson, Natalie, Parcel County.
Robinson, Mattie to Robinson, Natalie Renee and Robinson, Branson Jamal, Parcel County.
Sisk, Eddie to Aleo, James, Lt. 10, Harris Plant Sub., $64,000.
Volpe, Louis A. to Volpe, Luigi A., Lt. 128, Wellington Green Sub., Sec. II.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. to Amey, James P., Unit 10, The Timbers.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Gaines, Dion Tameka, Lot 45, Brightwater Bay, Ph. III, $17,000.
Harvey, John Barry and Harvey, Melissa B. and Harvey, John Russell to Mckee, Shannon Irene and Mc Kee, Shannon Irene, Lot 3, Dalewood Sub., $80,000.
Dominick, Billie Ann and Parker, Billie Ann to Parker, Billie Ann, Lot 43, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Williams, Barry and Williams, Barbara Kennedy, Lot 47, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. III, $17,000.
West, Constance to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Deed In Lieu Of Foreclosure, Lot 2, Sec. A, Highland Forest Sub., $84,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee to Royal Litchfield Enterprises LLC, Lot 2, Sec. A, Highland Forest Sub, $41,000.
Turbine Component Services Greenwood LLC to Eaton Corporation, Parcels County, $4,224,000.
Turbine Component Services Greenwood LLC to Eaton Corporation, Parcels County,
Mccray, Lisa C. and Crtttendon, Lisa and Mc Cray, Lisa C. to Kinard, Barry M. and Kinard, Joy G., Lt. 56, Ph. II, Heathwood Sub, $265,000.
Nalepa, Anthony J. and Nalepa, Nancy S. By AIF and Nalepa, Anthony J. AIF to Rhinehart, Jerry L. and Rhinehart, Rebecca L., Lots County, $97,500.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Shockley, Edwin J. and Shockley, Sheila, Lot 12, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. I, $15,000.
Southern Homes & Property Development LLC and Southern Homes And Property Development LLC to Burton, Deresa, Lots 1 & 2, County, $118,000.
Salgado, Juvenal and Salgado, Rosario to Serrano, Evaristo and Rodriguez, Nicomedes, Lts. C & C-1 City, $32,600.
Gettys, Bradley S. to Gettys, Bradley Scott and Gettys, Kimberly Hudson, Parcel 47.00A County, $0.
Norgart, Christie E. to Norgart, Christie E Trustee and Norgart, Christie E. Revocable Trust and Christie E. Norgart Revocable Trust, Parcel Greenwood & Saluda counties.
Joiner, Carol Ann and Owens, Carol to Holcombe, Brittany Leeann and Joiner, Carol Ann, Lot 6, Belle Oaks Sec. IV.
Foshee, Michael E. to Jones, Ellen Z. and Zimmerman, Sam H. IiII, Lot 101, Lodge West, $160,000.
Robertson, Bobby A. to Stewart, Sylvia J., Lot 129, Fairforest Sub.
Horne, James L. and Horne, Tara L. to Horne, James L. and Horne, Tara L., Lot 13, Westwood Sub.
Gonzalez, Idalia M. to Allen, Amanda Lee, Lt. 83, Sloan Ave., $88,900.
Davenport, Harold O. and Davenport, Susan C. to Ficklin, Joseph Andrew, Parcel County, $89,500.
Summey, Richard Bryan to Montjoy, Michael Stanley and Montjoy, Teri Lynn and Montjoy, Madelyn A., Lot 3, Sec. A-E, Avalon Townhouses, Ph. One-D, $90,000.
RBJ Logistics LLC to Hulse, Dudley H. Trustee and Hulse, Dudley H. Revocable Trust and Dudley H. Hulse Revocable Trust, Lots 1-A, 1-B, 2-A, 2-B And 3 Lakeland Heights Sub., $810,000.
Laney, Laura Lane to Sullivan, Peter W., Parcels County, $80,000.
Sullivan, Peter W. to Sullivan, Peter W. and Sullivan, Tina B, Parcels County.
Sperry, Cathy M. and Babb, Cheryl M. to Teal, Melody N. and Teal, Phyllis K., Lt. 72, Greenwood Plant Sub., $91,900.
Scott, Bobbie Quarles to Scott, Jeffrey Todd and Hanks, Julie Scott, Tracts 7 & 8, Count.
Quarles, Dennis R. and Tettis, Susan Q. and Tettis, Susan Antoinette Quarles and Scott, Jeffrey Todd and Hanks, Julie Scott to Connell, Lee, Tracts 7, County, $90,000.
Dobbs, Richard Wayne to Vogel, Tanya D., Lt. 107, Spring Valley Sub.
Connell, Judy Wilson and Graham, Linda Wilson and Scott, Patti Wilson and Edwards, Linda Wilson to Culbertson, George Franklin and Culbertson, Margie Rowlette, Lts. B-1 & B-2, County, $291,000.
Hackenberg, Kirk A. and Hackenberg, Gloria A. to Dean, Robert Brandon, Parcel, Grace Street, $165,000.
Lovvorn, Terry D. and Lovvorn, Larry T. to Lovvorn, William Thomas and Lovvorn, Angela G., Parcels County.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Boerger, Jeffrey HSA to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Boerger, Jeffrey IRA, Lts 85 & 85-A, Reigel Plant Sub.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Boerger, Jeffrey IRA to Thompson, Matthew Paul and Thompson, Tiffany Lorraine, Lts. 85 & 85-A, Reigel Plant Sub., $20,000.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Nelson, Thomas and Nelson, Janet, Lt. 40, Planter's Row At Palmetto Crossing, Ph. Two, $120,000.
HSBC Bank USA National Association Trustee and PHH Mortgage Corporation to Griffin, Cassandra and Griffin, Derrick, Unit 29, Sec. 3, County, $27,000.
Mittendorf, Isaac and Mittendorf, Emma to Amaya, Sharai Gail Correll and Amaya, Evan, Lt. 302, Greenwood Plant Sub., $125,000.
Carson, Rosemary P. to Cooner, Julie S., Lt Or Unit 144, Ph. II, Devon Park, $220,000.
Chrisley, Rebecca A. to Corona, Jose Juan and Moran, Victoria, Lt. 18, Idlewood Sub., $200,000.