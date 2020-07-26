Canfield, Phyllis C. to Canfield, Tyler C., Parcel, Ponderosa Heights Sub. Ext.
Grand, Frank J. III and Grand, Brenda P. to Grand, Frank J. III and Grand, Brenda P., Lot 17, Ph. 1, Sec. III, Stoney Point Sub., $0.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc, Lot 22, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. Two, $38,000.
PLK Greenwood LLC to JMAC Group LLC, Parcel B, SC Highway 72 By-Pass NE, With Easement, $1,875,000.
Johnson, Donald Lee to Johnson, Lynn F., Lt. 64, Forest Hills.
Padget, Cynthia C. to Padget, Henry N., Lt. 4, Chinquapin Sub.
Lineberger, Lyn W. to Garic Corporation, Tract C, County, $268,000.
Norris, James and Norris, James R. to Black, Kenneth T. Jr. and Black, April A., Lot 18, Ridge Road, $200,000.
Woolbright, Sharon E. to Goldman, Jeanette E., Unit 6, Reynolds Colony Townhouses.
Terry, Cheleah to Blair, Robert W., Lot One, 3.0A Kathy Hill Estates.
Gordon, Ramon to Gordon, Ramon and Samuel, Shalawn Natasha, Parcel B, Spring Street.
Scott, Donald H. to Scott, Cynthia Y., Lot 116, Druid Hills Sub.
Boonesborough LLC to Garcia, Joseph Anthony, Tract 25A, Greenville Church Road, $85,000.
Gesicki, Aaron A. and Blackburn, Amy K. to South, Dallas M. and South, Elyse L., Lot, Turnberry Court, Lodge Grounds, $236,000.
Forrest, Loretta B. to Holtzclaw, Steven H., Lot 98, Belle Meade Sub., $149,000.
Stevens, Frank Branch to Stevens, Dessie, Lot, County.
Stevens, Frank and Stevens, Dessie and Stevens, Frank B. to Stevens, Timothy Scott, Lot, County.
Adams. W. O. By AIF and Adams, Maude AIF to Wolfington, Sean T. and Wolfington, Shana S., Lot A, County With Easement, $45,000.
Perez, Avila Sarai and Avila, Sarai Perez to Arce, Isaac Arce, Lots 8, 9, 10 And A Portion Of Lot 11, County, $0.
Templo, Pentecostes Rosa De Saron S. Main to Flores, Padilla Jose Arjelio and Padilla, Jose Arjelio Flores and Anariba ,Miriam Yamilet Flores and Flores, Anariba Miriam Yamilet, Lots 1 Through 7 G. M. Moore Sub., $0.,
Molina, Barbara and Palacios, Pedro to Zulueta, Angel and Molina, Ivonne Gonzalez and Gonzalez, Molina Ivonne, Lot (2) Two 2.13A, Park Place Sub., $0.
Cockfleld, Ruby Carolyn and Cockfield, Billy to Cockfield, Ruby Carolyn and Cockfield, William Howell III and Cockfield, Billy, Lot 2, Leslie L. Wideman Sub. And Lot 26 Subdivision Wideman Property, $0.
Stennett, Tina Lynn to Burnette, Raymond Russell and Burnette, Tammy Mccurry and Burnette, Tammy Mc Curry, Parcel 38.18A, County, $354,400.
Beattie Development LLC to 4510 Reading Road LLC, Tract B 4.68A, Joe Bernat Drive, $650,000.
Adams, William O. By AIF and Adams, Maude AIF to Henderson, Kevin and Henderson, Dana, Parcel County, $83,000.
Sandore, Robert A. Jr. and Sandore, Angela Z. to Allen, Alva David and Allen, Maxine L., Lot 11, Ashton Park Sub., $18,500.
Tatko, Wayne and Tatko, Kim to Grantham, Thomas B. and Grantham, Betty, Lot 29, Sec. H, Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub., $372,000.
Central Trust Company to Watch Hill Development LLC, Tract County, $482,000.
Emerald Plaza LLC to Krishu LLC, Parcel County, $235,000.
Kepler, Aaron and Kepler, Jenny to Mccall, Elisabeth Valentine Trustee and Mccall, Elisabeth Valentine Revocable Trust and Elisabeth Valentine Mccall Revocable Trust and Mc Call, Elisabeth Valentine Trustee and Mc Call, Elisabeth Valentine Revocable Trust and Elisabeth Valentine Mc Call Revocable Trust, Lot 39, Auburn Place Sub., $209,900.
Wilson, G. Norris and Wilson, Linda H. to Wilson, G. Norris and Wilson, Linda H., Lt. 14, Fawn Brook Sub.
Brown, Curtis C. Jr. to Nolan, Tyler R. and Nolan, Shaunna L., Tracts County, $189,900.
Mcintosh, Matthew Cameron and Mc Intosh, Matthew Cameron and Mcintosh, Matthew C. and Mc Intosh, Matthew C. to Reese, Starkeista, Lot 3, A.R. Drummond Sub., $128,750.
Kapoor, Anish to Moosa, Joshua and Burbol, Molly, Lot/Unit 35, Bradford Place And Easement, $109,000.
Flint, Eric J. and Flint, Anne to Flint, Eric J. and Flint, Anne, Lot, East Cambridge Street And Easement.
Grogan, Christopher Ty and Grogan, Taylor S. to Bowlby, Benjamin Lee and Bowlby, Avie Leigh, Parcel 3.11A, County, $116,500.
Ippaso, Robert and Dipietro, Beth to Eberhardt, Kelli A. and Eberhardt, Scott A., Lot 22, Ph. I, Grand Harbor Sub., $285,000.
Auburn Place LLC to Montgomery, Jeffrey D. and Murphy, Kerry K., Lot 34, Auburn Place Sub., $5,000.
Boonesborough LLC to Garcia, Joseph Sr. and Garcia, Sara M., Tract 21.94A, Greenville Church Road, $74,596.
Elsea, Linda Jo Garner and Elsea, Linda J. to Elsea, Lloyd L., Lots 57 & 58, Block D, Alta Vista Sub.
Minton, Langley A. and Minton, Julia K to Amey, James P. and Amey, Chidapa S., Unit 10, The Timbers, $82,000.
Yarbrough, Darryl to Yarbrough, Nick C., Lot 2.12A, County.
Mullinax, Katie Lee G. to Mullinax, Michael F. and Wood, Marilyn M., Parcels Greenwood & Abbeville counties.
Appletree Properties LLC to Eagles Harbor Homeowners Association Inc., Parcel, Eagles Harbor, Ph. II, $3,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Reinhardt, Mark D. and Reinhardt, Barbara D,, Lt. 312, Ph. IV, Grand Harbor Sub., $750,000.
Sorrow, Paul to Schleicher, Haley S. Custodian For and Schleicher, Zachary R., Lot 46, Broken Ridge Sub., Ph. II.
Sorrow, Paul to Schleicher, Haley S. Custodian For and Schleicher, Kailyn H., Lot 46, Broken Ridge Sub., Ph. II.
Sorrow, Paul to Schleicher, Haley S. Custodian For and Schleicher, Logan P., Lot 46, Broken Ridge Sub., Ph. II.
Collins, Kelly to Greer, Judy, Tract B, County.
RNP LLC to Shiv Shiv LLC, Parcel County, $30,000.
Camp Chinquapin For Critters Inc. and RNP LLC to Shiv Shiv LLC, Parcel County.
Morison, Peter to Johnson, Robert L. and Darr, Jennifer C., Lot 24, Summer Point Community, $142,500.
Rollinson, Merv Fitzgerald and Rollinson, April to Randall, Mary Faye, Lts. 103 & 102, Augusta Fields, Sec. 2, $141,900.