Ambrose, George W III to Huntzinger, Brian A. and Huntzinger, Debra L., Lt. 23, Plantation Pointe Sub., $78,000.
Sterghos, Frances By AIF and Smith, Thomas M. AIF to Calhoun, Greyson Julius and Calhoun, Grace Marie Brooks, Lts. 23, 24 & 25, Bl. E., Lander Heights, $128,000.
Whip Poor Will SC LLC to Laucis, William, Lt. 8, Fair Forest Drive, $30,000.
Steifle, Gregg T. and Steifle, Ross Ann to Alvarado, Jose Lopez and Lopez, Alvarado Jose, Lot 1.089A, Pinehurst Drive, $30,000.
J Cad Real Estate Inc. to Kleinau, J. H. Trustee and Kleinau, Pauline M. Trustee and Kleinau Living Trust, Lot 64, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Phases One And Two, $252,000.
Urban, Betty Evelyn Kneece to Urban, Terrance Wayne and Urban, David Alan and Urban, Anthony John IV and Urban, Dennis Bryan, Lt. 14, North Fall Acres.
Rachels, Pamela K. and Saul, Pamela Kay to Saul, Pamela Kay and Rachels, Emmett Charles III, Lots 28 & 29, Woodlawn Sub.
Shahid, Iqbal to Gonzalez, Fausto Corona Jr. and Corona, Fabiola, Lt. 4, Broken Ridge Sub., $193,000.
Harrison, Patricia P. and Byars, Patricia P. to Byars, Justin, Lt. J-I & Adjacent Patio, Heritage West Townhouses & Lt. 22, Lake Shore Dr., $0.
Robertson, Bobby A. and Robertson, Betty M. to Cuenin, Paul M. and Cuenin, Brittany T., Lt. D-14, Gatewood Sub., $275,000.
Campbell, Justin B. and Campbell, Doyle Jimmy to Cook, Tammy M. and Campbell, Tammy C., Parcel County.
Cuenin, Paul M. and Cuenin, Brittany T. to Krebs, Faith A., Lt. 60, Bl. A, Wilson Street, $159,750.
Heck, George E. and Heck, Janet E. to Hogan, William C. and Hogan, Nancy K., Lt. 39, Beech Lake & Easements, $285,000.
FCT Resources LLC and F CT Resources LLC to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Lot, County, $52,500.
Anderson, Herbert R. Jr. and Special Referee to TD Bank NA, Corrected Deed.
Snead, E. Keith III to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Lot, City Portion Of Lot 33, Reynolds Estate Sub., $14,000.
Ayers, Mildred By AIF and Marchant, Jill A. AIF and Ayers, Mildred S. By AIF to Marchant, Jill A. and Ayers, Heidi L. and Ayers, Judson F. III, Lt. Or Unit 112, Ph. I, Devon Park.
Trautman, Christy Cheek and Smith, Christy and Jones, Daniel and Greer, Wendy to Trautman, Christy Cheek, Parcel Town Of Hodges, $0.
Humann, James S. and Humann, Cynthia M. to Nation, Timothy and Nation, Vera C., Lt. 64, Ph. I, Stoney Point Sub., $8,000.
Mccurry, William D. and Mc Curry, William D. to Patterson, Evan and Patterson, Angela, Unit 124, Abbey Court, $90,000.
R .T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Simard, Christian St. Laurent, Lot 23, Milford Pines Drive, $249,800.
Peach State Federal Credit Union and Southeast Federal Credit Union to Horne, Scott, Parcels County, $25,000.
Williams, Celia N. to Fallaw, Samantha R. and Abney, Juwan, Lot 56-E And Lot 56-F, Burton’s Bend Sub., $60,000.
Dove, Stephen F. to Payne, Richard Clayton and Barnum, Michala Sha, Lot 13, Hill & Dale Sub., $152,000.
Gimore, Stacie L. Aif and Gilmore, Stacie L. AIF and Gilmore, Sharon E. By AIF to Hyatt, Mark A., Lot 11, Janeway Avenue, $120,000.
Ouzts, Jeremy B. to Shrefler, Timothy J. and Shrefler, Peggy A., Lot 1, Deadfall Road, $180,000.
Gordon, Angela and Mcdaniel, Angela and Mc Daniel, Angela to Bright, Deborah, Lot Or Unit 2, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $89,500.
James C. Burns III Family Limited Partnership and Burns, James C. III Limited Partnership to Lee, Shonna Williamson and Lee, Toby Eugene Jr., Lot County, $300,000.
Rambo, Doris By AIF and Mauney, Doris Ann AIF to Davis, Charles, Lot 3, Plowden Avenue, $45,000.
Bethel, James W. and Bethel, Carol J. to Richman, Joel J. and Richman, Ginger P., Lot 19, Verandah Beach At Grand Harbor, $559,000.
Tallent, Keenan W. to Haburay, Jeff, Lot 42, Utopia Acres, $40,000.
Price, Donna and Dibona, Vincent Jr. and Lawrence, Regina and Dibona, Regina to Goodenough, Mary L., Lot Or Unit 2-C, Ph. I, Quarterpath, $96,000.
Owings, Jacob A. and Owings, Joy M. to Kelly, Joseph M. and Kelly, Mary E., Lot 10-A, Frederick Road, $15,000.
Garcia, Jose G. to Hammond, John G. Jr. and Hammond, Ann O., Lot 127, Grendel Plant Sub., $40,000.
Auburn Place LLC to Alexander, Forrest Dale and Bledsoe, Emily N., Lot 35, Auburn Place Sub, $5,000.
TJ Homes LLC to Branan, Jane F., Lot 2, Stoney Point Sub., $337,500.
Lee, Shonna W. and Lee, Toby E. Jr. to Patterson, Christopher and Patterson, Vickie, Parcels Bent Road, $288,000.
Pinson, Lewis Eugene and Pinson, Lewis E. to Rubio, Oscar, Lot City, $10,000.
Hartzog, Jennifer S. to Dibert, John Christian and Dibert, Katelyn Perrin, Lot 14, Laurel Acres Sub., $155,000.
Kerr, Keely D. to Provencal, Michelle Marie and Bailey, Anne Michelle, Tract County, $19,000.
Herndon, Charles H. III to Steifle, Gregory T., Lot 4-A & 5, County.
Steifle, Gregory T. to Herndon, Charles H. III, Lots 3 & 4-B, County.
Guido, John M. to Forster, Lena, Lot 14, Ph. I, Newport Sub.
Adams, Thurmond J. to Adams, W. O., Parcels County.
Treeter, Alan and Treeter, Lisa and Treeter Properties LLC to Rodgers, Candice and Shipley, Matthew, Unit 4, Sec. D, County, $69,484.
Chambers, Thomas and Chambers, Tommy to Ruiz, Tony Jr., Lot 1, Power Street, $14,700.
Johnson, Lynn F. to Johnson, Lynn F. and Johnson, Donald Lee, Lot 64, Forest Hills.
Coursey, Nina C. to Coursey, Kevin J., Lot 10, Augusta Fields Sub.
Rowe, Daniel W. and Williams, Sarah A. to Goodman, Sara Kyle, Lot Or Unit 6, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $90,000.
Davis, Charles and Davis, Charles L. to Royal Litchfield Enterprises LLC, Lot 3, Plowden Ave, $0.
Sumere,l Elmo David Jr. to Sumerel, Delora J., Parcels County.
Garber, Mark B. to E & J S Realty LLP and E And J S Realty LLP, Lts 2 & 1 City, $10,000.
Miner, Barry S. to Fleming, Clarence L., Lts 3 & 6, Bl A And Lts 1, 2, & 3, B.l B, Hollywood Sub., $32,000.
Kiehne, Gerald Per Rep and Estate Of David J. Monk By Per Rep and Monk, David J. Estate By Per Rep to Morris, Jia Luen and Morris, Shou Mei, Lt. 113, Orchard Park Sub., $181,000.
Sealy, Ryan D. and Sealy, Ann O. and Sealy, Ann and Sealy, Ryan to Sealy Partners LLC, Lt. 68, Harris Plant Sub. & Lt. 17, Woodlawn Sub.
White, Donald W. to White, Carol Ann, Parcels County.
Riddle, Ola C. to Mason, Shelby Riddle and Henley, Brenna Riddle and Riddle, Ola C. and Riddle, Michael Lee, Parcel, Greenwood & Abbeville counties.
Sperry, Kyle D. and Blackstone, Roger and Miller, William Travis to Davis Tree Properties LLC, Parcel County, $185,000.
Oggenfuss, Christopher James and Oggenfuss, Christopher to Mcclurkin, Margie W. and Mcclurklin, Jay Scott and Mc Clurkin, Margie W. and Mc Clurkin, Jay Scott, Lt. City, $95,000.
Anderson, James R. and Anderson, Temple A. to Cowan, David E. Jr., Lot 6, Edgemere Sub., $106,300.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Reeder, Yolander to Smith, Ricky A., Parcel, Brickyard Road Tax Deed, $1,010.60
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Lark, George Henry to Smith, Ricky A., Parcel, County Tax Deed, $2,171.60
Calvert, Helen J. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Collins, Clarence Wayne and Collins, Helen Evelyn, Parcel ,County Tax Deed, $2,100.
Shuman, Larry K. and Shuman, Diane M. to Love, Donald A. and Love, Valentina A., Lot 99, Harborside Sub., Ph. III, $5,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to Prince, Frankie C., Lot 21, Grendel Plant Sub., $16,000.
Hastings, Sylvia B. By AIF and Robinson, Judy H. AIF to Stier, Edith Trustee and Stier, John E. Trustee and Edith Stier Trust and Stier, Edith Trust, Tracts ,County, $38,025.
Foxfield Investments Inc. to Driftwood Lands LLC, Parcels County,
Whitmire Rentals LLC to Bearcat Properties LLC, Lt. 4, City, $92,500.
Mcmahan, Marion William and Mc Mahan, Marion William and Mc Mahan, Marion W. and Mcmahan, Marion W. to Glenn, Steven Keith, Lt. 53, Druid Hills Sub., $134,000.
Adams, Eugene M. AIF and Adams, Lucian D. Sr. Estate and Lucian D. Adams Sr. Estate and Adams, Eugene M. Trustee to Davenport, Gerald T. and Davenport, Deborah G., Lots 36, 37, 38, 39, 47, 48, 49 And 50, Lakeland Village Sub., $0.
Christiana Iglesia, 611 Calhoun Ave., $4,000, remove old shingles and replace. Johnie Johnson, 956 Marshall St., demolition of structure.
Laura Todd, 104 Stonewood Drive, $15,000, addition to detached garage.
Kevin Wirt, 71 Cork St., Ware Shoals, $1,867, open sided carport 18x24.
TM Management and Sales LLC, 1004 Calhoun Road, $18,000, roof repair, floor, sheetrock.
Marke and Vanessa Felton, 302 Vintage Court, $1,788, reroof.
Timothy and Patricia Fender, 102 Saddlebrook Lane, $5,750, reroof.
Roger Bley and Edna Williams, 602 Woodland St., $15,000, bath upfit, sheetrock, laundry.
Guadulupe Parra, 238 East Ave., $5,000, roofing, windows, inside walls.
Aaron and Elizabeth Taylor, 705 Henrietta Ave, $150,000, interior remodel.
David and Mary Kenzie, 104 Windsor Oaks Court, $6,500, reroof.
FPG and Associates, LLC, 229 Lowell St., $3,500, replace windows.
Elizo’s Landscaping & Cleaning — landscaping/janitorial service
Autozone #6272 — retail auto parts
Cakes by Sharon — cake baking
Koki’s Landscape Lawn and Tree — landscaping service
NCC Lawn Restoration — landscaping service
Task Force Grass Cutting — landscaping service
Brakes 4 Less of Columbia Inc. — automotive brake repair
Agape Home Care LLC — non-medical home care
Stop-A-Minit 30 — retail convenience store
Samuel and Son Monument — retail monuments
Worksmart Inc. — staffing service
T&J Kitchen and Bath of Greenwood — retail counter tops and cabinets
Mystic Hollow Market — retail crafts