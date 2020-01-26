West, Eva Sue to Brooks, Alice Nicole and West, Eva Sue, Lt. 77, Augusta Fields, Sec 2.
County of Greenwood to BGN Company LTD, Tract 13.254A, County, $20,000.
Ballenger, Evelyn Anne Kelley and Ballenger, Evelyn Ann to Ballenger, Donald K. and Haithock, Sarah L. and Erbschole, Rachel A. and Ballenger, Franklin L., Tract 2, Stoney Point Area.
Sundermann, John M. to Parnell, Franchot L. and Parnell, Verna C., Lt/Unit 109, Orchard Park Sub., $175,000.
Alexander, Wanda L. to Smith, Sandy and Smith, Richard M., Parcel U.S. Highway 221, $99,900.
Adams, John Hurst to Adams, Dolly D. Trustee and Adams, John H. Living Trust and John H. Adams Living Trust, Tracts County.
Schoch, Brian H. and Schoch, Mary E. and Nabors, Mary E. to Busbee, Ivey L., Lt. 17, Sec. U, County, $217,000.
CY Thomason Company to Smith, David Ronney and Smith, Brandon David, Parcels County.
Auburn Place LLC to Richards, Betty W., Lot 60, Auburn Place Sub., $2,600.
Watson, William Henry Sr. to Watson, William H. III, Corrective Deed.
Watson, William Henry Sr. to Watson, Dexter Leon and Watson, Coressa B., Corrective Deed.
Calhoun, Robert T. to Wilson, Justin M., Tracts 2-C & C Epworth Section, $170,000.
Total Investments LLC to Black Sail Inc., Parcel County, $39,000.
Charleston Place at Lake Greenwood LLC to Greenwood Metropolitan District, Lt County.
Rigby Rental Property LLC to Hemlock Properties LLC, Lot Stanley Avenue and Lot East Cambridge Avenue, $141,000.
Garden Gate Investments LLC to Blackwood, Michael G. and Blackwood, Teresa A., Unit 16-B, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. III.
Tackett, Ernest Ray to Austin, Sharee S., Lot 21, Hampton Trace Sub., $155,000.
Town & Country of Greenwood LLC and Town and Country of Greenwood LLC to Quarles, Olivia R., Lot 44, Woodlawn Sub., $145,000.
Blue Sky Investment Properties LLC to Langley, Warren and Langley, Jayn, Parcels County, $150,000.
Westpointe Properties LLC to Black, Joe D. and Black, Angela T. and Evans, Lily, Lots, Town of Ninety Six, $32,500.
Blueprint Fund II LP FBO and US Bank Cust and Blueprint Firstrust Bank to Blue Reo 2 LLC, Parcels County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Bryant, James C., Lot 43, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $395,345.
Brooks, Donna to Cockrell, Richard A., Lot, Farm Road, $135,700.
Felts, William Franklin Sr. and Felts, W. F. Sr. to Melgarejo, Jose Arturo, Lot 16, East End Heights, $8,000.
Hastings, Larry C. to Hasting, Willie Kim, Lots 23, 24 & 25, Block 5, Unit 1, Greenwood Shores.
Chumley, Margaret Smith to Ginn, Doris Elaine, Lot 9-11, Bl. K, Blyth Heights Sub. and Lot 12, Bl. K, Blyth Heights Sub.
Rogers, Bettie S. to Hodges, Krystal K., Parcels County, $125,000.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Gaskin, Monica, Lot 34, Idlewood.
Calhoun, Angela Denise and Calhoun, Angela D. to Holloway, Tonya, Lot 13, Park Place Sub. with 1994 Mobile Home.
Mackin, Charles P. Trustee and Mackin, Charles P. Revocable Trust and Charles P. Mackin Revocable Trust and Mackin, Patricia A. Trustee to Round Two LLC, Lot, County, $65,000.
Morris, Marco A. and Morris, Marco to Davis, Larry D. and Davis, Taylor H., Lot 41, Greenwood Plant Sub.