Jamison, Kathy to KJP Properties LLC, Lt. 79, Terra Villa Sub.
Daniel, Herman S. Sr. to Daniel, Herman S. Jr. and Daniel, Adrian and Daniel, Ola and Daniel, Merriett C. and Jefferson, Lynda D., Parcel Town Of Ninety Six.
Humphreys, Angela B. to Ramm, Jamie and Ramm, Jessica B., Lot 11, Cedar Lake, $307,000.
Harper, Bonnie L. to Lloyd, Stephen S., Tracts Greenwood And Abbeville Counties, $264,000.
Brown, Arthur E. and Brown, W. Mitzi to Custer, Harold E., Parcel, West Main Street Extension, $89,632.50
Butler, William D. to Butler, David M., Parcels, East Cambridge Extension, $0.
Gary, Keith D. to Burleson, Alexis C. and Burleson, Joshua A., Lot 196, Greenwood Plant Sub., $40,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Dale, Suzette and Broome, Brandy and Broome, Mathew to C & K LLC and C And K LLC, Lot 5, Lawton Griffin Property — Tax Deed, $4,378.21.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Spivey, Julie M. Trustee and Spivey, Richard F. Jr. Trustee to C &.K LLC and C And K LLC, Lot 1, Seaborn Avenue — Tax Deed, $1,020.57.
Bowick, Charles Jr. and Bowick, Rachel to Kobe, Keith Arnold, Parcel, Shrine Club Road, $1,000.
Kobe, Keith Arnold to Bowick, Charles Jr. and Bowick, Rachel, Parcel, Shrine Club Road.
Futurestar Properties LLC and Smythe, David R. Trustee to 910 Edgefield Street Land Trust, Lots County.
Peurifoy, Inez W. to Peurifoy, Edward R., Parcel County.
Gibert, Terry M. to Jackson Marcelina, Lot F, Leroy Drive, $10,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Jackson, Marcelina, Lots, Leroy Drive, $10,000.
Riley, Sybil G. and Riley, Sybil Gordon to Riley, Sybil G. Trustee and Riley, Sybil G. Revocable Trust and Sybil G. Riley Revocable Trust, Parcels County.
Buchanan, John Leland and Buchanan, John Leland Jr. to Buchanan, Nancy A. and Buchanan, Freyia Ray and Buchanan, Kurt Norbert and Buchanan, Karl Heinz and Buchanan, Cherie Anne and Moore, William Benjamin Jr., Lt 2-A Briarwood Road.
Cole, Rabun to Cole, Gaynell S., Parcels County.
Singletary, Rachael Heather and Singletary, Rachael H. to Williams, Jameica E., Lot 3 And Portion Of Lot 4, Abners Acres Sub., $90,000.
Temple, Leslie and Glover, Leslie B. to Temple, Leslie, Lt. 8, North Lake Sub.
Scales, Charles W. III to Hamilton, Kimberly Teal, Lot 5, Jessamine Park, $125,000.
Westpointe Properties LLC to Bolden, Matthew and Funderburk, Sarah, Lot 73, Augusta Fields, Sec. 2, $137,490.
Oliver, Travis V. and Oliver, Becky Y. to Mathis, Jessica Brooke, Lots, County, $10,000.
Walker, Totsye D. and Walker, Tot D. to Reid, Darrell R., Lot 34, Harbor Heights Sub., $229,500.
Wideman, Mary Jane Estate to Whitfield, Johnson Annette and Jonnson, Annette Whitfield, Parcel County.
John, Chacko to Harris, Myrna L. and Harper, Teresa D., Lot 122, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $72,900.
Hodges, Winston and Hodges, Carol to Mcalhany, Norma A. and Mc Alhany, Norma A., Unit 3, Lodge West Carriage Homes, Sec. I, $255,000.
Ouzts, Jeremy and Ouzts, Leslie T. to Estes, Matthew, Parcel County, $123,500.
Estes, Matthew to Estes, Matthew and Estes, Elisabeth J., Parcel County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Halliday, Julie Bonner and Bonner, Thomas Francis, Lt. 314, Ph. IV, Arsenal Drive, $613,000.
Allen, C. Edmond to Allen, C. Edmond Trustee and Allen, C. Edmond Revocable Trust and C. Edmond Allen Revocable Trust, Parcels County.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Dove, Sheldon, Parcel 5.00A, County, $35,000.
Ricketts, Wallace and Wallace Ricketts Properties to Wildrick, Lisa J., Lt. A, Smith Street Ext., Donalds, $84,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Fredrychowski, Craig and Fredrychowski, Tracy, Lt. B, SC, Hwy. 34, $45,000.
Wise, James E. and Wise, Gladys B. to Pollard Land Company Inc., Parcel County, $101,916.
Fannie Mae By AIF and Federal National Mortgage Association By AIF and Scott And Corley PA AIF to Lawrence, Benjamin M., Lt. 47, Jennings Ave.
Special Referee and Stewart, Peggy June M. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Parcel County, Tax Deed 2019-CP-24-00454, $48,346.
Nichols, Thomas I. and Nichols, Mary Frances to Nichols, Thomas I. and Nichols, Mary Frances, Lot 6, Baywood Sub.
Aiken, Scott Everitt and Aiken, Sara Zipfel and Aiken, Scott E. and Aiken, Sara to Jared P. Tavernier Holding LLC, Tracts 1 And 2, Coronaca Township, $75,000.
Walden, Jonathan to Parker, Kenzie Lee and Walden, Seth Ward, Lot Flatwood Road & 1/2 Interest In Well & Easement, $105,000.
Rhodes, Myra B. to Rhodes, Taylor J. and Statler, Morgan R., Lt. 72, Northfall Acres Sub.
Hjalmer, Benjamin D. and Hjalmer, Christina E. to Kelley, David L., Lt. 8, Laurel Wood Sub., Ph. V, $149,000.
Gresko, Michael and Gresko, Cynthia A. to Gresko, Michael, Lt. 28, Ph. II, Brentwood Hills.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC By AIF and Mr. Cooper By AIF and Servicelink LLC AIF to Williams, Damien Renauld, Parcel, Promised Land Section, $120,000.
Mcdaniel, Benjamin F. III and Mc Daniel, Benjamin F. III to Greenwood Mills Community Center LLC, Lts. 1 & 2 City, $22,000.
Seymour, Cassandra D. to Hjalmer, Benjamin D. and Hjalmer, Christine E., Lt. 68, Winding Creek Sub. Ph. III, $175,000.
Willis, Janice E to Jones Monique M and Jones Tarence E, Lt 37 Woodville Sub, $136,000.
Godfrey Robert L. and Godfrey, Linda G. to Godfrey, Hayden L., Tracts County.
Godfrey, Robert L. and Godfrey, Linda G. to Godfrey, Chris, Lt. 1, Townsend Road & 2000 Mobile Home.
Pinckney, Betty V. to Martinez, Marcelino Burgos, Lt. Singleton Street, $0.
Southern Land Development Corporation to R.T. Bailey Construction Inc, Lt. 48, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $15,000.
Mcgrier, Janice and Mc Grier, Janice to Mcgrier, Mashonda R. and Mc Grier, Mashonda R., Lt. 61, Sec. 2, Avondale Sub.
Wateree Holdings LLC to Harris, George H., Tract, Cokesbury Township, $85,740.