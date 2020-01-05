Westervelt, Jonathon Trustee and Westervelt, Christina M. Living Trust and Christina M. Westervelt Living Trust to Westervelt, Jonathon, Lot 22, Piedmont Pointe-Phase Two.
Westervelt, Christina and Brown, Christina to Westervelt, Jonathan, Lot 21, Piedmont Pointe-Phase Two.
Auburn Place LLC to Knight, Jefferson Olin and Knight, Kari Elizabeth, Lot 70, Auburn Place Sub., $1,500.
Hyatt, James to Graydon, Mitchell Steven, Tract 10, Shoals Junction Sub., $5,000.
Southern Land Development Corporation to Bartley, Pamela T., Lot 15, Eighteen Queens Court, $0.
Bartley, Pamela T. to Ridgeway, Michael D. and Ridgeway, Glenda Nelson, Lot 15, Eighteen Queens Court, $199,100.
Bell, Jessica to Martin, Nitara O., Lot 40, Hyde Park Sub., $95,500.
Morgan, Deborah to Morgan, Rashad, Lot Country Homes.
Melton, Elizabeth A. and Haehnle, Elizabeth Anne to Parham, Alison, part of Lot 14-A Driftwood Sub., $260,000.
Finkbeiner, Richard Larry to Finkbeiner, Albert Trustee and Finkbeiner, Denise Trustee and Finkbeiner, Albert and Denise Trust and Albert and Denise Finkbeiner Trust, Lot #6-A and 15 Ft. Access Driveway.
American Timberland LLC to At Gilman LLC, Parcel Township of Phoenix.
Trotter, Larry and Trotter, Larry Gene and Trotter, Geraldine D. to Sellars, Anthony J. and O Harold, Bridgett and Oharold, Bridgett, Lot 42 and Lot 44, Fawn Brook Sub., $75,000.
Mendelsohn, Roy and Mendelsohn Bronwen to Daniel, Edward Wayne and Daniel, Stephanie D., Parcels County, $75,000.
Oliver, Travis V. and Oliver, Becky Y. to Mathis, Jessica Brooke, Parcel 7.00A, County, $202,000.
Sallee, John A. and Sallee, Jennifer L. to Overholt, Michael R. and Overholt, Sharon L., Lot 195, Belle Meade Sub., $170,000.
Cox, Marienel and Finkley, Marienel to Rucker, David M., Lot Or Unit 2-B, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. I, $79,500.
Parris, Edward A. and Parris, Shelvie A. to Downing, Linda J., Parcel County, $87,500.
Geary, Cornelius Chiles to Miner, Barry S. and Miner, Janice M., Hillcrest Condominium, No. F-1, $23,500.
Rickenbaker, Patricia A. to Rush Holdings LLC, Parcel City, $275,000.
Keith Snead Builders Supply Company and Snead Builders Supply Company to Brown, Emory, Lots A-4 and A-5 J. D. Nicholson-Promised Land Sub, $8,500.
Long Cane LLC to Davis Land & Timber Limited Partnership and Davis Land and Timber Limited Partnership, Parcels Greenwood and McCormick counties, $241,768.76
RWG Holdings LLC to Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction and Design LLC, Lot 191-B Stoney Point.
Ware, Allen Nathaniel to Daniels, Alexis Patrice Ware, Lot 434, Sect. 3, Riegel Textile Sub.
Gainey, Margaret to Gainey, Robert E. Sr., Lot 117, Avondale Sub.
Wilson, Linda Ligon to Norman, Janice L. and Wilson, Linda Ligon, Lot County.
Wilson, Linda Ligon to Norman, Janice L. and Wilson, Linda Ligon, Tracts 1 and 2 County.
Sanders, Linda L. and Wilson, Linda Ligon to Norman, Janice L. and Wilson, Linda Ligon, Tract 2-A Containing 20 & 1/2 acres county.