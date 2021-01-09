Christopher, Angela to Swarner Consulting LLC, Unit No. 2-B, Fox Hollow Horizontal Property Regime, $53,400.
Greenwood Cristo Reina Iglesia Del Nazareno to Pinpoint Development LLC, Lots, Phoenix Street, $12,000.
Cabrera Wilhelm LLC to Deberry, Kenneth R. and Perry, Ella S. and Deberry, Carroll Steven and De Berry, Kenneth R. and De Berry, Carroll Steven, Lots 5, 6, & 7, Oakhill Sub., $48,000.
Auburn Place LLC to Galbreath, Marilynn, Lot 73, Auburn Place Sub., $5,000.
Pinson, Lewis Eugene and Rubio, Oscar to North Properties LLC, Lot 9 And Pt. Lot 10, Oakview Heights, $16,500.
Rubio, Oscar to North Properties LLC, Lots County, $99,000.
Manning, Nancy Y. Trustee and Dana Michelle Drake Residential Trust and Drake, Dana Michelle Residential Trust to Drake, Dana Michelle, Lot 1 And Area To Be Deeded To Lot 1 County.
Metts, Virginia T. to Steadman, Michael Breann and Tharpe, Mackenzie L., Lot 163, Sec. II, Wellington Green Sub., $200,000.
Scott, Rhoda Sue to Scott, Robert L., Lots 1-10, Woodland Circle & Lots 9-11, Kennedy Avenue.
Heard, J. Christopher and Heard, Jon D. to Heard And Heard Greenwood Land LLC, Parcel Hunter Road/Breezewood Road.
Enigma Corporation LLC to Spinx Company LLC The, Tract A, County, $1,500,000.
Cullen, Ronald J. and Cullen Teresa to Apr Investment Group Inc., Lot F, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $3,380.
Martin, Rodney K. to Martin, Sondra Lee, Lot D-77, Stonewood Sub., Phase III.
Smoak, Willis Raymond to Patel, Priteshkumar, Lot 22, Sec. G, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $29,000.
Christensen, Elizabeth T. Co. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Homer Daniel Co. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Jean S. Estate and Jean S. Tommie Estate to Harling, Libby Anderson and Dalton, Crystal Amy, Lot B, Hwy. 72-221, East, $125,000.
Williams, Shirley Ann to Williams, Richard H. and Williams, Andrea and Young, Angela and Wells, Anthony, Lot 33, Clairmont Drive/Stratford Road.
Gilbert, Brenda Gail to Gilbert, Samantha and Buckner, Kayla Marie and Nettles, Jennifer Anne and Buckner, James R. Jr., Lot 22, Abney Mills Sub. And Lot Count.
Buckner, Kayla Marie and Nettles, Jennifer Anne and Buckner, James R. Jr. to Gilbert, Samantha and Stewart, Samantha, Lot 22, Abney Mills Sub. And Lot County.
Gilbert, Brenda Gail to Gilbert, Samantha and Buckner, Kayla Marie and Nettles, Jennifer Anne and Buckner, James R. Jr., Lots 14, 15, 26 & 27, Section B, Dan Richardson Estate Sub.
Gilbert, Samantha and Stewart, Samantha and Buckner, Kayla Marie and Nettles, Jennifer Anne to Buckner, James R. Jr., Lots 14, 15, 26 & 27, Section B, Dan Richardson Estate Sub.
Krcatovich, Sara E. and Krcatovich, Sara to Younce, Bailee Drew and Younce, William Edward and Younce, Katherine Yvonne, Lot 5, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase VII, $95,000.
Alexander, Tony Wade Per Rep and Alexander, Melba W. Estate and Melba W. Alexander Estate to Alexander, Tony Wade, Lot 58, Curl Creek, Phase Two, $128,250.
Johnson, Kyle to Union School Investments LLC, Condominium Apartment B-3, Greenbriar Horizontal Property Regime, $45,000.
Gordon, Bobbie Jean S. to Bolick, Michael Stowe and Bolick, Patti M., Lot 431, Sec. 3, Park Street, $78,500.
Schwartz, Charles E. and Schwartz, Christine M. to Franklin, Tara C., Lot 46, Sec. 1, Chinquapin Properties, $240,000.
Crawford, Carl and Crawford, Iola to Rollinson, Horace Sr., Lot 4, Magnolia Place Sub., $75,000.
Turner, Mary Catherine By AIF and Turner, Shelby E. By AIF and Turner, William Preston V. By AIF and Turner, Callie AIF to Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc., Lot 9 And Lot Grendel Mill Sub., $0.
Roberts, Bruce W. and Roberts, Barbara J. to Wills, John Walter and Wills, Linda L., Lot 12, Verde Court, Stoney Point, $380,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Weston, Shannon T. and Weston, Christopher S., Lot 14, Belle Meade Sub., $270,000.
Dennin, Debra S. and Dennin, Joel A. to Clark, Christopher A. and Brown, April R, Lot 72, Forest Lake Sub., $163,000.
Stevens, John K. to Stevens Rentals LLC, Lot 4, County.
Midland Ira Inc. and Briand, Carol to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 240, Phase V, Grand Harbor Sub., $10,000.
Flack, Rebecca D. to Flack, Rebecca Davis and Flack, Glenn R. Jr., Lot 5, The Eleven Acres.
Puckle, Denise G. Per Rep and Puckle, Denise G. and Puckle, John N. Estate and John N. Puckle Estate to Freeman, Zechariah E. and Campbell, Keziah K., Lot 6, Chestnut Farms, $19,000.
M & S Coin Laundry Inc. and M And S Coin Laundry Inc. to Mccombs Rentals LLC and Mc Combs Rentals LLC, Lot 14, Grendel Plant Sub. And Lot County, $84,000.
James Hilton Harter Estate and Harter, Johann and Harter, Yurgen and Hempy, Anne Marie Per Rep and Harter ,James Hilton Estate and James Harter Estate and Harter, James Estate to Ivory, Milaton, Parcels County, $23,000.
Fehr, Daniel to Tellock, Denise, Parcel County, $117,500.
Jantzen, Ladonna Trustee and Clydia P. Vickers Estate and Vickers, Clydia P. Estate and Jantzen, Ladonna Per Rep and Marcus Vickers Trust and Vickers, Marcus Trust and Vickers, Marcus L. to Mckinney, George Timothy and Mc Kinney, George Timothy, Tract 5, R. T. Adams Estates, $50,000.
Siachos, Maria H. to T Rays Interprize LLC, Lots 2 & 14-B, South Main Street, $85,000.
T Rays Interprize LLC to Patton Development SC LLC, Lots 2 & 14-B, South Main Street, $150,000.
Kerhoulas, Gus G. and Kerhoulas, Teta K. to Patton Development SC LLC, Lot B County And Lot South Main Street, $135,000.
Clarke, Michael C. and Clarke, Bridget M. to Infinite Properties LLC, Lot 225, Country Homes Sub., $23,000.
Jackson, Ray Allen and Jackson, Donna R. to Holmes, Clyde Langton III and Holmes, Megan, Lot, County, $83,000.
Coleman, Curtis and Coleman, Vickie and Coleman, Curtis S. to Tharp, John W. and Tharp, Mary K., Lot 89, Sec. I, Reigel Plant Sub., $137,000.
Mcalister, Clark By AIF and Mcalister, Kimberly S. and Mc Alister, Clark By AIF and Mc Alister, Kimberly S. and Mcalister, Kimberly S. AIF and Mc Alister, Kimberly S. AIF to Disedare, Joyce L., Tract 3, Holmes Place, $180,000.
Andrews, Ruby O. By AIF and Andrews, Kenneth Ray and Jones, Linda A. AIF and Jones, Linda Jo and Jones, Linda A. to Lopez,Melissa, Lot 188, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub., $55,795.
Vasquez, Debbie M. to Rios, Higinio Cornejo and Cornejo, Rios Higinio, Lot 1, Mill Pond Sub., $20,000.
Auburn Place LLC to Thomasson, Taylor and Thomasson, Robert Casey, Lot 28-A, Auburn Place Sub.
Garber, Mark B. to Whittington, Susan Garber, Lot 14, Locksley Hall Sub.
Browning, Cheryl A. to Terry, Sherri W., Lot 78, Mckellar Farms Sub.
Walters, Richard Larry and Walters, Richard L to Walters, Patricia F., Lot 66, County.
Walters, Patricia F. to Walters, Patricia F. and Halpin, Shelley Walters, Lot 66, County.
Rollinson, Stanley L. and Rollinson, Stephanie H. and Rollinson, Stephanie to SLR Residential Rentals LLC, Lot 21, Smithfields Sub.
Hall, Forrest G. and Hall, Brenda C. to Hall, Forrest G. and Hall, Brenda C.and Parham, Kimberly Sizemore and Sizemore, Lisa Michelle, Lot 5, Pt. Lot 6, Sand Shores Sub. And Well Lot.
Sinnott, Betty S. to Sinnott. Betty S. and Sinnott, Ashlen Denise, Parcels County.
Driggers, Samuel R. and Driggers, Linda J. to Driggers Family Revocable Living Trust and Driggers, Samuel Trustee and Driggers, Linda J. Trustee, Lot 228, Sec. I, Matthews Plant Sub.
Bearden, Gladys E. to Bearden, Henry G. Jr. Estate and Henry G. Bearden Jr. Estate, Tract B, County.
Bearden, Gladys E. to Bearden, Henry G. Jr. Estate and Henry G. Bearden Jr. Estate, Lot City.
Taylor, Aaron V. and Taylor, Elizabeth P. and White, Elizabeth P. to Duncan, Timothy J. and Duncan, Rebecca D., Lot 19, Sec. T, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $375,000.
Harris, Willie James Sr. to Harris, Bennetta Bowie and Harris, Willie Jr. and Roundtree, Tamiko and Harris, Latricia T. and Lawing, Michelle and Moss, Stanley and Chiles, Chadwick and Chiles Nakisha, Unit 15, Sec. 2, J. D. Nicholson Promised Land Sub.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Stevenson, Robert F., Lot 40, Block D, Milford Manor Sub, Ph. 1, $7,000.
Franklin, John H. III and Franklin, Michal F. and Franklin, Michal F. to Franklin, John H. III and Franklin, Michal F,, Doug Bells House Place.