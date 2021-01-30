Smith, Tina P. and Birch, Jeffery D. to Smith, Tina P. and Birch, Jeffery D., Lot 1.39A, County.
Taylor, Calvin A. and Taylor, Melissa P. to Gruber, Clement B. Jr. and Gruber, Belinda B., Lots 7 & 7-A, Big Water Point Sub., With Utility Easement And 1/7 Interest In Common Area, $57,500.
Busbee, Ivey L. and Busbee, Ivey to Kelly, Dennis E. and Kelly, Kimberly E., Lot 17, Section U, County, $225,000.
Stewart, Effie and Stewart, Billy to Bautista, Jose Angel Cruz and Cruz, Bautista Jose Angel and Gonzalez, Melissa, Lot 36, Belle Oaks, Section 6, $15,000.
Fortner Realty & Builders LLC and Fortner Realty And Builders LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lots 1 & 2, Kate Fowler Road, $33,000.
Perry, Lynn S. and Mcallister, Lynn S. and Mc Allister, Lynn S. and Perry, Michael and Perry, Mike to Leopard, Jonah Heath, Lot County, $195,000.
Goldman, Patricia G. to Warner, Evan Tillman Per. Rep. and Andrew Horace Warner Estate and Warner, Andrew Horace Estate, Lots County.
Fortner Realty & Builders LLC and Fortner Realty And Builders LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian and Bailey, Robert T. Roth IRA and Robert T. Bailey Roth IRA, Lots 3-7, Kate Fowler Road, $67,000.
Willingham, Dale L. to Minick, Lindsey and Willingham, Austin and Willingham, Thomas B., Lot 24, Harris Plant Sub.
Long, Pope C. and Long, Pope Coleman to Long, Shelby L., Lot 43, Block D, Milford Manor Sub., Phase I.
Long, Shelby L. to Long, Shelby L. and Bishop, Anna Madison, Lot 43, Block D, Milford Manor Sub., Phase I, $0.
Jennings Family Properties LLC to Abercrombie, Danny Ray and Abercrombie, Debbie Lane, Lot. No. 323, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Sub., $6,000.
Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna to Simpson, Patricia B., Lot A-2, County, $2,500.
Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna to Medlin, John R. and Medlin, Heidi M., Lot A-2, County, $2,500.
Crawford, Lottie Maxine and Reeves, Lottie Maxine to Lewis, Nicki Yvonne, Lot, County, $0.
Cothran, Christopher W. and Cothran, Beth F. and Cothran, Christopher W. to Palecki, Halina Trustee and Palecki Family Trust, Unit No. 16, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph IV, $76,000.
Mccord, Hugh C. Jr. and Mccord, James H. and Mc Cord, Hugh C. Jr. and Mc Cord, James H. and Keisler, Jane S. Mccord to Mccord Properties LLC and Mc Cord Properties LLC, Parcel County.
Searles, Linda Denise to Mcduffie, Shakina and Bowman, Lashonda and Mc Duffie, Shakina, Lot 110, Country Homes Sub.
Hamilton, Kimberly Teal to Hall, Ikia Shakeria, Lot 5, Jessamine Park, $135,500.
Lewis, Teresa S. and Pardue, Teresa S. to Lewis, Teresa S., Lot 3, Larkin Drive.
Wilson, Janice D. to CMH Homes Inc., Tract County, $3,850.
Hill, Jannie W. and Barnes, Ruby and Self, Louise and Thomas, Dorothy J. and Davenport, Alfonso Robert and Dupree, Gloria and Davenport, Calvin and Hannible, Lorraine and Davenport, Alfonso to Franklin, Andre Lamont, Lot, County, $10,000.
Hare, Kim Livingston to Scott, Joshua, Lot B-3, Gatewood Sub., $350,000.
Scott, Joshua to Scott, Joshua and Scott, Burgess Rodgers, Lot B-23, Gatewood Sub.
Trautman, Christy Cheek to Bowen, Kenneth E., Lot, Main Street Town Of Hodges, $8,500.
Allison, Mark L. to Johnson, David T., Lot, Ashley Oaks Lane.
Round Two LLC to Pineda, Norma N., Lot 15, Colonial Heights Sub., $126,000.
Tuquier, Wendy and Tuquier, W. to Touchton, Andrew, Lot No. 10, County, $122,500.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Padgett, Johnathan Michael and Padgett, Deanna, Lot 43, Cottages At Emerald Farms, $193,950.
Mosley, Angela A. to Mosley, Booker T., Lot 1, Blyth Heights Sub.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Moore, Darrell, Parcel 3.75A, County, $20,000.
City Crescent Wildwood LLC to Wildwood MHP LLC, Parcel County, $2,170,000.
Callaham, Claude W. to Elmore, Fannie Lou Callaham and Wideman, Lela Callaham and Davis, Betty Ann Callaham and Moore, Stanley and Moore, Debra and Moore, Iris, Lot 4, D. H. Gambrell Sub.
Elmore, Fannie Lou Callaham and Wideman, Lela Callaham and Davis, Betty Ann Callaham and Moore, Stanley and Moore, Debra and Moore, Iris and Callaham, Betty to WAJM LLC, Lot 4, D. H. Gambrell Sub., $8,000.
Burton Builders LLC to Kollmann, Alisa Mary and Kollmann, Dennis J., Lot 49, Ammonwood Sub., $248,000.
Mackin, Patricia A. Trustee and Mackin, Patricia A. Revocable Trust and Patricia A. Mackin Revocable Trust to Partlow, Searia, Lot No. 3, Gaillard Place, $113,000.
Jensen, Marie Linda Johnson and Johnson, William Hughey and Eppley, Elizabeth Anna Johnson and Johnson, James Moscoe Jr. and Johnson, Michael Burnett to Langley, Joe W., Lot County, $11,184.
Mabrey, Joseph Mark to Wideman, Tommie Nell, Parcel County, $27,000.
Chandler, Peggy Irene to Havird Land & Timber LLC and Havird Land And Timber LLC, Parcel 122.88A, US Hwy. 25, $255,000.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Lockaby, Kyle James and Lockaby, Kalee Delane, Lot 101, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. II, $255,000.
Morris, Jia Luen and Morris, Shyh Shiun to Swinford, Lois B., Lot 25, Leyland Place, $99,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Tejeda, Johnathan A. and Tejeda, Jessica E., Lot 21, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $260,500.
Martin, Thomas Alfred to Martin, Minnie Mae, Unit 3-C, St. Kitts Sub., Phase I.
Tribble, Jack Wilson III Trustee and Boggs, Cameron G. Trustee and Jana T. Jones Trust and Jones, Jana T. Trust to Tribble, Jack Wilson Jr., Lot 12, Folly Bend Drive.
Jones, Jana Tribble to Tribble, Jack Wilson Jr., Lot 12, Folly Bend Drive.
Kay, Miriam Carlene to Kay, Harold Richard, Lot, South Greenwood Ave. And Parcel A County.
Johnson, Darrell to Smith, Byron Walter and Smith, Thessa Goodwin, Lot 56, Phase I, Section I, Stoney Point Sub., $250,000.
Mcintyre, Susan L. and Mc Intyre, Alan Brian and Mcintyre, Alan Brian and Mc Intyre, Susan L. and Mcintyre, Susan and Mc Intyre, Susan and Mcintyre, Alan Brian and Mc Intyre, Alan Brian to Bonds, Shauna L. and Bonds, Shauna, Parcel 4.95A, County.
Hammer, Janice to Hammer, Timothy, Lot 44, Patriot Plantation.
Bohler, James E. to Henderson Group LLC, Lots 295 & 13, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $27,000.
Kilgore, Michael Per. Rep. and Kilgore, Robert G. Estate and Robert G. Kilgore Estate to Moore, Andrew and Moore, Margaret E., Lots County, $106,000.
Chenault, Marianne Drew and Chenault, Alvera Torian to Watson, Robert Jr., Lot 17, County, $32,000.
Dotsy LLC and Dotsy Limited Partnership to Pope, John Milton and Pope, Tammie, Lots, Tillman Territory Road, $483.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Leslie, William T. and Leslie, Katherine A., Lot 249, Phase V, Grand Harbor Sub., $372,042.
Dotsy LLC and Dotsy Limited Partnership to Pope, John W. and Pope, J. Milton and Pope, John Milton, Lot 0.78A, Tillman Territory Road.
Dotsy LLC and Dotsy Limited Partnership to Pope, John W. and Pope J. Milton and Pope, John Milton, Lot 0.11A, Tillman Territory Road.
Dotsy LLC and Dotsy, Limited Partnership to Minyard, Harry and Minyard, Sandra, Lot 0.09A, Tillman Territory Road, $140.
Houser, Gail W. Trustee and John W. Houser Revocable Trust and Houser, John W. Revocable Trust to Moody, Julie H., Lot 58, Broken Ridge Sub., Phase I.
Wilson, Virginia F. to Hall, Timothy D., Lot 310, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $58,300.
Hall, Timothy D. to Hall, Timothy D. and Woods, Jennifer Amanda, Lot 310, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub.
Cook, Bobbie S. to Shirley, Benjamin D. and Shirley, Heather R. and Richey, Roger Dale, Lot 17, Abners Acres, $50,000.
Simmons, Judy H. to GDP Properties LLC, Lot/Unit 3-B, Curl Creek Townhouses, $57,000.
Mckellar, Elizabeth Longshore and Mc Kellar, Elizabeth Longshore and Mckellar, Elizabeth L. and Mc Kellar, Elizabeth L. to Mckellar, Brent Kennedy and Mckellar, Bart Wilson and Mc Kellar, Brent Kennedy and Mc Kellar, Bart Wilson and Mckellar, Elizabeth Longshore and Mc Kellar, Elizabeth Longshore and Mckellar, Elizabeth L. and Mc Kellar, Elizabeth L., Lots County.
Beattie Development LLC to Keystone Homes Inc., Lot 31, Cottages At Emerald Farms, $25,000.
Nelson, Mary C. and Nelson, Mary Helen to Nelson, George Gregory and Nelson, Mary C. and Nelson, Mary Helen, Lot 262, Country Homes Sub., No. 2.
Quinn, Bernard F. to Quinn, Timothy M., Lots 21 & 20, Callison Estates, Phase I And Phase II.
Moss, Jason Alfonzo to Moss, James Albert Sr., Lot County.
Dixon, Christopher M. Jr. to Dixon, Katelyn A., Lot 39, Winding Creek Sub., Phase III.
Brock, Edith M. to Clark, Jennifer, Lot 5, Tangleweed/Tanglewood Sub.
Cabri Properties LLC to KLRE LLC, Unit 422 Of 420 Main Street Horizontal Property Regime, $150,000.