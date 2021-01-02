Gollayan, Maria Socorro G. and Gollayan, Maria to Miller, Kristal A., Lot B-21, Gatewood, $230,000.
Providence Baptist Church Of Hodges SC and Providence Baptist Church Of Hodges to Shirley, Jerry D and Shirley, Claire, Lt. 15 And 16 Robertson Sub., $128,000.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Sperry, Keith H,, Tract B, Anderson Industrial Park, $18,500.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Westmoreland, Christopher Henry and Westmoreland, Jessica, Lot 99, Milford Pines Drive, $238,000.
Watts, Mark R. and Watts, Hannah A. to Bollinger, Robert P., Lot 43, Charleston Place, Ph. One, Sec. One, $303,000.
Brumit Development Company LLC to Brumit Holdings LLC, Lot ,City Intersection SC Hwy. No. 72/US Hwy. 25 And 178 ByPass, $0.
Smith, Patricia Oliver to Walker, Gloria H., Lot 107, Mayapple, $170,000.
Price, Gary to Fisher, Adam Braedon and Fisher, Kimberly Rose, Lot #1 Of Tract 7, The Petit Place Sub., $104,750.
Alexander, Mary K. to Alexander, Arthur S., Lot, Grange Road.
Benitez, Abraham Mendoza to Perez, Abraham Mendoza Jr. and Perez, Abraham Mendoza Jr., Lot County.
Tellin, Dellrene A. and Smith, David R. and Smith, Darlene E. to Smith, Ricky A., Lot 2, 53 Ninety Six Plant Sub., $63,000.
Smith, Ricky A. to Jemison, Secoria, Lots, County, $7,000.
Sparks, Rebecca H. to Komorek, Brian D. Trustee and Komorek, Lorraine A. Trustee and Komorek Family Trust, Lot 47, Sec. 2, Ph. I, Pier 96 Townhouses, $205,000.
Hoffman, James E. Trustee and Hoffman, Arlene L. Trustee and James E. Hoffman Joint Revocable Trust Agreement and Hoffman, James E. Joint Revocable Trust Agreement and Arlene L. Hoffman Joint Revocable Trust Agreement and Hoffman, Arlene L. Joint Revocable Trust Agreement to Hoffman, Arlene L. and Hoffman, James E., Lot No. 156, Grand Harbor, Phase 4.
Higgs, George A. and Higgs, Mary Ellen to Higgs, Mary Ellen Trustee and Higgs, Mary Ellen Revocable Trust and Mary Ellen Higgs Revocable Trust, 50 Percent Interest In Lot 51, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub.
Higgs, Mary Ellen and Higgs, George A .to Higgs, George A. Trustee and Higgs, George A. Revocable Trust and George A. Higgs Revocable Trust, 50 Percent Interest In Lot 51, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub.
Evans, William A. By AIF and Evans, Gloria M. and Evans, Gloria M. AIF and Evans, Gloria Moss AIF to Evans, Dennis Anthony Trustee and Evans, William Anthony Trust and William Anthony Evans Trust and Evans, Gloria Moss Trust and Gloria Moss Evans Trust, Lot 61, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub.
Darragh, Helen M. to Darragh, Thomas Ray and Darragh, Terry Mccombs, Parcels County.
Blanton, Rose Marie to Gordon, Christopher Michael and Blanton, Rose Marie, Lot No. 128, Spring Valley Sub.
Case, B. William Jr. and Case, Lucy C. to Bridges, Ronnie, Lots No. Sixteen (16) And Seventeen (17) Of M.S. Chipley Property (Woodrow Avenue), $4,500.
Hitt, Kristie L. and Hitt, Adam K. and Hitt, Adam and Hitt, Kristie to Hitt, Kristie L., Lot 13, Pebble Creek Sub., Phase I, $0.
Wideman, W. James Jr. and Wideman, Laquetta Q. to Patel, Raj and Patel, Sangitaben, Lot, City, $15,000.
Chenault, Marianne Drew Trustee and Chenault ,Marianne Drew Trust and Marianne Drew Chenault Trust and Chenault, Marianne Drew and Anthony Alvera Torian Chenault and Chenault Janine Per Rep and Chenault, Marc Devere Estate and Marc Devere Chenault Estate to Goodwin, Larry, Tracts 1 & 2 County.
Chenault, Marc Devere to Anthony, Alvera Chenault, Lots, County.
Knight, Jeff to Knight, Jeff and Knight, Tracy Lynn, Lot 12, Windemere Sub.
Detweiler, David and Detweiler, Alex to Detweiler, Alex and Detweiler, Lauren Amber, Parcel 4.44A, County.
Broadwell, George Aaron and Broadwell, George A. to Marino, Peter J. Trustee and Broadwell, George A. Trustee and Marino, Broadwell Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 26, Blyth Avenue Sub.
Bollinger, Robert P. to Montgomery, Amy M. and Montgomery, Matthew J. Sr., Lot 44, Ferncliff Sub. Phase II And Parcel County, $268,500.
Gary, Patricia Ann and Gary, George to Mason, Burnell Jr. and Mason, Angela, Lot 6 A N Shubert Sub., $175,000.
Nickles, Robert Benton to Nickles, William Oscar and Nickles. Patty A. and Nickles, Robert Benton Jr., Lot Old Five Notch Road.
R And C Properties I LLC and R&C Properties I LLC and C&K LLC and C And K LLC to Dunham Temple CME Church Trustees, Parcels City.
Adams, Abigail Wrenn to Adams, Eugene M., Lots, County.
Hoffman, James E. and Hoffman, Arlene L. to Hoffman, James E. Trustee and James E. Hoffman Joint Revocable Trust and Hoffman, James E. Joint Revocable Trust and Hoffman, Arlene L. Trustee and Hoffman, Arlene L. Joint Revocable Trust and Arlene L. Hoffman Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 156, Grand Harbor, Phase 4.