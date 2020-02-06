Pruitt, Walter H. to Pruitt, Helen E., Lt 2, Eddy Road.
Gutierrez, Rodrigo to Garcia Gamaliel, Lt. 20, Greene Street, $16,000.
Davenport, Robert Jr. to Davenport, Alfonso Robert, Parcels County.
Thomason, Joe G. to Markell, Ronnie E. and Markell, Judy P., Lot 201, Eagles Harbor Sub., $100.
Freeman, Bernice and Freeman, Bernice Per Rep and Foster, Jessie Mae Estate By Per Rep to Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot A, County, $0.
Brooks, Lena M. and Brooks, Lena to Brooks, Jamie Lynne, Lot B, County, $0.
Greenwood Mills Inc. to Connor, Juanita, Parcel, Block 38, Hillcrest Cemetery In Lodge Grounds Sub.
Parkman, John David to Boone, Joyce Parkman, Lot 3, A. L. Milling, Lots, $35,000.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Great South Partners LLC, Lot 7, Palmetto Crossing Ph. One & Two, $30,000.
Sanders, Doris J. to Sanders, Angela B. and Sanders, Adrian, Lt. 11 County.
Thomas, Larry E. Sr. and Thomas, Faye W. to Barrett, Nancy G., Parcel .07A, Ridge Road.
Barrett, Nancy G. to Thomas, Larry E. Sr, and Thomas, Faye W., 0.01A County.
Whitman, Janice to Butler, Dennis L. and Butler, Kimberly D., Tract B-2, County, $15,000.
Clary, Thomas Howard and Clary, Thomas H. to Clary, Patricia A., Lot 14 & Lot 15, Foxcroft Sub.
Hare, Kim L. to Park, Jean J, and Park, Barbara Elizabeth, Lot D-1, Heritage West Townhouses, $124,000.
Frederic, James C. Jr. Trustee and Frederic, Sheryle S. Trustee and Frederic Family Living Trust to Storey, John W. and Storey, Alice B., Lot 8, Northwoods Sub., $36,000.
Moore, Donnie D. to Moore, Martha J., Lot 13, Roman Acres Sub.
Hastings, Bobby Lee to Cockrell, Bennie D., Tract A 0.58A, County, $24,500.
Kelley, David Alonso Jr. and Kelley, David A. to Kelley, David Wayne, Lts. 83,84,85 & 86, Bl. H, Blyth Heights Sub.
Kelley, David Wayne to Bannister, Erin Michelle, Lts. 83,84,85 & 86, Bl. H, Blyth Heights Sub., $0.
Boozer, Thelma K. to Hawkins, Annie Pansy, Lot A, County And Easement.
Cochran, William C. to North Properties LLC, Lots A-1 & A-1-B City, $40,000.
Williams, Cozetta Lillie and Williams, Hattie Annette and Willams, Cozetta L. and Willams, Annette H. to Mattison, John Franklin, Tract 5, County, $6,500.
Patrick, Peggy W. to Wood, Gerald D., Parcel 7.23A, Old Shoals Junction Road.
Brewer, D. Ansel to Brewer, Anthony Scott and Brewer, Renita, Parcel 0.447A, Beaverdam Creek Road.
Richardson, Calvin E. and Richardson, Clara E. to Richardson, Calvin E. and Richardson, Clara E., Lots County.
Cobb, Jack C. to Attaway, Charles Daniel Jr. and Pitts, Matthew Timothy, Lots, County, $75,000.
Michael, Steven G. and Michael, Katherine K. to Stop A Minit 33 LLC, Lts City, $375,000.
Property Development Of Greenwood Inc. to Moss, Teresa L., Lot 8, Spring Lake Sub., $16,000.
Wilson, Jeffrey B. to Ashley, Johnathan, Lot 293, Mathews Plant Sub., $20,000.
Edwards, Joy C .and Edwards, William M. By AIF and Edwards, Joy C. AIF and Clark, Joy H. to Clark, Michael Lane, Tract 10, Olive Mil, Sec. I With Oakwood Mobile Home & Lt. 11, Olive Mill Sub., $7,500.
Grooms, Jeremiah H. By AIF and Grooms, Kathryn P. and Grooms, Kathryn P. AIF to James, Meredith Hope, Lt. 49, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $81,000.
Dykes, Frances M. Estate By Per Rep and Woods, Linda D. Per Rep and Frances M. Dykes Estate By Per Rep to Roche, Robert D. Jr., Lt. 21, Harris Plant Sub., $95,000.
Yonce, Robyn Alyse and Griffin, Michael J. Jr. and Special Referee to Newrez LLC and New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Lt. 16, Dixie Drive Sub. 2018-CP-24-01131.
Hoffert, Stephen M. and Hoffert, Trina B. and Hoffer, Trina to Kinsaul, Karl A. and Kinsaul, Deborah K., Lts. 74 & 75-A, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub., $319,000.
Special Referee and Phelps, Joe to Clark, Matthew C. and Clark, Adrian Allen, Parcel City 2019-CP-24-00531, $30,700.
Reese, Jesse L. Jr. and Reese, Vicki H. to Osterhout, Robert C. and Osterhout, Marillyn S., Lt. 171, Orchard Park Sub., $197,500.
Holley, Ricky H. By AIF and Holley, Janet M. AIF to Migdalas, Evaggelia, Lt. 21, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph. VI, $100,000.
Morgan, Leonard and Brittain, Marion and Morgan L. to Reese, Jesse Lamar Jr. and Reese, Vicki H., Lt. 13, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Sub, $233,000.
Vincent, John W. to Vincent, Martha K., Tract B -5, Tranquil Road.
Holmes, Mary Katherine Clark to Holmes, Mary Katherine Clark and Holmes, Casey R., Lt. 11, Westgate Sub.
Brock, Sieglinde F. and Brock, Sieglinde Foistner and Brock, Linde F. to Brock, Robin and Zuelhke, Donna Brock and Camak, Judy Brock and Sherard, Roberta Brock, Lt 66, Roman Acres Sub.