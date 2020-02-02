Warwick, Charles W. and Warwick, Josephine to Chen, Lili, Unit 13-D, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. II, $70,300.
Harter, William H. III to Strange, Adam Kennedy, Lot 1, Town Of Ninety Six, $85,400.
Phillips, Raymond L. Trustee and Phillips, Catherine B. Trust The and Catherine B. Phillips Trust The to Cooper, Dustin I., Parcel County, $75,000.
Fox, Virginia L. and Family Services Inc. Conservator and SC Origin Conservator to Chandler, Thomas Broome Jr. and Chandler, Heather Rene, Tract 4, Epworth Section, $38,000.
Edwards, Charlie D. and Tax Collector Greenwood County and Edwards, Wilma A. to Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 24, Brookside Sub., Tax Deed, $603.21.
Martin, Eleanor and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Town & Country Of Greenwood LLC and Town And Country Of Greenwood LLC, Parcel County, Tax Deed, $224.14.
Torres, Angel Manuel and Torres, Angel to August Entertainment Inc., Units 5 & 8, Woodlawn Court, $0.
Gillespie, Lonnie C. to Gillespie, Paul C., Tract A, County, $100,000.
Gillespie & Associates Land And Timber Management Inc. and Gillespie And Association Land And Timber Management Inc. to Gillespie, Lonnie C. and Gillespie, Paul C., Parcel, Scotch Cross Roads East.
Latham, Terry G. and Latham, Melissa D. and Latham, Terry D. and Latham, Terry to Latham, Terry G. and Latham, Melissa D., Lot 99, Harris Plant Sub., $0.
Harrison, Francis E. Jr. Trustee and Harrison, Wade C. II Trustee and Harrison, John E. Trustee and Harrison, Wade C. and Wades Trust UWO and Harrison, Frank E. Family Trust and Frank E. Harrison Family Trust to Adams Limited Partnership, Tract, Block I, Division E, County, $200,000.
Glover, Lydia Oveta and Garrick, Madrian G. and Khalif, Akil S. and Faust, Gail Glover and Glover, Vergil to Glover, Shawn D., Lot, Goode Street.
Glover, Shawn D. to Estrada, Adrian, Lot, Goode Avenue.
Estrada, Adrian to Glover, Shawn D., Lot, Goode Avenue.
Bridges, Stephen H. and Bridges, Nora T. to Caldwell, Walter T., Parcels, Watts Bridge Road, $0.
Caldwell, Walter T. to Bridges, Stephen H. and Bridges, Nora T., Parcel 0.13A County.
Caldwell, Walter T. to Caldwell, Walter T. and Caldwell, Walter T. II, Parcels County.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Sylvia L, Lt 3 Sullivan Street.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. 62, East End Heights Sub.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. B, Hackett Ave.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. 1, Sullivan Street.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. 2, Sullivan Street.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. 8, Griffin Avenue.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. Gilliam Avenue.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. Hall Street.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. Hall Street.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. 3, Percival Avenue.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Lt. 2, Percival Avenue.
Parks, Marshall Henry Sr. and Parks, Marshall Henry to Parks, Marshall H. Jr., Parcel, Hackett Street.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Higgs, George A .and Higgs, Mary Ellen, Lot 51, Section S, Hunters Creek Sub., $285,000.
Maggard, Amanda C. and Boyd, Amanda to New Dwelling LLC, Lot 2, US Highway 25 North, $28,833.
Latham, Terry D. and Latham, Pamela D. to Latham, Terry D. and Latham, Pamela D. and Latham, Terry G. and Latham, Amber D. and Latham, Travis S., Lt. 98, Greenwood Plant Sub., $0.
Auburn Place LLC to Whittaker, James Edward and Whittaker, Debra, Lt. 41, Auburn Place Sub., $11,500.
Griffin, Leroy and Griffin, Gwendolyn and Duncan, Gwendolyn to Griffin, Leroy and Griffin, Gwendolyn, Lt. 136, Fairforest Sub.
Agner, James Mckelvy and Agner, James Mc Kelvy to Agner, Shirley, Lot 57, Crestview Sub.
Invesco LLC to Barrington Apartments LLC, Parcel Viola Court, $10.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Whitmire, Thomas Lee and Whitmire, Patricia Ann, Lt. 46, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $272,250.
Manning, Sharon Anne and Manning, Sharon A. to Manning, Sharon Anne Trustee and Manning, Sharon Anne Revocable Trust and Sharon Anne Manning Revocable Trust, Lt, A-59, Gatewood Sub.
Emily, James R. and Emily, Joann S. and Booth, Thomas J. and Booth, Shirley W. to Blackburn, Barbara K., Lot 72, Idlewood Sub., $175,000.
Haynes, Paula Livingston to Speake, Brandy C. and Speake, Adam M., Parcel, Tillman Territory Road.
Holloway, E, Paul and Holloway, Rebecca D. to Delander, Kevin A. and Delander, Tracy L., Tract II, Kateway, $250,000.
Moore, Eloise G. to Mack, Melody M. and Moore, Greg K. and King, Kimberly D. and Moore, Patrick W., Parcel County.
Ashton Phoenix LP to Phoenix Place MF I LLC, Tract City, $4,400,000.
Kinard, Bettye B. Revocable Trust and Bettye, B. Kinard Revocable Trust and Kinard, Harry W. Trustee and Williamson, Lucile Kinard Trustee and Williamson, Lucile K. Trustee to Peterson, Walter E. Jr. and Peterson, Teresa S., Lts 23, 24 & 25 Bl. B. Milford Manor Sub., $389,500.
Still, Abner Eugene Jr. By AIF and Still, A. E. Jr. By AIF and Still, Abner Eugene III AIF to Reynolds Avenue Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lts. 33 & 32, City, $58,000.
Robinson, Hattie and Robinson, Tyrus O. to Fisher, Cathy, Lot, County, $1,000.
Bennett, Christopher M. By AIF and Bennett, Kelsey M. and Bennett, Kelsey M. AIF to Gardo, Harley, Lot B, County, $26,000.
Wesson, Patricia to Parrish, Jamie N. and Parrish, James R., Parcel 9.92A, County, $38,000.
Hodges, Andrew M. Per Rep and Henderson, Tommy E. Estate to Aull, Yolanda S., Tract 4, Stoney Point Section, $100,000.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Erin, Hutchinson Ira to R T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lt. 66, Ph. I, Sec II, Stoney Point Sub., $20,000.
Williams, Cozetta L. and Williams, Annette H. to Yeldell, Eddie James, Lot 4, Bl. 4, Bailey Place Sub.
Norman, Charles H. to Norman, Kenyatha L., Lot 5, Hill & Dale Sub.
Williams, Jan Arretha and Owens, Jan Arretha to Owens, Howard Louis, Parcel County.
Campbell, Perry and Campbell, Linda B. to Campbell, Perry and Campbell, Linda B., Parcels County.
Burke, Timothy J. and Burke, Sandra A. to Walther, Frank C. Jr. and Walther, Lisa Veleta Whayne, Lot 131 And 132, Pucketts Ferry, $490,000.
Whitmire Rentals LLC to Dashiell, Marilyn S., Lot 106, Greenwood Mills Plant Sub., $59,900.
Suber, Melinda T. and Goodman, Melinda T. to Peterson, Lee A., Unit 8, Green Pointe, $78,423.
Allen, Vernon E. and Allen, Toula C. to Pitts, Tom Richardson Jr. and Wilson, Rosemary Lynn, Lot 6, Henrietta Heights Sub., $195,000.