Steele, Joe and Steele, Rachel and Steele, Joseph to Steele, Rachel Nicole and Steele, Joseph Allen II, Parcels County.
Greene, Vincent K. to Carr, Brandi N., Lt. 10, Tanglewood Sub., $0.
MCK Mortgage Properties LLC to MCK Development Company Inc., Lt. 1, Champion Green, Ph. I, $25,000.
Parker, Stacey L. and Parker, Malissa J. to Smith, Katie, Lt. 45, Ferncliff, Ph. II, $250,000.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Foggie, Charles D., Lt. 6, Atkins Street, $127,500.
Kellner, Frederick By AIF and Kellner, Cheryl and Kellner, Cheryl AIF to Collins, Deidra B. and Collins, Cady M., Lt. 55, Auburn Place, $202,900.
Thomas, Kayla and McMahan Kayla and Mc Mahan, Kayla to Thomas, Justin K., Lt. 2, Laport Sub. & Lt. 32, Terrapin Pointe Sub.
Burton Builders LLC to Tucker, Janice Whitman, Lt. 19, Ammonwood Sub., $28,000.
Boone, Lynn P. and Setzler, Shannon D. to Scurry, Vanteesha, Lt. 17, Blyth Heights Sub., $144,900.
Urrutia, Luis M. By AIF and Urrutia Nancy M. By AIF and Weidman, Lisa AIF to Mcdonald, Charles Jr. and Mc Donald, Charles Jr., Lt. 11, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $5,000.
Allen, Mary R. and Allen, K. Justice to Mcintyre, Sylvester and Burton, Hattie and Mc Intyre, Sylvester, Lots 33 and 49, Lakewood Heights Sub., $26,000.
Woolbright, Sharon E, to Woolbright, Sharon E. Trust and Sharon E. Woolbright Trust and Sharon E. Woolbright Trustee, Parcels County.
Davis, Larry W. and Davis, Marguerite B. and Belton, Davis Marguerite and Davis, Marguerite Belton to GSC Holdings LLC, Lt. 80, Greenwood Plant Sub., $0.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Whetsel, Christine Carol and Whetsel, Thomas Winfield, Lt. 6, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub. $354,150.
Brown, India L. and Brown, Inda to Smith, Eleisia, Lt. 28, Booker T. Washington Heights.
Saunders, Laura Holland and Broome, Lillie Dupre Saunders and Saunders, Lillie Dupre to Union School Investments LLC, Lt. 60, Jennings Heights Sub., $140,000.
Young, Frederick Thomas Jr. to Cannon, Bryan C. and Cannon, Christy B., Tract In Greenwood and McCormick counties, $43,500.
Richards, James W. to Richards, Betty W., Lt. 432, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Richards, Betty W. to SC Property Buyers LLC, Lt. 432, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $1,000.
Woolston, Ann Harrison and Harrison, Wade C. II and Anderson, Thomas P., Parcels County.
Yingling, Angela H. and Robinson, Janet H. and Harling, Yancy A. to Harling, Libby A., Lt. 3, Cobb & White Sub., $105,000.
Willner, Brian T. to Willner, Steven L. and Willner, Mary K., Parcel County.
Hewitt, Ryan S. and Hewitt, Jordan M. to Houston, Janice E., Unit 20, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. IV, $103,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Hagenbuch, Jane A., Lt. 139, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $218,252.
Lakelands Baptist Association and Abbeville Baptist Association to Greenwood Pathway House Inc., Tract B, County, $208,000.
Jones, Elizabeth B. Trustee and Brewington, Robert Marshall Trustee to Nicholson, William Franklin and Nicholson, Kimberly Brook, Lt. 13, Edgemere Sub., $133,000.
Gunnells, Barry D. to Nunn, Harnie C. Jr. and Nunn, Patty T., Lt. A, Bl. 4, Sec. 1, Greenwood Shores Sub.
Kelly, D. Devant and Kelly, Carolyn V. to Kelly, Dennis Dwayne and Kelly, D. Devant and Kelly, Carolyn V., Lt. 2, Avondale Sub.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Whetsel, Thomas W. and Whetsel, Melody, Lt. 136, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point, $319,100.
Ward, Brian S. and Ward, Jerry M. and Pardue, Stephanie M. to Bunn, Elizabeth W., Tract F, Sam Hodges Road, $60,000.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association Trustee to Gilbert, Daniel, Tract County, $148,140.
Mini Storage Of Greenwood Inc. to Ammonwood POA Inc., Parcel 0.16A, Common Area Ammonwood.
Mitchell, Jack N. and Waters, Cindy M. and Armstrong, Regina M. to Howard, Jeffery Lee and Howard, Tammy R., Lt. 19, Sec. B, Hunter's Creek Plantation Sub., $296,500.
Nickerson, Howard to Ramsey, Charleen A., Lt. Cokesbury Section, $35,000.
Taylor, Cathy E. to Taylor, Jazmine K., Lt. Nation Road.
Lansberry, Denise L. to Bruce, Nancy T., Lt. 13, Quail Run.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Hewitt, Ryan S. and Hewitt, Jordan M., Lot 96, Milford Pines Drive, $197,319.
Hawkes, Paul J. Trustee and Gorton, Marie Eleanor Residential Trust and Marie Eleanor Gorton Residential Trust to Williams, Craig, Lot 1 And Northeastern One-Half Of Lot 2, Green Acres Sub., $64,000.
Dorn, Aaron and Dorn, Kathy N. to Stallard, Pamela L., Parcels County, $164,500.
Munnerlyn, Mark E. to Davis, Kelly L., Parcel County, $106,500.
Cooner, Martin W. By AIF and Cooner, Julie S. AIF and Cooner, Julie S. to C. S, Investments LLC, Lot 315, Greenwood Plant Sub., $62,500.
Blizzard, Clyde J. and Blizzard, Lina R. to C. S, Investments LLC, Lot 107, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $26,000.
Burton, Doris Davis Estate By Per Rep and Burton, Doris D. Estate By Per Rep and Burton, James L. Per Rep and Lloyd, Marsha B. Per Rep to Cleveland, Andrew, Lot 65, Wellington Green Sub. & Easements, $205,000.
Robinson, Rodney D. and Robinson, Renee V. to Quarles, Toni Marie, Lot 7, Westwood Sub., $155,000.
Myers, Leslie M. to Ferrell, Paul Wesley Jr. and Ferrell, Whitney Faith, Lot 44, Pepperhill Sub., $188,000.
Foggie, Charles D. to Foggie, Charles D. and Foggie, Victor M., Lt. 6, Atkins Street.
Bruen, Ladonna M. By AIF and Bruen, Lloyd L. AIF to Miller, Lisa O., Lt. 177, Belle Meade Sub.
Mccord, Cheryl Y. and Mc Cord, Cheryl Y. to Mccord, John Haddon III and Mccord, King Amy Louise and Mc Cord, John Haddon II and King, Amy Louise Mc Cord, Lot 5, Block B & Lot 6, Block B, Gracemont Terrace.
Pinson, James L. Trustee and Lewis Family Trust to Lewis, Vernon W. and Lewis, Janie D., Parcel, 3.42A County.
Stanfill, Billy R, and Stanfill, Billy R. Sr. to Stanfill, Billy R. Sr. and Stanfill, Barbara Elaine T. and Stanfilll, Billy R. Jr. and Stanfill, Bobby W. and Stanfill, Brad E., Lot 47, Roman Acres Sub.
Rush, Jasper F. Jr. to Owings, Mary Rush Trustee and Rush, Jasper F. Jr. Trust and Jasper F. Rush Jr. Trust, Interest (1/3) In Parcel B, County.