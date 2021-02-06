Vieceli, Mark J. and Vieceli, Tracey A. By AIF and Vieceli, Mark J. AIF to Harrell, David L. and Harrell, Kim S., Parcel County, $575,000.
BLSH LLC to Camarro, Terry Louise and Lockwood, John Frederick, Lot 31, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $40,000.
Miner, Barry S. and Miner, Janice to Koober, Homes LLC, Parcels Wheatfield Sub. Lots 5, 10, 11, 23, 28, 40, 43, 76, 77, 79, 82, 83, 12, 25, 16, 19, 21, 42, 15, 41 & 22, $1,100,000.
Cureno, Maritere and Crueno, Maritere to Rubio, Oscar, Lot 12, Harless Seymour Development, $5,000.
Rosbolt, Margaret M. Trustee and Rosbolt Living Trust to Rosbolt Living Trust and Rosbolt, Margaret M. Trustee, Lot 67, Auburn Place Sub.
Cotten, Lesa S. and Cotten, Lesa Steifle to Cotton, Charles Robert III, Parcel 24.06A, County.
Tolbert, Lillie Walker to Lasseur, Crystal Tolbert and Lasseur, Paul E., Lot, County.
Quinn, Timothy and Quinn, Timothy M. to Quinn, Timothy Michael Anthony and Quinn, Emilia and Quinn, Timothy Michael, Lots 21 & 20, Callison Estates, Phase I And Phase II.
Cherokee Path Inc. to Garcia, Sara M. and Garcia, Joseph, Parcel 40.0A, Old Shoals Junction Road, $136,000.
Morris, Steven S. to Morris, Steven S. and Morris, Tracie L., Parcel 4.0A County.
Foley and Foley Solley, Jessica Mcklayne, Lots 15 & 11, Canyon Drive, $0.
Rylander, Andrew to Rylander, Andrew and Rylander, Mary Leah, Lot, County.
Chrisley, Deborah W. and Britt, Deborah Wheless and Wheless, Barry Kenneth and Gentry, Cindy W. to Britt, Deborah Wheless, Lot A-3 County.
Britt, Deborah Wheless and Chrisley, Deborah W. and Gentry, Cindy W. and Wheless, Barry Kenneth to Gentry, Cindy W. and Wheless, Barry Kenneth, Lot A-1 And Lot A-2 County.
Mullins, Shirley Ann and Mullins, Shirley C. to Mullins, George Thomas Jr. and Mullins, Shirley C., Lot 25, Cobb And White Sub. And Parcel Irvines Fish Camp, $0.
Jackson, Hattie M. to Jackson, Bryant Jamar and Jackson, Reggie Ali and Jackson, Hattie Mae, Lot No. 5, Block C, Gracemont Terrace, $0.
Witt, James P. to Witt, Andrea, Lot No. 69A, Brookside Sub. And Lot No. 70, Brookside Sub.
Williams, Colby Travis to Devore, James D. and Moseley, Kristen T., Lot 1.93A, County, $162,000.
Mohr, Michael Gene and Mohr, Michael to Mohr, Anna and Ferguson, Anna, Lot 127, Fairforest Sub.
Sellars, Anthony J. and Oharold, Bridgett and O Harold, Bridget to Elrod, Megan and Elrod, Troy, Lot 42, Fawn Brook Sub. & Lot 44 Fawn Brook Sub., $250,595.
Gantt, Jerry Craig to Gantt, Kolby W., Tract B, City.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., 401 Profit Sharing Plan and Bailey, Robert Todd Trustee to Pedraza, Dionisio Narciso, Lot 10, Island Ford Estates, $40,000.
Moore, Bobby Joe to Goodwin, Janice W. and Goodwin, Leshown D., Lot 22, Seaboard Heights Extension Sub., $4,000.
2621 Cambridge Ave East LLC to Ez Ridez LLC, Parcel S.C. Hwy. No. 34, $60,000.
Butler, Dorothy L. and Butler, Calvin to CMH Homes Inc., Parcel County, $20,000.
Strom, Carolyn J. to Lazy Bear Properties LLC, Lot/Unit 115, Phase I, Devon Park, $165,000.
Harper, Patricia Dianne Smith and Smith, Jamey Thayer and Smith, James III and Gray, Aaron Me Kel and Gray, Xzaviera O and Smith, Brenda Fay and Fisher, Claudette Vanessa and Phelps, Christopher and Smith, Harper Patricia Dianne and Special Referee to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Foreclosure Deed - Lot 3, Raintree Sub. 2019-CP-24-00701.
Young, Elizabeth M. to Walsh, Jim, Parcels County, $15,000.
Stockman, Lorraine Sanders and Stockman, Lorraine S. to Stockman, Lorraine Sanders Revocable Trust and Lorraine, Sanders Stockman Revocable Trust and Stockman, Lorraine Sanders Trustee, Lot 19, C.Y. Thomason Sub.
Whatley, William Oneal to Is Enterprises LLC, Tract 9, US Hwy. 25, $83,055.01.
Rimsky Properties LLC to Cooper, Judy S. and Cooper, William R., Lot 3, Blackberry Patch Road, $26,000.
Pappalardo, Michael to Rigney, Alice Mary, Lot 13, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph. III.
Simoneau, Richard to Rogers, David, Parcel County, $64,000.
Oshields, George H. Jr. and Oshields, George H. and O Shields, George H. Jr. and O Shields, George H. and Oshields, Paulette and O Shields, Paulette and Oshields, Paulette G. and O Shields, Paulette and O Shields, Paulette G. to Oshields, George H. Jr. and Oshields, George H. and O Shields, George H. Jr. and O Shields, George H. and Oshields, Paulette and O Shields, Paulette and Oshields, Paulette G. and O Shields, Paulette and O Shields, Paulette G., Lot No. 7, Robert Ligon Property.
Roberts, James S. and Roberts, Dana to Roberts, James Stephen and Roberts, Dana Lynn, Lot 242, Belle Meade Sub.
Special Referee and Smith, Lorine to JSC Rentals LLC, Foreclosure Deed - 2020-CP-24-00563, Lt 41, Mckellar Farm Sub., $38,000.
Fowler, Elton and Fowler, Elton L. to Fowler, Timothy V., Lot 21, Blyth Avenue Sub.
Tucker, Amy S. and Tucker, Jerry W. Jr. to Neumeier, Kelly M. and Neumeier, Matthew, Lot 2, Sec. G, Hunters Creek Sub., $345,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Harris, Rico R. and Harris, Theresa, Lot 118, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $250,942.
Brown, Steven J. to Winburn, Meagan Brown and Brown, S. Gavin, Lot 76, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Rearden, Keith C. and Rearden, Barbara R. to Bey, Robert W. and Smith, Dana L., Parcel 1.02A, County, $217,000.
Akins, April P. and Akins, Andrew J. to Sherard, Kyle W. and Sherard, Virginia M., Lot 24, Forest Hills, $280,000.
Patterson, Brandon Tate to Patterson, Jessica and Patterson, Brandon Tate, Lot 51, Hyde Park Sub.
Nichols, Donna W. to Rearden, Keith C. and Rearden, Barbara R., Parcels County, $510,000.
Rapp, Sheri F. to Thi, Le Le An and Le Le An Thi, Lots 16 & 17, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $570,000.
Gardner, Kristin J. and Hutton, Kristen Gardner to Harrison, Guy, Lot G-2 County, $65,000.
Warner, Evan Tillman and Warner, Evan to Wideman, Cameron S. and Wideman, Kristen W., Parcel County, $110,000.
Mary, Alewine Driggers Estate and Driggers, Mary Alewine Estate and Driggers, Mary A. Estate and Driggers, Mary Clair Alewine Estate and Poston, Bridges D. Per Rep and Mary A. Driggers Estate and Mary Clair Alewine Driggers Estate to Burton, Phyllis H., Lot 32, Greenwood Plant Sub., $106,500.
Mckittrick, Allyson Harris and Smith, Allyson H. and Mc Kittrick, Allyson Harris to Mckittrick, Allyson Harris and Mckittrick, Brian and Mc Kittrick, Brian and Mc Kittrick, Allyson Harris, Tract 2, Windsor Road.
Chaney, Jo Ann Parks to Rolin, Kathy and Mccoy, Chaney Rolin and Mc Coy, Chaney Rolin, Lot SC, Hwy 178.
GM &B Properties LLC and GM And B Properties LLC to 585 Cross Creek LLC, Parcel 27.67A, County, $300,000.
Linsenbigler, Mark J. to Anderson, Michael Tyler, Lot 89, Harris Plant Sub., $75,000.
Patterson, Leon to Dills, Robert J. Trustee and Dills, Melissa E Trustee and Dills Revocable Trust, Subdivision Pond, Fairforest Sub., $27,500.
Lawrence, Fletcher Jr. By AIF and Lawrence, Sandra D. and Lawrence, Sandra D. AIF to Shuman, Larry Kenneth and Shuman, Barbara Diane Murdock, Lots 36, 37-A, 37-B, 38, 39, 40 And Strip Harbor Heights Sub., Lot Cape Hatteras Court, $550,000.
Davis, James H. to Bernabe, Stefanie, Lots 1, 2, 3 & Southern Half Lot 4, Brookside Sub., $105,300.
Holt, Leigh Mark and Holt, Lori and Holt, Lori A. to Holt, Leigh Mark and Holt, Lori A., Lot 142, Grand Harbor Sub., Phase III And Easement.
Freely, Annie and Dotson, Anthony and Lyles, Dorothy and Rollinson, Connie to Helps Freely and Freely Helps, Lots 355 & 356, Sec. 3, Reigel Sub.
Cole, Andrea to Jennings, James B., Lot 89, Stoney Point Sub., Phase I, Sec III.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Lee, Tonna, Lot 12, Milford Pines Drive, $236,000.
Sudduth, Mark L. and Wilson, Tracy L. to Sudduth, David M., Tract County.
Mcallister, Sandra Faye and Mc Allister, Sandra Faye to Reynolds, Cristal, Lot 11, Hunters Run, Sec. Two.
Reynolds, Cristal and Reynolds, C. to Tatham, C. F. Jr. and Tatham, Sarah K., Lot 11, Hunters Run, Sec. Two, $25,000.