Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Living Amends Holdings LLC, Lot County, $0.
Tarver, Joshua V. and Sherfield, Kaitlin to Nickell, Zackery A. and Barbour, Alycia Michelle, Lot, Cothran Avenue, $133,000.
Corley, Diane C. to Velez, Geramus C. and Velez, Michael L., Lot 0.330A, County.
Lewis, Charles and Lewis, Francine and Lewis, Francine F. and Lewis, Charles L. to Drennon Miller Group LLC, Lot 285, Country Homes Sub., No. 3, Phase III, $3,500.
Hollingsworth, James B. and Hollingsworth, James to Mckinney, Samuel Cooper and Mc Kinney, Samuel Cooper, Lot 0.66A, County, $15,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Johnson, Harvey and Johnson, Charon, Lots 477 & 476, Sec. 3, Riegel Plant Sub., $25,000.
Minor, James T. and Minor, Linda to Young, Bonnie Sue and Young, John M., Lot County.
Minor, James T. and Minor, Linda to Young, Bonnie Sue and Young, John M., Parcel County.
M & S Coin Laundry Inc. and M And S Coin Laundry Inc. to Mccombs Rentals LLC and Mc Combs Rentals LLC, Lot 13, Abney Mills, Grendel Plant Sub. And Parcel County.
Mccombs, Thomas L. Jr. and Mc Combs, Thomas L. Jr. to Mccombs Rentals LLC and Mc Combs Rentals LLC, Lot No. 3 Southeastern Side Greenwood-Laurens Highway.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Peppers, Jennifer N., Lot 11, Meadowbrook Sub., $22,000.
Pettit, Raymond H. Jr. to Pettit, Brenda S., Lot 56, Sheffield Sub. And Right To Tap Onto Water Line, $100,250.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Rollinson, Merv F. Sr., Lot 38, County, $193,020.
Chandler, James E. Jr. to Trnka, Paul and Trnka, Jane, Lot 42, Phase I, Newport Sub., $330,000.
Taulbee, Davie J. III and Taulbee, Mary L. to Hippenmeyer, Christopher P., Lot, North Street, $146,000.
Mayo, William Craig to Mayo, William Craig and Mayo, Deborah Watson, Lot 83, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Sanders, Annie to Quarles, James Leon, Lot 12, County.
Bryant, Robert E. and Bryant, Yvonne R. to Bryant, Robert E. and Bryant, Yvonne R., Parcels County.
Bryant, Robert E. and Bryant, Yvonne R. to Mccord, Yvette Bryant and Bryant, Robert E. Jr. and Mc Cord, Yvette Bryant, Parcels County.
Shuman, Larry K. and Shuman, Diane M. to Allen, Patrick R. and Allen, Jody, Lot 88, Harborside Sub., Lots 104, 109, 110 & 112, Phase III, Harborside Sub., $549,900.
Wilkie, Carl L. Jr. and Wilkie, Julia M. to Wilkie, Carl L. Jr. and Wilkie, Julia M., Lot 46, Beacon Hill Sub.
New Haven Associates and Parnell, Lawrence W. Jr. and Arnold, Alice P. and Parnell, John Brooks to Sprowl, Reginald E., Lot, New Market Street, $5,000.
Parnell, Lawrence W. Jr. and Arnold, Alice P. and Parnell, John Brooks to Emerald Builders Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 7, Logan Court, $4,500.
Burgess, Ila Mae to Rogers, Belinda G., Lot, County.
Campbell, James Garland Jr. to Campbell, Dale R. and Campbell, Dale T., Lot 89, Idlewood Sub.
Edwards, Antonio L. and Edwards, Laquetta M. to Valencia, Valentin, Lot B, Old Ninety Six Highway, $73,000.
Castillo, Tracy R. and Castillo, Walter R. to Mendez, Juarez Esteban Eusebio and Juarez, Esteban Eusebio Mendez and Juarez, Rosa Sanchez, Lot, Baptist Avenue, $30,000.
Boazman, Joe J. and Boazman, Sandra Knight to Alexander, Lawrence W. and Alexander, Consuelo Y., Lot 5, County, $384,500.
Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development to BD Asset Co 1 LLC, Tract, Willard Road, $86,530.
Whirlwind Properties LLC to Parker, Brian J., Lot 208, Cedarbrooke Sub., $210,537.29.
Kondaur Capital Corporation Trustee to Evans, Theodore Allan and Evans, Yvette Denise, Lot 31, Avondale Sub., $78,500.
W. K. Brown Timber Corporation and Nickles, Lang Brandon to Davidson, Drew E. and Davidson, Megan C., Parcels County, $260,000.
Mcdonald, Charles Jr. and Mc Donald, Charles Jr. to Gratzl, Maximilian, Lot 11, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $22,000.
Allison, Leonard Gerald to Allison, Carolyn S., Lots 27, 28 & 29, Woodrow Sub., Lots 18 & 19, J. R. Nichols Property.
Abercrombie, Norma M. and Abercrombie, Danny R. to Abercrombie, Danny R. and Abercrombie, Debbie L., Lot 518, Sec. 3, Riegel Plant Sub.
Aiton, Dolores M. and Aiton, Brewer Dolores M. and Brewer, Dolores M. Aiton to Cook, Carol A. and Wright. Catherine A. and Wright, Catherine Kitty A. and Wright, Kitty A. and Nelson, Emilie A. and Aiton, Brewer Dolores M. and Brewer, Dolores M. Aiton, Pt. Tract A, Rushville/Five Notch Road.
Holubek, Karen P. Trustee FBO and Holubek, Caroline M. and Holubek, Jacob H. to Patel, Maulik, Lot A, Sample Road, $7,000.
Martin, Carl Wesley to Martin, Stephen Michael, Tract A, County.
Rouse, Thomas G. and Rouse, Emily A. to Mcalhany, John William Jr. and Mcalhany, Pamela and Mc Alhany, John William Jr. and Mc Alhany, Pamela, Lots 23-25, Block E, Gracemont Terrace Sub., $145,900.
Murphy, Carl Steven and Hoverland, Erika A., to Equity Trust Company Custodian, FBO and Doyle, Terence IRA, Lot Number Ninety-A (90-A), Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $20,000.
Dunning, Darrell J. and Dunning, Angela M. and Rearden, Angela M. to Mulligan, James P., Parcels County, $199,000.
Bearcat Properties LLC to Mcneill, Chelsea and Mc Neill, Chelsea, Lot City, $188,000.
Gary, Pace Darlene and Pace, Darlene Gary to Woolridge, Detravious Markell, Lot 16, Stalnaker Heights, $97,550.
Jones, F. Jerome and Jones, Cassandra to Partlow, David, Lot 41, Ferncliff, $260,000.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Ulloa, Sandra Leticia and Ulloa, Gimmy Eribergo, Parcel 4, County, $60,000.
J. E. Masters Enterprises LLC to RLM Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Parcels County, $32,000.
Palmetto Crossings Construction to Thomas, Arthur Kent, Lot 38, Planters Row, Palmetto Crossing, Phase One, $120,000.
Pickard, Rhonda Per. Rep. and Oliver, Mary Newton Estate and Mary Newton Oliver Estate to Pfeiffer, Edward H. and Pfeiffer, Ellen M., Lot 4, Irvins Fish Camp, $50,000.
Callaham, Thomas to Smith, Callaham Shauna B. and Callaham, Shauna B. Smith, Lot, Walker Street.
Pickard, Rhonda Per. Rep. and Oliver, Mary N. Estate and Mary N. Oliver Estate to Pfeiffer, Edward H. and Pfeiffer, Ellen M., Lots 5 & 6, Irvins Fish Camp Road, $170,000.
Moore, Therese and Bartolomeo, Paul to Kranwinkle, Jainal S., Lot 167, Matthews Plant Sub., Sec. One, $74,900.
Pettit, Preston T. and Pettit, Preston T. R. to Wood, William Byron, Lot C, County.
Reynolds, Joseph to We Street Entertainment LLC, Lot, Marion Avenue, $1,500.
Baber, Vicki L. and Baber, Robert T. to Wood, Dustin W., Lot 94, Ashton Park Sub., Phase I, $410,000.