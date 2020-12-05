Foster, Christine Burkhalter to Foster, William Jr, Lot 8, MF Garrett Sub, And 1/2 Of 15 Feet Alley.
Helton, Mary L. and Rylander, Mary L. to Prince, Alfonso M., Lot 179, Wellington Green Sub., Section III, $225,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance Inc. to Dulaney, Ronald, Lot 16, Smith Street Extension Acres, Phase II, $84,900.
Quinn, Bill E. and Quinn, Angela to Welga, Brian and Curry, Carol A., Lot 9, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Sub., $372,000.
Hughes, H. Wayne and Hughes, Sandra K. to Mcguire, Bartholomew S. and Mcguire, Deryl F. and Mc Guire, Bartholomew S. and Mc Guire, Deryl F., Lot D-68, Gatewood Sub., $315,000.
Hoag, Margaret Reid Per Rep and Swofford, Brandon Aubrey Per Rep and Swofford, Peggy B. Estate and Peggy B. Swofford Estate to Miller, Joseph Michael and Miller, Lauren Grieve, Lot No. D-25, Gatewood Sub., $235,000.
Moore, Sandra P. and Bassett, Patricia P. and Brewer, Patricia P. to Moore, Derek Keith, Areas A, B & C, County With Right Of Way, $100,000.
Special Referee and Wrenn, Wyatt and Wrenn, Sabrina to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Lot, North Street.
Fuller, Henry Hoyt and Fuller, Jean C. and Fuller, Brian Keith and Fuller, Rebecca Ann Tavis and Fuller, Brian and Fuller, Rebecca to Fuller, Henry Hoyt and Fuller, Evelyn Jean, Lots 43, 44 & 45, Block F, Blyth Heights Sub.
Smith, Duane and Smith, Cornelia B. to Smith, Eddie Duane and Davis, Jane Smith and Bollman, Melissa Smith and Smith, Duane and Smith, Cornelia B., Parcels County.
Byrd, Hosie Jr. to Byrd, Annie Gilchrist, Lot County.
Price, Vincent E. and Price, Tara D. and Scott, Clara B. Trustee and Price, Vincent A. By Trustee and Price, Cody D. By Trustee to Newton, Christopher W. and Newton, Linda Grace, Parcels County, $39,000.
Forrester, Harrison S. Jr. and Forrester, Stacey to Sheek, Adria Hampton, Lot A-39, Gatewood Sub., $270,900.
Bowman, Wilton Grady to Bowman, Wilton Grady and Bowman, Catherine Welch, Lot 84, Milford Pines Drive.
Henderson, Frederick Payne and Henderson, Nancy Laube to Henderson, Frederick Payne and Henderson, Nancy Laube, Lot 30, Kensington Sub.
Henderson, Frederick P. Jr. to Henderson, Frederick Payne and Henderson, Nancy Laube, Parcels County.
Niedrach, Michael K. to Niedrach, Michael K. Joint Revocable Trust and Niedrach, Julie F. Joint Revocable Trust and Niedrach, Michael K. Trustee and Niedrach, Julie F. Trustee and Michael K. Niedrach Joint Revocable Trust and Julie F. Niedrach Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 40, Phase I, Section 3, Pier Ninety Six Patio Homes.
Cooper, Usa K. to Aiken, Stacey and Aiken, Demitra, Lot 193, Country Homes Sub., No. 2, $52,500.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Turner, Terry J. and Turner, Debra, Lot 36, Brightwater Bay, Phase II, $20,900.
Sprowl, Armendoriz F. to Sprowl, Chavus L., Lot County, $7,000.
Agner, Jeanette F. and Agner, Jeannette F. to Patel, Ilaben B., Lot 17, Blyth Road Sub., $70,000.
Special Referee and Weathers, David F. Jr. and Gladden, Roberta B. to Harnish, Whaley Amanda and Whaley, Amanda Harnish, Lots 6, 7 & 8, Mckellar Property, $65,551.
Jay, Lisa D. and Jay, N. Randall and Jay, Randall and Jay, Norris R. to Jay, Norris Randall and Jay, Lisa D., Lots 2 & 3, County.
Neal, Brian Wesley and Grant, Pamela and Chappel,l Pamela Jean Neal to Kag Properties LLC, Lot 309, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $32,000.
Riley, Robert S. to Millhouse Holdings LLC, Lot 168, Harris Plant Sub.
Corbin, Lee Evans Sr. and Corbin, Lee to Abbott, Wade R. and Abbott, Nancy H., Lot ,Church Street, $80,000.
Mc Guire, Bartholomew S. and Mc Guire, Deryl F. and Smith, Dawn M. and Mcguire,Bartholomew S. and Mcguire, Deryl F. to Hunter, Jon C. and Hunter, Laura M., Lot D-20 ,Gatewood Sub., $450,000.
Haldi, Thomas A. Trustee and Haldi, Brenda W. Trustee and Haldi Living Trust to Gimmel, Alexandra S. and Ziemann, Gimmel Patrick and Gimmel, Patrick Ziemann, Lot 57, Phase I, Patriot Plantation, $20,000.
Mcmahan, Lori S. and Mc Mahan, Lori S. to Fitzpatrick, Brandon Thomas, Lot 2, Block G, Ponderosa Heights Sub., $75,000.
Boland, Jessica to Tharpe, Scurry S., Unit 15-B, Phase II, Country Village Sub., $62,500.
South State Bank NA and Park Sterling Bank to Reynolds Avenue Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lots Montague Ave, $275,000.
Son, Vivian Earlene and Son, Vivian Erlene to Bagwell, Marie Elaine S., Lot 68, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Laurens Highway Properties LLC to 1807 Highway 72 221 LLC, Lot SC Hwy 72/Us Hwy 221, $245,500.
Sacoco, Ryan A. to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC, Lot 463, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $57,500.
Dorn, Matthew B. and Dorn, Sarah and Dorn, Sarah K. to Clary, Matthew Bryson and Hurley, Morgan Hannah, Lot 12, Sandy Run Sub., $139,000.