Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Lot North Street.
Killingsworth, Daniel D. and Killingsworth, Pamela to Jones, Chad Stephen, Parcel County, $200,000.
Knight, Donald Earl to Knight, Donna Lynne, Lot 74, Forest Lake Sub.
Knight, Donna K. and Knight, Donna Lynne to Knight, Donna L., Lot 74, Forest Lake Sub.
Hardy, Stephen P. and Kral, Ivianne F. to Hardy, Stephen P. and Kral, Ivianne F., Lot 3, Hughes Road.
Cockrell, Norman R. and Cockrell, Lynn S. By AIF and Cockrell, Norman R. AIF to Perrin, Patrick O. and Perrin, Latonia, Lot 34, Avondale Sub., Sec. 2, $101,000.
Referral Connect Group LLC to Ramsey, Laventris Antwuin, Lot 2, Walnut Grove Township, $8,000.
Byrd, Hosie Jr. to Byrd, Annie Gilchrist and Tate, Amy B. and Byrd, Linda and Byrd, Vincent Jerome and Byrd, Ivy M., Parcels County.
Earle, James Robert Jr. and Earle, Jennifer M. to Collins, Chad L., Lot 49, Woodlawn Sub., $178,500.
Rayford, Joseph David and Rayford, Joseph to Bailey, James W., Lot County.
Sowa, Ignatius A. and Sowa, Denise F. and Sowa, Ignatius to Alvarez, Dennis E., Lot, Sandshore Drive, $69,900.
Louden, Coris D. and Louden, Olgethia H. to Louden, Coris D. and Louden, Olgethia H., Lot, Louden Road.
Louden, Coris D. to Louden, Coris D. and Louden, Olgethia H., Pt. Tract 6, County.
Taylor, Eric W. and Taylor, Pamela S. to Smith, Steven and Smith, Kimberly, Lot 25, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $355,000.
Duckett, Elissa D. to Mccollum, Amanda Duckett and Mccollum, Thomas Franklin Jr. and Mc Collum, Thomas Franklin Jr. and Mc Collum, Amanda Duckett, Lot 262, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Mccollum, Amanda Duckett and Mc Collum, Amanda Duckett to Turnburke, Elissa Duckett and Turnburke, Christopher James, Lot 24, Pinehurst Sub.
Sudduth, Betty Ann to Sudduth, David M. and Sudduth, Mark L. and Wilson, Tracy L., Tract A-1, County.
Hardin, Michael F. and Hardin, Kathy O. to Fessler, Mark A., Lots 35 & 35-A, Grand Harbor, $889,000.
Miller, Furman M. Jr, and Miller, Furman M. Chip Jr. and Miller, F. M. Chip Jr. to Jackson, Reginald, Lot, City, $1,500.
Jackson, James Arligus to Jackson, Patricia A. and Jackson, Andrew and Rogers, Delphine Jackson, Lot 53, Avondale Sub., Sec. I.
Greenwood Management Solutions LLC to HSU Ching Hsin, Lot 1.7A, G. E .Hawkins Sub., $77,245.83.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Lindquist, Kaley Elyse and Dachille, Robert Patrick, Lot 17, Milford Pines Sub., Phase Two, $212,050.
Kranwinkle, Jainai S. and Kranwinkle, J. S. to Municipality Protection LLC, Lot 4, Grant Griffin Sub.
Carter, Curtis to Carter, Julia and Carter, Elaine and Foggie, Tonya and Anderson, Tomica and Moton, Alicia and Anderson, Monique, Lot 10, City.
Compton, John D. III to Zimmerman, Samuel, Lot 6, The Lodge Grounds, $252,100.
Lister Properties LLC and Upstate Venture Properties LLC to Scap 121 LLC, Lot 241, Country Homes Sub., No. 2, $50,000.
Eichelberger, Kathryn M. to Eichelberger, John G. Trustee and Eichelberger, Kathryn M. Trustee and John G. Eichelberger Living Trust and Kathryn M. Eichelberger Living Trust and Eichelberger, John G. Living Trust and Eichelberger, Kathryn M Living Trust, Parcels County.
Patrick, William B. Jr. Trustee and Patrick, Lucille B. Living Trust and Lucille B. Patrick Living Trust to Brzozowski, Piotr S and Brzozowski, Serenity, Lot, Nation Road, $129,021.
Barnette, Evans T. Trustee and Evans T. Barnette Revocable Trust and Barnette, Evans T. Revocable Trust to Barnette, Evans Taylor and Barnette, Lynn T., Lots 4A5 & 4A6, County.
Meath Properties LLC to Grier Street 680 LLC, Lot 572, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Meath Properties LLC to Grace Street 607 LLC, Lot Grace Street.
Meath Properties LLC to Windtree Court 120 LLC, Units 120-A, 120-B, 120-C, 120-D, 120-E, 120-F, 120-G & 120-H Hidden Creek Condominiums,
Barnette, Evans T. and Evans T. Barnette Revocable Trust and Barnette, Evans T. Revocable Trust to Summer Place 106 LLC, Lot 7-A, Lake Greenwood And Right Of Way Easement.
Barnette, Evans T. Trustee and Evans T. Barnette Revocable Trust and Barnette, Evans T. Revocable Trust to Barnette, Evans Taylor and Barnette, Lynn T., Lots 4A2 & 4A3, County.
Meath Properties LLC to Grace Street 609 LLC, Lot 2, B. F. Mckellar Prop, Grace Street.
Meath Properties LLC to Grace Street Lots LLC, Lots On Grace Street & West Henrietta Street.
Anselmo, Edith to Sanchez, Eliseo, Lot 16, Barkwood Sub., Phase I.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Sanchez, Hermilo and Fercano, Mirna Juan, Lot, Byrd Street/Cemetery Street, $50,000.
Leopard, Iris Devore to Whatley, William Oneal and Whatley, Irene and Tullis, Linda Whatley, Tract A ,County, $95,000.
Board Of Trustees Of Lake View Baptist Church and Lakeview Baptist Church and Lakeview Baptist Church At Lakeview Heights to Lakeview Baptist Church At Lakeview Heights, Parcels County.
Magnolia Hills III LLC to Magnolia Hills IV LLC, Parcels County.
Odell, Angela and O Dell, Angela to Karpinski, Dennis John and Karpinski, Angela Beth, Lot G-6, Gatewood Sub., $429,900.
Graham, Timothy John By AIF and Bowie, Stacie Ann and Bowie, Stacie A. AIF to Harrison, Tony D., Lot 38, Auburn Place, $220,000.
Mathis, James H. and Polatty, Jean Ann Mathis to Mathis, L. Wayne, Parcels County, $40,700.
Stewart, Timothy H. to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC, Lot 190, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant, $56,000.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Olson, Brett, Lot 50, Sec. S, Hunter's Creek Sub., $275,500.
Johnson, Corey Scott to Johnson, Brook T., Lot 67, Forest Lake Sub.
Stewart, Timothy H to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC, Lot Melody Lane, $58,000.
Saam, Michael J. and Saam, Margaret C. to Jenkins, John C. and Jenkins, Thelma Jean, Lot 6, Blakedale Heights, Ph. II, Sub., $203,000.
Turner, Walter Ray to Turner, Cheryl Ann, Lot 6 And Pt. Lot 4, S. Cambridge Street.
Turner, Jennifer B. and Turner, John D. and Turner, J. B. to Wyn, Richard G. III and Wyn, Lisa L., Lots, County, $420,000.
Hill, Steven K. Trustee and Hill, Brittany B. Trustee and Hill, Avery By Trustee and Hill, Allie By Trustee to Hill Property 101 LLC, Lots 1 & 2, Miller Brick Block, $0.
Cook, Arthur to Griffin, Theresa, Lot 462, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $74,900.
Lindquist, Kaley E. and Dachille, Robert P. to Glenn, Kiasha S., Lot 34, Smithfield Sub., $134,000.
Mcginn Properties LLC to Wiggins, Alfred S. Sr. and Morton, Alex, Lots 3 & 4, City, $35,000.
Walker, Carol J. and Walker, Carol Jean Dyer to Allen, Lee E. and Allen, Sandra K., Lot 174, Stoney Point Sub., $537,000.
Mactaggart, Donald Jr. and Mac Taggart, Donald Jr. and Copeland, John Rhett to Jenkins, Heather L. and Jenkins, Jacob T., Lot 177, Belle Meade Sub., $189,900.
Rimsky Properties LLC to Rodriguez, Jobani and Rodriguez, Nancy, Lot 12, Rustic Chase Sub., $34,600.
Baker, Rhett M. and Seals, Kathleen B. By AIF and Cox, Rebecca B. By AIF and Baker, Rhett M. AIF to Shingler, John Monroe III, Parcels County, $39,000.
Westbrook, Sylvia By AIF and Westbrook, Andy Lee and Westbrook, Cynthia Ann and Westbrook, Cynthia Ann AIF to Roof, Heather M., Lot 65, Rockcreek Sub., $147,000.
Cook, Patricia to Cook, Karen M. and Cook, Patricia, Unit 1, Timberwood.
Brumit Development Company LLC to Brumit Holdings LLC, Parcel County And Easements, $1,540,713.05
Medlock, K. Austin to Trull, Keri A., Lot 12 & Pt. Lot 10, Milling-Nicholson Sub., $97,000.
Special Referee and Douglass, Thomas and Douglass, Joy D. to TM Management & Sales LLC and TM Management And Sales LLC, Lot 88, Brightwater Bay Sub., Phase I With 2001 Clayton Mobile Home 2019-CP-24-00588, $27,000.
Shirley, Raymond to Fingar, Walter F. Jr., Tract County, $30,000.
Mountz, Jerry Lea to Mountz, Doris J. Estate and Doris J. Mountz Estate, Lots, No. 47 And 47-A, Sherwood Drive.
Mountz, Doris J to Mountz, Samuel J. and Mountz, Timothy and Mountz, Terry, Lots No. 47, And 47-A, Sherwood Drive.
Hinrichs, Rebecca and Yarbrough, Elizabeth to Gunnells, Patricia P. and Gunnells, Barry D., Lot, Greenwood Shores.
Hinrichs, John C. and Hinrichs, John to Gunnells, Patricia P. and Gunnells, Barry D., Lots No. 4, 3, 20 & 22 In Block No. 3 Of Unit No. 1, Greenwood Shores.
Bourne, Robert Spears and Bourne, Catherine Kemp and Wiese, Catherine Kemp and Bourne, David A. By Per Rep and Bourne, Lori Per Rep to Bourne, Emilia H. and Barksdale, Emilia H., Lots No. 10 & 11 Of Sheffield Sub.
Barksdale, Emilia H. to Williams, Keith, Lots No. 10 & 11 Of Sheffield Sub., $220,000.
Nabors, Betty M. to Nabors, Robert H., Lot 11, Harborside Sub.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Gurley, Justin and Gurley, Tiffaney, Lot 88, Ph. 1 Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub., $385,000.
Park Sterling Bank and South State Bank NA and Center State Bank NA and South State Bank to Community Initiatives Inc, Lot 52, Anderson Square, $12,100.
Genrich, Mathew D. and Genrich, Mitzi L. to Wood, Burton S., Lot 55, Roman Acres Sub., $215,000.
Newell, Andrea L. and Adams, Andrea N. to Nash, Blake, Lot 77, Pinehurst Sub., $120,000.
Foulkes, Donald W. to Harry, Dhanraj, Lot, County, $25,000.
Payton, Clarence Wayne to Bell, Wanda Elaine Payton and Payton, Clarence Wayne, Lot 3, County.
Witt, Shirley Cornelia to Witt, Harold Ray, Lot 35, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Louden, Coris D. to Louden, Coris D. and Louden, Olgethia H, Tract 4, Louden Road.
Whaley, John Willis Sr. to Whaley, John W. Jr. and Whaley, Louise Adams, Lot 70, Avondale Sub., Sec. 2.
Mountain Dreambuilders LLC to Owens, Sheila and Owens, Steven, Lot 177, Ph. II, Newport Sub., $10,000.
Stuckey, Walter Craig Trustee and Stuckey, Walter Craig Revocable Trust and Walter Craig Stuckey Revocable Trust to Paschal, Barbara and Paschal, Jeffrey A., Lot 44, Lodge Grounds, $330,000.
Williams, Shawn P. to Williams, Christy L. Jordan, Lot 169, Stoney Point Sub.
Williams, Shawn P. to Williams, Christy L. Jordan, Lot 176, Mathews Plant Sub.
Williams, Shawn Patrick and Williams, Shawn P. to Williams, Christy L. Jordan, Lot 35, Magnolia Place Sub.
Patrick, William B. Jr. Trustee and Patrick, Lucille B. Living Trust and Lucille B. Patrick Living Trust to Tishey, John W. and Tishey, Lisa M., Parcel A, County, $105,000.
Kirby, Thomas P. and Kirby, Brooke N. to Miller, Jean Carol P., Lot 2, Woodbury Place Sub., $175,000.