Redbury Properties to Ark Holdings LLC, Lot 1 with easement SC Highway 254, $1,474,000.
Booth, James to Booth, James R. Trustee and Booth, James R. Revocable Living Trust and James R. Booth Revocable Living Trust, Lot 30, Summer Pointe On Lake Greenwood.
Jameson Rental LLC to Schwartz, Jeremy S. and Schwartz, Jennifer F., Part of Lot 1, Brookside Sub., $130,750.
Price, Christopher James to Mccutcheon, Kacie C. and Mc Cutcheon, Kacie C., Lot 6, Kate Fowler Road, $160,000.
Bishop, Cary M. Trustee and Bishop, Helen Brown Trust and Helen Brown Bishop Trust to Matthews, James Gregory, Lot 10 of subdivision of Tract 5 County, $160,000.
Blanchard, Jody D. to Lawerence, Fletcher F. Jr., Lot 17, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $70,000.
Britt, William A. to Britt, William A. and Britt, Deborah Wheless, Lot 0.64A, Sanders Court.
Drummond, Richard A. to Stahl, Paul D., Lot Twenty (20), Hampton Trace Sub, $150,000.
Custeau, Robert D. and Custeau, Mary Ann and Custeau, Robert to M&T Land Holdings LLC and M And T Land Holdings LLC, Parcel A County, $90,000.
Latimer, Terry C. to Latimer, Janet A., Lot 40, Belle Meade Sub.
C&C Properties Of Hodges LLC and C And C Properties Of Hodges LLC to Crowe, Richard W. Sr., Lot B, County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Bell, Jennifer L. and Childress, Jacob L., Lot 114, Milford Pines Sub., Phase II, $206,355.
Bouknight, Bryson H. to Truesdale, Denver, Lot 28, Laurel Street Sub., $132,500.
Horne, Danny S. to Mcnamara, Brandon and Mc Namara, Brandon, Lot 501, Section 3, Reigel Plant Sub.
Smith, Juanita M. to R&J Ventures LLC and R And J Ventures LLC, Lots 74 And 75, East End Heights Sub., $48,000.
Auburn Place LLC to Finney, Larry L. and Finney, Karen L. and Donohoe, Jennifer F., Lot 59, Auburn Place Sub.
Aull, Howard A. to Anderson, Phillip C. and Anderson, Sandra A., Tract 1, County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Rylander, Andrew W. and Rylander, Mary L., Lot S-9, Section S, Hunters Creek Sub., $405,700.
Fortner, Brian and Fortner, Lauren to Overholt, David and Overholt, Nancy, Lot 97, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $80,000.
Bixby, Matthew Joel to Bixby, Doris Kay and Bixby, Thomas Benjamin and Aguilar, Elizabeth Mae and Bixby, Philip Wesley, Parcel 2.00A County
Clay, Evan C. By AIF and Clay, Doris R. Estate By Per Rep and Milling, Rosemarie B. AIF and Milling, Rosemarie B. Per Rep and Doris R. Clay Estate to Dampier, Lori Marguerite, Lot 35, Windtree Sub., $125,000.
Dunn, Lisa W. and Weeks, Ralph Allen Jr. to Jagus, Steve and Jagus, Carol, Tract Six (6), County, $15,000.
Black, Mary Earline to Medlock, Melvin R., Lot, County, $0.
Ellenburg, Johnny M. to Fleming, Jennifer L. and Fleming, Cody B. and Fleming, Laurel M. and Fleming, Jennifer L. Custodian FBO, Parcels County, $0.
Lothridge, Billy Wayne and Gable, Thelma Marie Owings to Gable, Thelma Marie Owings, Tract C, 28.89A County with easement, $0.
Buff, Deanna C. and Chrisley, Deanna Denise to Buff, Deanna C. and Buff, Jimmy E., Lots 14 And 15, Horne Sub. and interest in well lot.
Sims, Rosa Parker and Covil, Rosa P. Sims and Covil, Rosa P. to Phillips, Charlotte Nexsen and Nexsen, James Leon Jr., Lot 19, County.,
Stiles, William H. Jr. to Mcglotten, Kenneth D. and Mc Glotten, Kenneth D., Lots, New Market Street, $37,000.
South State Bank N. A. and Centerstate Bank N. A. and South State Bank to Harborside Subdivision Homeowners Association Inc, Lot 142-A Harborside Sub., $0.
Childs, Gaye E. to Childs, Randal V., Lot 1, Russell Street.
Wilkes, Jean Reeder By AIF and Reeder, Billy Ray Jr. AIF to Beckham, Joseph Griffin, Parcels County, $235,000.
Absolute Professional Properties LLC to Absolute Professional Properties LLC Trustee and Little Mountain Moss Towne Trust, Lots County,
Wells, Amos Jr. to Harrison, Fallon and Harrison, Terence, Parcel A, Promise Land, $49,900.
Calhoun, Julius Paul and Calhoun Julius P. to Calhoun, Greyson Julius Trustee and Calhoun, Julius Paul Trust and Julius Paul Calhoun Trust and Calhoun, Sonya Abbott Trust and Sonya Abbott Calhoun Trust and Calhoun, Julius Paul and Calhoun, Sonya Abbott, Parcel County.
Robinson, Bettye L. and Robinson, Bettye to Robinson, Michael L. and Robinson, Bettye L., Lot 48, Broken Ridge Sub, Ph II.
Williams, George Keith to Williams, Willis, Lot County.
Buchanan, Taylor Paul and Difronzo, Alicia M. to Buchanan, Taylor Paul and Buchanan, Alicia Marie, Lot 3, Centre Court Ph I.
Lovvorn, Joshua William to Terrell, Tracey A, Parcel A, County, $300,000.
Prater, Andrea J. to Lewis, Ronnie D. and Lewis, Helen W, Lot C-3 And Adjacent Patio, Heritage West Townhouses, $165,000.
Warning, Craig A. and Warning, Kimberly A. and Warning, Craig A. Gal FBO and Warning, Brandon A. to Burton, Robert Corey and Burton, Natale W., Lot 228, Ph. III, Harborside Sub., $16,000.
Bailes, Ellen P. to White, Janice L., Lot 7, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $410,000.
Leary, Diane P. Estate By Per Rep and Diane P. Leary Estate By Per Rep and Leary, Julius L. Jr. Per Rep and Leary, Julius L. Per Rep to Sherard, S. Michael and Lovelady, Nancy L., Lot 1, Hunters Creek Plantation, Sec. U, $220,000.
Taylor, Aaron to Sackman, Michael A. and Sackman, Michelle L., Lot 3, Wilson Street, $80,000.
Farren, Phyllis Leslie Lucas and Lucas P. Leslie to Wideman, Willie James Jr. and Wideman, Laquetta Q., Lot 30, Beech Run Sub., Phase III And Easement, $209,900.
Ezell, Nancy Johnson to Ezell, William Bruce Jr., Tract 2, Frazier Road.
Kennemore, Harold Michael to Kennemore, James Matthew, Lot 91, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Mann, Clarence Stephen to Mann, Clarence Stephen and Mann, Deanna Lynn, Lot 24, Windtree Sub.
Warning, Craig A. and Warning, Kimberly A. and Warning, Brandon A. By Gal and Warning, Craig A. Gal FBO to Lowe, Shawn H. and Lowe, Crystal V., Lot 229, Harborside Sub., Phase III, $740,000.
Hawkes, Paul J. and Hawkes, Katherine A. to Hawkes, Sean C. and Hawkes, Sara J., Tract 6-B, County, $90,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc, Lot 36, Phase II. Milford Pines, $38,000.
Lazarus, Steven J. By AIF and Lazarus, Kathryn L. AIF and Lazarus, Kathryn L. to White, Edward P. II and White, Janet M., Part Of Lot 14 And Lot 15, Spyglass At Stoney Point Sub., $775,000.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Adams, John Larry, Lot 43, Brightwater Bay Sub., Phase III, $18,500.
Jackson, Lesley M. to Jackson, Lesley M. and Jackson, James T., Lot 4, The Lodge Grounds.