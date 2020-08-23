Sprow, Ricky P. and Sprow, Martha A. to Thompson, David R. Jr. and Thompson, Melissa H., Lot 6, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $5,600.
Patel, Rakesh R. and Patel, Sunita to Magner, James David and Magner, Rebecca Lynn, Lot 294, Ph. VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $9,000.
Harrison, Charles W. to Calebs Investment Group LLC, Unit E-7, Hillcrest Condominiums, $20,500.
Taylor, Megan S. and Taylor, Megan to Nance, Ebony Monique, Lot 102, Pinehurst Sub., $99,500.
Hughes, Alan L. and Alan L. Hughes Trustee and Hughes, Steven P. Trust and Steven P. Hughes Trust and Kristen A. Hughes Trust and Hughes, Kristen A Trust and Carpenter, John M. By AIF and New, Dustin A. AIF to Urquhart, Donald C, Unit 2, Royal Oak Villas, $110,000.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to Carolina First Bank and TD Bank N. A., Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 26, Ashton Park, Tract A.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 41, Ph. II, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 43, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 44, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 54, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 95, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 96, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 97, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 98, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 99, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
Special Referee and Anderson, Herbert R. to TD Bank N. A. and Carolina First Bank, Foreclosure Deed, 2017-CP-24-00251, Lot 100, Ph I, Ashton Park Sub.
TCA LLC to Hamilton Park Apartments LLC, Tracts 1 & 2, Calhoun Road.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Beskie, Francis Howard and Beskie, Christine S., Lot 140, Starboard Tack, $284,000.
Auburn Place LLC to Sparrow, Shadonne McCord, Lot 33, Auburn Place Sub., $5,000.
Ray, Oliver E. and Ray, Diane S. to Barry, Renee Leavitt, Lot 3, Mountain Shores Sub., $425,000.
Gass, Jennifer Mae to Luna, Garrett Austin and Doby, Kennedy, Lot 328, Greenwood Plant Sub., $140,000.
Appletree Properties LLC to Gantt, Angela, Lot 142, Magnolia Place Sub., $3,000.
Goist, David F. to Goist, Suzanne M., Parcels County.
Goist, Suzanne M. to Goist, David Fredrick Jr. and Goist, Suzanne M., Parcels County.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Ware, Joy K,, Parcel County, $18,500.
Bautista, Tomas to Arismendez, Alicia Hernandez and Hernandez, Arismendez Alicia and Alvarez, Michelle Wendy, Parcels City, $75,000.
Perry, Cynthia L. and Perry, Cynthia Lynn to Mcallister, Brandon Scott and Mc Allister, Brandon Scott, Lot, Miller Road.
Polatty, Will Thomas and Garrett, Emily Parks Polatty and Arnold, Elizabeth Jo Polatty and Polatty, Will to Overholt, Marcus and Overholt, Lois, Lot 340, Sec. 2, Matthews Plant, $44,000.
Young, Douglas H. to Young, Steven D. Custodian For and Young, Harper Price and Young, Steven D., Parcel B-1, Siloam Road.
Young, Douglas to Young, Steven D. Custodian For and Young, Mary Claire and Young, Steven D., Lot 12, County.
Harrison, Lisa G. to Dysart, Cindy J., Part Of Lots 85 And 86, Phase II, Cherokee Hills Sub., $38,000.
Rachels, Pamela K. and Saul, Pamela to Saul, Pamela and Saul, Howard, Lot 45, Woodlawn Sub.
Martin, Lee Victoria and Edwards, Laquetta M. and Martin, Everett and Martin, Edward M. to Glenn, Michael A., Lots 66 & 67, Avondale Sub., $146,000.
Mactaggart, Jessica and Mac Taggart, Jessica to Mactaggart, Donald and Mac Taggart, Donald, Lots 149 And 150, Starboard Tack.
Calvert, Kenneth D. Jr. to Blakley, Scotty Lee and Blakley. Jennifer Lea, Lot 33, Section 1, Riegel Plant Sub., $60,000.
MCC Outdoor LLC to Bartley, Moseley LLC, Tract B-1, 72 NW Bypass.
Howard, Deanne M. Estate and Howard, Deanne Derrington Estate and Watterson, Kathryn Per. Rep. to Allen, Jason R., Lot 36, Glendale Heights Sub., $95,000.
Obrien, Martin M. and O Brien, Martin M. and Obrien, Elizabeth M. and O Brien, Elizabeth M. to Kulhanek, Daniel and Kulhanek, Kayla J., Lot 24, Chestnut Hill Sub., $153,000.
Mcginn Properties LLC and Mc Ginn Properties LLC to Guthrie, Robert M. Jr. and Guthrie, Leslie P., Lots A, B And C, County, $400,000.
Winchester, Gary John to Crocker, Brett Ryan and Dye, Carolynn Chastayne, Lot G, Lakeview Heights Sub. And Kemp Ave., $118,500.
J. Cad Real Estate Inc. to Harden, John F. and Harden, Cathy Tidwell, Lot 65, Phase II, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $235,000.
Clark, Kenzie O. and Clark, Daniel G. to Clark, Daniel G., Lot 90, Milford Pines, 2019-Dr-24-0632.
Tellock, Samantha to Scott, Erin Elizabeth, Lot 61, Crestview Sub., $139,000.
Rice, William T. Jr. Trustee and Katherine G. Rice Revocable Trust and Rice, Katherine G. Revocable Trust to Rice, William T. Jr. Trustee and William T. Rice Revocable Trust and Rice, William T. Revocable Trust, Lot 18, Forest Hills Sub.
Upton, Brittney Nichole and Sorrow, Brittney Nichole to Williams, Jason R. and Williams, Stephen V., Lot 32, Forest Lake Sub., $166,900.
Sleister, Donnis Ann and Sleister, Frederick A. to Philipp, Richard Andrew and Philipp, Gabrielle Keller, Lot 22, Sand Shores Sub., $385,000.
Kerhoulas, George G. to Collins, Roger Andrew and Popoli, Valeria Anne, Lot 5, Sec. G, Hunters Creek Sub., $233,000.
Davies, William E. and Davies, Ellen O. to Ballentine, Mark D. and Ballentine, Giovanna, Parcel 2, Pickens Creek Road, $449,900.
Mack, Melody M. and Moore, Gregg K. and King, Kimberly D. and Moore, Patrick W. to Moore, Eloise G., Lot, County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Albert, Montie D. Jr. and Albert, Adelita L., Lot 14, Milford Pines Sub., Phase II, $249,367.50.
Keller, Curtis D. Per. Rep. and Holly Keller Estate and Keller, Holly Estate to Herzberg, Brice G. and Herzberg, Sumner B., Lot 46, County.
Gregory, Gail By AIF and Miller, Penny AIF to Miller, Penny AIF and Gregory, Gail By AIF and Moseley, Hugh D., Lot 94, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Ahlstrom, Evelyn K. to Ahlstrom, Evelyn K. and Hunter, Kelly and Calo, Kasey Marie, Lot 163, Orchard Park Sub.
Woodward, Jane W. to Pierce, Michael T., Lot A, Cokesbury Road, $22,500.
Woodward, Jane W. to Woodward, Jane W. and Wyatt, Brian, Tract 1, County.
Bartley Moseley LLC to Gore, William and Gore, Gwendolyn, Lot 8, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $130,000.
Miller, Wynetta C. to Woodruff, Marilyn M. and Miller, Deevid O., Parcels County.
Davis, Gary Ellison to Davis, Clovia A., Lot 0.76A, County.
Bailey, Robert and Bailey, Robert D. to Niles, Edward J. and Niles, Elizabeth M., Lot 221, Harborside Sub., $535,000.
Crowder, Robert L. Jr. to Walker, Stephanie Louise and Walker, Hunter C., Lots 21 And 22, Block H, Lakeshore City, $198,000.