202000004965 7/21/2020 United Housing Connections to Koober Llc, Tract City, $1,000,000.
202000004974 7/21/2020 Cooner Julie S to Patrick Tyler J and Patrick Alix A, Lt 22 Cedar Lake, $249,900.
202000004978 7/21/2020 Cockrell Sonya Sears to Phillips Joshua A, Lot 4-A Pine Ridge Sub, $20,000.
202000004979 7/21/2020 Alewine John to Moss Anthony N, Lot 52 Belle Meade Sub, $176,500.
202000004984 7/21/2020 Styron Jason R and Styron Tina Marie and Styron Tina and Styron Jason to Willard Katelyn Alexandra and Oaks Alexander Paul, Lot 8 Block 4 Unit 5 Greenwood Shores Sub, $187,500.
202000004991 7/21/2020 Hill Walter Quincy to Absolute Professional Properties Llc Trustee and Henry Property Trust, Lots B & A County And Tract 4 County
And Easement,
202000004993 7/21/2020 Manning Franklin E and Manning Deborah C to Brown Ronda J and Manning Franklin E and Manning Deborah C, Lot 26 Cherokee Hills,
202000004995 7/21/2020 Pate Marcella Hodges to Taylor Brittany Anne, Lot 17 Harbor Heights Sub,
202000004999 7/21/2020 Britt Robert E and Britt Cynthia M to Britt Robert E and Britt Cynthia M, Lot Dogwood Circle,
202000005003 7/21/2020 R W Spires Realty Llc to Daniels John Thomas Iv, Lot 302 Ninety Six Plant Sub And
Lot 20 Ninety Six Plant Sub, $68,000.
202000005007 7/21/2020 Roark Barbara Joyce Fletcher and Fletcher Joyce R and Roark Barbara Joyce Flectcher Trustee and Fletcher Billy O Family Trust and Billy O Fletcher Family Trust and Fletcher Joyce R Trustee to Fletcher Thomas Franklin, Lot 2.00A S C Hwy 246 South, $0.
202000005013 7/22/2020 Hewlett Elizabeth P to Odell Thomas L and O Dell Thomas L, Lots 84 & 85 Northfall Acres, $60,000.
202000005016 7/22/2020 Marino Sheila to Rogers Heather, Lot 58 Wellington Green Sub,
202000005017 7/22/2020 Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood Llc to Godfrey Emma Jane Living Trust and Emma Jane Godfrey Living Trust and Godfrey Patrick Eugene Trustee, Lot 40 Chareston Place At Lake Greenwood, $299,900.
202000005018 7/22/2020 Quarles Harriett M to Lange Donna and Lange Randall, Tract S C Hwy 246, $18,000.
202000005019 7/22/2020 Adams Michael A and Adams Elizabeth B to Jackson Lesley M, Lot 4 The Lodge Grounds, $429,000.
202000005021 7/22/2020 Baker Rhett M Trustee Trust B Uwo and Seals Kathleen B Trustee Trust B Uwo and Baker Dorothea F Trust B Uwo and Dorothea F Baker Trust B Uwo to Baker Rhett M and Seals Kathleen B and Cox Rebecca B, Parcels County,
202000005025 7/22/2020 Mobley Mary Jane Brooks By Aif and Mobley Edward Mims Iii Aif to Mobley Edward Mims Jr and Gerber Saline Mobley and Mobley Edward Mims Iii and Holland Carol Mobley and Meisels Jean Mobley, Lot 91 Forest Hills,
202000005028 7/22/2020 Tww Properties Llc to Wilson Thomas Wayne Sr Trustee Fbo and Leopard Caroline O, Tracts County,
202000005035 7/23/2020 Vinson Jason W and Vinson Jason to Vinson Jason W and Vinson Lisa Ann, Lot 3 Greenacres Sub #3,
202000005037 7/23/2020 Redmond Kathleen M to Arete Investment Strategies Llc, Lot 4 Ph I Patriot Plantation, $17,050.
202000005041 7/23/2020 Ellis Glenn M to Stone Colby Wyatt, Lot 21 Avondale Sub Sec 2, $138,500.
202000005053 7/23/2020 Shrefler Timothy J Ii to Wright William Charles Jr and Wright Mary Ann P, Lots 39 & 40 Dan Richardson Estate Sec B, $70,000.
202000005054 7/23/2020 R T Bailey Construction Inc to Agner Shirley A, Lot 49 Sec S Hunters Creek Sub, $274,000.
202000005056 7/23/2020 Gregory Gail By Aif and Miller Penny Aif to Miller Penny, Lot 94 Ninety Six Plant Sub,
202000005058 7/23/2020 Adams William O By Aif and Adams Maude Aif to Cozine Financial Services Llc, Parcels County, $89,900.
202000005060 7/23/2020 Schultz Johnathon E to Schultz Edward J and Schultz Michelle A, Tracts County,
202000005065 7/23/2020 Henderson Freddy and Hamilton Deborah A to Cannon Johnny B, Parcel B Omega Street,
202000005066 7/23/2020 Special Referee and James Brandon Charles Dee and James Amy Latham to Vanderbilt Mortgage And Finance Inc, Lot 16 Smith Street Extension Acres Ph 2 With 2008 Clay Mobile Home 2019-Cp-24-01029,
202000005068 7/23/2020 Kinney William Curtis to Kinney Susan W and Summey Leslie D, Tracts S.C. Hwy 185,
202000005072 7/23/2020 Jones W Townes Iv and Jones Rosann W to Wilson Josephine, Unit 24 Royal Oaks Villas,
202000005073 7/23/2020 Scott Joseph M to Williams Deandra and Payton Shela, Lots City, $90,000.
202000005075 7/23/2020 Fisher Jade D and Fisher Arnold Dantzler and Fisher Ashlei M and Fisher Hubert H Ii and Weston Lesa and Fisher Ashlei to Fisher Jade D, Lot 36 Aspen Heights Sub,
202000005076 7/23/2020 Fisher Jade D to Shipman Taylor L, Lot 36 Aspen Heights Sub, $132,500.
202000005080 7/23/2020 Agner Shirley A to Agner Shirley A and Wilson Ronald Jeffrey, Lot 49 Sec S Hunters Creek Sub,
202000005081 7/23/2020 Ajcx O8 Llc to Aliffi Dennis J, Lot 298 Sec 1 Mathews Plant Sub, $35,000.
202000005082 7/23/2020 Hollingsworth Billy Jr to Hollingsworth Kathy B and Cribb Kathy Hollingsworth, Parcel County,
202000005084 7/24/2020 Harper Cedrick Dante and Harper April and Harper Cedrick D to Owen Michael J and Jones Cindy M Goode, Lts 551 & 552 Reigel Plant Sub, $38,000.
202000005087 7/24/2020 Payne Richard K to Payne Richard K and Payne Tammy Collins, Unit 139 Phase Ii Devon Park, $0.
202000005088 7/24/2020 Fingar Walter F Jr to Getzelman Clinton and Tafta Brenna, Parcel County, $1,000.
202000005101 7/24/2020 Davis Ronald M to Canfield Susan H and Canfield Brandon N, Parcels County, $138,000.
202000005103 7/24/2020 Kinney Susan W to Summey Leslie D, Tract 1 County, $55,500.
202000005104 7/24/2020 Bolt Lee Ann Lynette to Halterman Robert L Estate and Robert L Halterman Estate, Lots 16,17 & 15 Mountain Shores Sub,
202000005110 7/24/2020 Young Daniel G and Young Angela L and Zink Angela to Aburto Bryan and Aburto Ashlyn N, Lot 174 Belle Meade Sub, $127,500.
202000005117 7/24/2020 Furman Caroline S to Chinquapin Community Corporation, Lot Creek Road,
202000005118 7/24/2020 Stevens Margaret M to Chinquapin Community Corporation, Lot 0.192A Creek Road West,
202000005124 7/24/2020 Buzhardt William E to Buzhardt Barbara L and Buzhardt William E, Lot Milford Springs Road,
202000005126 7/24/2020 Connor Patrick L and Connor Eileen to Steadman Linda Owings and Steadman James M and Steadman Patricia B, Lot/Unit A-2 And Adjacent Patio Windsor Oak Townhouses, Ph I, $172,000.
202000005131 7/27/2020 Anathoth Promise Holdings Llc to Hershberger Loren D, Lot 249 Sect 2 Riegel Sub, $28,500.
202000005132 7/27/2020 Ball Eiko to Taylor Kyle D, Lot 21 Sec S Hunters Creek Plantation, $296,000.
202000005134 7/27/2020 Harrison Lillie Maude to Harrison James Albert and Hurley Jimmie, Lot 13 County,
202000005135 7/27/2020 Krewson Mary Lou to Krewson Mary Lou and Jackson Sherie L, Lot/Unit 44 Sec Ii Ph Iv Rock Knoll, $0.
202000005138 7/27/2020 Harter Rhonda J to Duncan Shane, Lot 63 Ninety Six Plant, $52,500.
202000005150 7/27/2020 Hall Deborah A to Hall James T and Hall Deborah A, Lot 82 Belle Meade Sub,
202000005152 7/27/2020 Pinon Victor E Corona to Corona Mitzie Sarahi, Lot 24 Beechwood Sub,