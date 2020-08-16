Alvarez, Ruben to Casas, Marbella Molina and Molina, Casas Marbella and Mora, Rogelio C., Lot 0.93A, Seaboard Ave., County, $120,000.
Satterfield, Genevieve B. and Satterfield, Kenneth J. to O Dell, Leroi B. Jr. and O Dell, Marie E. and Odell, Marie E. and Odell, Leroi B. Jr., Tract B And C, County, $10,000.
Gosnell, Sandra Kidd and Kidd, Sandra L. to Doolittle, Daniel Ross, Lot 1, 1.06A County.
Kidd, Frances By AIF and Smith, Renae K AIF to Doolittle, Daniel Ross, Lot 1, 1.06A County.
Sak, Sara A. and Sak, Timothy J. to Small, Nancy C. and Small, Mark R., Lot 20, Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $514,900.
Glover, Shawn D. to Ngoy LLC, Lots City, $6,000.
Werts, Francis M. and Werts, Margaret A. to Steifle, William Coleman Jr., 0.162A Lot And .008A Lot County, $5,000.
Gonce, Tracy J. and Gonce, Phillip R. to Steifle, William Coleman Jr., .012A Lot County, $0.
Thompson, David Ray Jr. to Day, Shaquarius L., Lot 92, Mckellar Farms Sub., $98,095.
Farmer ,Mary Elizabeth to Mccartney, Cynthia Morgan and Mc Cartney, Cynthia Morgan, Lot 42, Greenwood Plant Sub., $66,400.
Posley, Doris to Anderson, Erline, Lot C-2, County.
Wilson, Lamara to Aiken, Quintavis, Lots 37 And 38, Block A,College Heights Sub.
Harling, Corena to Crawford, Sharon, Tract 4-A, Gary Road County.
Harling, Corena P. to Parks, Bateka, Parcel C, Gary Road.
Washburn, Mark to Billings, Cathy, Lots 22 And 23, Chapman-Cooper Sub., $49,900.
Goodman, James D. to Patterson, Robert Delmar Jr. and Adams, Donna L., Lot 178, Section 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $46,300.
Auburn Place LLC to Milligan, Mikala Francis, Lot 74, Auburn Place Sub., $5,000.
Griffin, Tyler Ray to Griffin, Tyler Ray and Griffin, Jessica Renee, Lots 17 And 18, Reynolds-Cochran Sub.
Belmont, Ann Marie Revocable Trust and Ann Marie Belmont Revocable Trust and Belmont, Ann Marie Trustee and Belmont, Robert M. Revocable Trust and Robert M. Belmont Revocable Trust and Belmont, Robert M. Trustee and Belmont, Robert M. to Griffith, Betty J. and Griffith, Thomas E., Lot 7 & 8, Phase IV, Sec. IV, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $550,000.
Brown, Christopher B. and Brown, Shelia Price and Brown, Sheila Price to Scheirer, Charles Cody and Bates, Sarah Jane, Lot 13, Northcrest Sub., $137,000.
Cornetto, Carmen S. and Cornetto, Freda A. to Cornetto, Carmen S. and Cornetto, Freda A. and Cornetto. Christina, Tract 4 (Four) 2.00A County.
Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. and Atlantic Coast Properties LLC to Jimenez, Edher, Lot 43, Section 8, Belle Oaks Sub., $17,900.
Harper, Larnell to Harper, Larnell and Harper, Alice, Lot 61, Beechwood Sub.
Waldrep, Lorene B. to Waldrep, Lorene B. and Waldrep, Brian F. and Waldrep, Dennis R., Lot 55, Belle Meade Sub.
Schultz, Christian Blake to Schultz, Christian Blake and Flynn, Abbey C., Lot County.
Weaver, April Leigh and Weaver, Mary Claire and Gwinn, Courtney Ann W. to Weaver, Susan L. and Weaver, Melvin E. III, Lot 21, Cedar Lake Sub.
Young, Marshall Ray to Young, Douglas H., Lots 69 And 70, Fairforest Sub.
Henderson, Terry W. to Philipp, Richard Andrew II and Philipp, Marie Martin, Lot A-66, Gatewood Sub., $307,500.
DSB Contracting And Rental Properties LLC to Ellis, Gemma F., Lot/Unit 26, Section I, Phase V, Rock Knoll Townhouses, $83,000.
Zimmerman, Samuel H. and Zimmerman, Scott K. to Turner, John D. and Turner, Jennifer B., Parcels County And Easement, $805,000.
Midfirst Bank to Nex Ventures Realty Inc., Unit 11, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase IV, $76,400.
Dvorsky, Edward A. and Dvorsky, Carol to Callear ,Brian Thomas and Callear, Lori Kristine, Lot 49, Section H, Hunters Creek Sub., $387,000.
Southern Resources LLP and Southern Resources LLC to Carter, Eddie Eugene, Parcel County, $116,000.
Aiken, Stacey O. Sr. and Aiken, Erika U. to Staggers, Christopher, Lot 194, Country Homes Sub., Number 2, $48,000.
Pressley, Stephen and Pressley, Katie Downer to Lecroy, William Scott and Le Croy, William Scott, Tracts A-2 And B-2 County, $75,000.
Morris Chapel Baptist Church Trustees and Morris Chapel Baptist Church Inc. to Jackson, Carrie C., Lot B, Baptist Street, $2,000.
Constant, Eric Larson Sr. to Constant, Kathleen D., Lot, West Cambridge Street.
Constant, Kathleen D. By AIF and Constant, Jeffrey A. AIF to Cain, Clifford C., Lot, West Cambridge Street, $188,900.
New, Gloria A. to Equity Trust Company FBO and Robert T. Bailey, Roth IRA and Bailey, Robert T., Roth Ira, Lot 278, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $8,145.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 18, Phase II, Milford Pines Sub., $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 109, Phase II, Milford Pines Sub., $38,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 16, Phase II, Milford Pines Sub., $38,000.
Nelson, Kathy D. to Targonski, Mary G. and Still, Janet H., Lot 179, Harris Plant Sub., $85,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Atkinson, Kristy K., Lot 15, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $385,000.
Mc Manus, Sandra L. and Mc Manus, Sandra L. AIF and Mcmanus, Sandra L. AIF and Mcmanus, Sandra L. and Loucks, Nancy L. By AIF to Carlton, Peggy and Carlton, Vonnie, Lot/Unit 37, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $80,000.
Willard, Jason to Zimmerman, Samuel H. and Zimmerman, Scott K., Lot 16, Lodge Grounds, $35,000.
Nance, John to Horizon Homes Development LLC, Lot, Edgefield St., $26,000.
County Of Greenwood South Carolina to Tuteral, David E. and Tuteral, Rebecca H., Lots 21 And 22, Phase I, Newport Sub., Lot 0.06A, Phase I, Newport Sub.
Iwig, Cynthia P. to Iwig, Cynthia P. and Main, Cynthia Anne and Iwig, Jacqueline E., Lot 208, Section I, Stevens St.
Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC to Loggins, Angela Mcelroy and Loggins, Howard David, Lot 42, Brightwater Bay Sub., $19,900.
Wiles, Christina to Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc., Lot 23, Kirksey Forest Sub., $42,100.
Johnson, Della Louise to Jennings, Valarie and Jennings, Rufus, Lot County, $6,000.
Shaw, Kenneth A. to Johnson, Antwan D., Lot 133 And Lot 133-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., $5,000.
Guthrie, Robert Mason Jr. to Duvall, Jennifer W. and Duvall, David W., Lot 18, Phase I, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $580,000.
Cervenka, William Scott and Cervenka, Dorothy F. to Kidwell, David D. and Kidwell, Kelly M., Parcel D, 1.22A County, $242,000.
Mcdade, James Brian and Mc Dade, James Brian and Mcdade, Adrian Jean Marie and Mc Dade, Adrian Jean Marie to Johnson, William A. III and Johnson, Melody L., Lot 35, Northcrest Sub., $96,500.
Stoddard, Thomas B. and Stoddard, Tara H. to Bass, Johnathan P. and Bass, Stacey S., Tracts City, $372,500.
Futch, Nicholaus B. and Futch, Brittany L. to Hughes, Clarence R. Jr. and Ball, Madison R., Parcels County, $138,000.
Calhoun, Robert T. and Calhoun, Wendy to Futch, Nicholaus Blake and Futch, Brittany, Lot 3, Chestnut Hill Sub., $250,000.
Collin, Everett E. and Collin, Nancy A. to Strawn, Barry W. and Strawn, Amy J., Lot 39, Harborside Sub., $90,000.
Lollis, S. Dean and Lollis, Denise H. to Floyd, Michael Ryan and Floyd, Susan Elizabeth Redding, Lot D-37, Gatewood Sub., $253,000.
Floyd, Michael R. and Floyd, Elizabeth R. to Morrison, Ellen A. and Morrison, Jason E., Lot 22, Beech Run Sub., Phase II, $200,000.
Lomax, Glenda Peters and Lomax, Glenda L. to Lomax, Donald Lee Jr. and Jacks, Hope L. and Lomax ,James Edward D., Lot 72, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Agner, Shirley and Wilson, Ronald Jeffrey to Ahlstrom, Evelyn K., Lot 163, Orchard Park Sub., $181,000.
Ross, David and Ross, Sue to Broyles, Tressa J., Lot 46, Sec. 1, Riegel Sub., $10,000.
Noffz, David A. to Quinn, Joel E. Jr., Lot 39 And Part Of Lot 39, County, $57,500.
Hiter, William Patrick and Hiter, Linda Luann to Pulley, Joseph Seth and Pulley, Haley Kimmons, Parcel E, Smith Street Extension, $80,000.
Sutley, Mark Allen to Moore, Angela Sutley, Parcel County.
Moore, Angela Sutley to Moore, Angela Sutley and Moore, Ralph Everette, Parcel County.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Rathke, Melissa and Rathke, Scott Alan, Lot 601, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $270,000.
Davis, William N. and Davis, William to Lefavor, Franklin A. Revocable Trust and Franklin A. Lefavor Revocable Trust, Lot 3, Melody Lane.
Davis, William N. and Davis, William to Lefavor, Franklin A. Revocable Trust and Franklin A. Lefavor Revocable Trust, Lots County.
Lai, Chen Yuan and Yuan, Lai Chen to Chihta LLC, Lot County.
Lewis, Gregory M. and Lewis, Patricia K. to Driver, Stuart A., Lot 7, Westgate Sub., $150,000.
Adams, Brian C. to Jaimes, Garduno Carla Lisset and Jaimes, Garduno Carla L., Lot 22, Sec. D, Highland Forest Sub., $59,500.
Aiken, John to Leverett, Laverne L. and Leverette, La Verne L., Lot 1.308A, City, $27,000.
Calhoun, Julius Paul and Calhoun, Julius P and Calhoun, Sonya Abbott and Calhoun, Sonya A. to Calhoun, Greyson Julius Trustee and Calhoun, Julius Paul Trust and Julius Paul Calhoun Trust and Calhoun, Sonya Abbott Trust and Sonya Abbott Calhoun Trust, Parcel 11.00A County.
Calhoun, Julius Paul and Calhoun, Julius P. to Calhoun, Sonya Abbott, Parcel County.
Lewis, Ronnie Dale and Lewis, Ronnie D. and Lewis, Helen W. to Lewis, Gregory Matthew and Lewis, Patricia Kinard, Lots 26, 27 & 28, Kingswood Sub., $147,800.
Fortner Realty & Builders LLC and Fortner Realty And Builders LLC to Johnson, Derek Trent and Johnson, Hannah Goldman, Lot 273, Ninety Six Plant, $115,000.
CCS Builders Inc. and Scottd Sarah R. to IGN LLCC, Parcels County.
Tunstall, Billy A. and Hagood, Lori Anne Tunstall and Hagood, Lori Ann Tunstall and Tunstall, John Thomas and Askew, Hope Tunstall and Tunstall, Doris C to Guru Of Greenwood LLC, Parcels, Montague Avenue, $375,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Carswell, Rebecca H., Lot 104, Milford Pines Drive, $236,388.