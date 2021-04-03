Parramore, James Brantley and Parramore, Kathleen Jeffrey to Grow Land LLC, Tract 1, County, $207,069.
Lake Greenwood Holdings LLC to Eagles Harbor Homeowners Association Inc., Tract A New Zion Road, Tract B Eagles Harbor Drive, $40,000.
Kelley, Paul H. and Kelley, Kimberly D. and Kelley, Raymond Clare and Kelley, Raymond to Ricks, Sammie B. and Ricks, Williams L., Lot B, Laguna Lane, $140,000.
Chihta LLC to Sems Property Management LLC, Condominium Apartment No. B-3, Hillcrest Horizontal Property Regime, $35,000.
Lollis, Georgia Turner to Lollis, Georgia Turner and Lollis, Robert E. and Lollis, Travis Michael and Lollis, Robert Brian, Pt. Tract 4, Vivian Moore Turner Estate.
Johnson, Tammy Simpson to Starnes, Fred E. Jr., Pt. Lot B, County.
Turner, Kelley H. and Turner, Kelley to Holder, Phillip Lee, Lot 79, Hyde Park Sub, $31,800.
Phibbs, Brooke and Pressley, Brooke Phibbs to Phibbs, Cassandra, Lot H-1, Avalon Townhomes.
Thompson, Andrea L. to Gurney, Ronald D., Lot 10, Cambridge Court, $140,000.
Farrington, John and Farrington, Marilyn R. to Instant Outdoor LLC, Lot No. 288, Ph. VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $9,000.
Sanchez, Hector Sales to Sanchez, Hector Sales and Sanchez, Hector Sales Trustee FBO and Osorio, Hector Yovany Sales and Sales, Osorio, Hector Yovany and Tomas Victoria Osorio and Osorio, Tomas Victoria, Lots 7 & 8, Tompkins Heights Extension Sub.
Long, Charles B. Jr. and Long, Virginia B. and Long, Virginia Brooks to Long, Charles B. Jr. and Long, Virginia B. and Brown, Erin Long and Long, Hollie Carroll, Parcels County.
Palmetto Crossings Construction LLC to AFX Southeast Group LTD, Lot 36, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Ph I, $120,000.
R. Brooks Scurry Jr. Family Generation Skipping Exempt Trust and Scurry, R. Brooks Jr. Family Generation Skipping Exempt Trust and Scurry, R. B. Sr. and Scurry, R. Brooks Jr. Trustee to Kubitz, Barbara L., Lot 170, Stoney Point Sub.
Graham, Michele to Combs, Dwayne T. and Combs, Shari J., Lot 2, The Estates At Stoney Point.
Strom, J. Grady Jr. and Baggett, Sara Strom and Burch, Claudia Strom and Smith, Susan Strom to Greenwood Storage North LLC, Lots 1-3, County, $200,000.
Cooper, William R. and Cooper, Judy S. to Burton Builders LLC, Lot 3, Blackberry Patch Road.
Central Trust Company to Self, James C. III and Hinkle, Camala, Parcel 26.675A, County, $125,000.
Self, Dixie Walker and Self, Dixie W. to Self, Dixie W. Trustee and Dixie W. Self Revocable Trust and Self, Dixie W. Revocable Trust, Parcel County, tracts S & B County.
Green, Joseph and Cox, Olivia R. to Green, Joseph and Cox, Olivia R., Lot 401, Sec III, Reigel Plant Sub.
Tucker, Nancy Jeanette Ginn to Tucker, James W., Lot 9, Blk. C, Cherry Hill Sub.
Timms, Broadus F. to Towns, Anthony L. and Towns, Edith S., Parcel County, $36,000.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Caldwell Bess Patterson, Lots 10, 38, 40, 41, 48 & 49, Brighwater Bay Sub., $99,790.
Countybank to Mac Estates LLC, Lot 128, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $8,000.
Holloway, Gary and Holloway, Marcella Denise and Holloway, Nanette and Holloway, Brian and Holloway, Kevin and Holloway, Gary L. to Griffin, Tonia L., Lots 22 & 23, Blk. A, Green Acres Sub., $132,500.
Kilkeary, Joseph P. and Kilkeary, Catherine C. By AIF and Adan, Kathryn Kilkeary AIF to Bollenberg, Cynthia S., Lot 433, Ph VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $360,000.
332 Main LLC to Sims, Susan B., Unit A-6/Suite 203, Building A, 332 Main Horizontal Property Regime, $284,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Adams, Terrell Hunter and Adams, Nicole L., Lot 28, County, $232,685.
Latham, Joseph Edward to Langley Builders Inc, Lot 325, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $60,000.
Poat, Anthony Robert and Poat, Carol Hill to Volpone, Richard Gordon and Volpone, Stacy Lynn, Lot, County, $315,000.
Kubitz, Barbara L. to Williams, Christy L. Jordan, Lot 170-B, County.
Kubitz, Barbara L. to Mcclintock, Jerry G. and Mc Clintock, Jerry G., Pt. Lot 170, Stoney Point Sub., $17,500.
Swearinger, D. J. to 2 Spoonz Foundation, Seaboard Recreation Complex/R. L. Stevens Center.
Sanchez, Jorge Pablo and Pablo, Sanchez Jorge to Juarez, Niria Daria Abadia and Abadia, Juarez Niria Daria and Abadia, Niria Daria and Daria, Abadia Niria, Lot 61, Wheatfield Sub.
Bustos, Joel to Perez, Hernandez Armando Felipe and Hernandez Armando Felipe, Perez and Lopez, De Perez Maria Rosario Guzman and Guzman, Lopez De Perez Maria Rosario, Lot 43, Hyde Park Sub. & Water Line Tap.
Brewer, Russell to Arismendez, Alicia Heranandez and Heranandez, Arismendez Alicia, Lot 6, Kathy Hill Estates, $30,000.
Hatton, Young Joanne and Young, Joanne Hatton and Newton, Joanne H. to Newton, Charles E., Lot 72, Blk. D, Alta Vista Property.
7518 Hwy 25 SC LLC to Joyner, Brian Keith and Joyner, Tonya W., Parcel 8.29A, County, $55,000.
Dulaney, Ronald to Dulaney, Ronald and Dulaney, Amy, Lot 16, Smith St. Extension Acres, Ph. 2.
Eevram Properties LLC to Gopaul, Ramesh Trustee and Ramesh, Gopaul Revocable Trust and Gopaul, Ramesh Revocable Trust, Lot Laurel Street.
Cooper, Kevin P. and Cooper, Kevin to Cooper, Kevin P. and Cooper, Jennifer Amy, Lot 37, Rock Creek Sub.
Roy, Jose Salatiel and Jose Salatiel, Roy and Contreras, Garcia Yaquelin and Garcia Yaquelin, Contreras to Samuel, Roy Contreras Residential Trust and Roy, Jose Salatiel Trustee and Jose Salatiel Roy Trustee and Contreras, Samuel Roy Residential Trust and Roy Contreras Samuel Residential Trust, Lot 21, The Willows Sub.
Goff, Jillian S. to Goff, Jillian S. and Goff, Jonathan M., Lot, County.
Sisiam, Joseph Carroll and Sisiam, Erica Leah to Callaham, Marlo H. and Callaham, Charles A., Lot 97, Belle Meade Sub., $189,900.
Gardenia Homes LLC to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Lot, Taggart Street, $38,000.
Fujifilm Manufacturing Usa Inc. and Fuji Photo Film Inc. to Miller, Lonnie and Miller, Felicia, Lot 23, Windtree Sub., $115,800.
Shealy, Jeanne T. By AIF and Prince, April AIF and Countybank AIF to Brownlee, Clarence M. and Brownlee, Beth K., Lot 60, Cherokee Hills, $315,000.
Nickles, Nathan Bryan and Nickles, Teran N. and Nickles, Nathan B. to Johnson, Esther M., Lots 37 & 38, Spring Lake Sub., $125,900.
Snider, Timothy Michael to Mccutcheon, Thomas and Mc Cutcheon, Thomas and Peltier Katelyn, Lot 12, County, $20,000.
Whip Poor Will SC LLC to Martinez, Oscar Morales and Morales, Martinez Oscar, Lots 5 & 6, Oakwood Acres, $52,000.
Bridgewater Realty Group Trust to Laxgg LLC, Lots 6, 7, 9-16, Walnut Heights Sub., $165,000.
Hodges Log & Lumber LLC and Hodges Log And Lumber LLC to Valkenburg Properties LLC, Lot 15.257A, County, $80,700.
Coomer, Carol D. Trustee and Murray, Audrey M. Revocable Trust and Audrey M. Murray Revocable Trust to Weaver, Donald B. and Weaver, Brenda H., Lot 30, The Eleven Acres, $230,000.
Burke, Timothy J. and Burke, Sandra A. to Larson, Gary W. and Larson, Dawn Marie, Lot 51, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $65,000.
Boseman, Kenneth Scott to Red Bud LLC, Tract 51, Settlers Trace The Territories, $90,000.
Goodwin, Robbie M. and Morton, Curtis R. and Morton, Paul J. and Smith, Justine to Mcdaniel, Janie and Mcdaniel, James and Mc Daniel, Janie and Mc Daniel, James, Lot, Powers Avenue, $12,000.
Urquhart, Donald C. to Ables, Jimmy Wayne and Powell, Sara Elizabeth, Lot 211, Cedarbrooke Sub., $349,000.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Hodges, Brenda G. and Shaw, Brenda, Lot 6, Goldbrook Acres, Ph. I, $15,500.