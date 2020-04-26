Hitt, Benjamin D. to Ervin, Rhonda K., Lot 41, Utopia Acres Sub., $3,500.
Thompson, Michael L. and Thompson, Michael to Prather, Joshua and Prather, Jodi, Lot 70, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $4,600.
Harling, Amos Jr. and Harling, Mary Louise to Parker, Larry and Parker, Larry J., Tract 3, County.
Mary, Frances Norman and Norman, Mary M. to Norman, Robert E., Parcels County.
King, Lewie Cecil and King, Lewie C. and King, Anthony L. and Lance, Susan King to Mccleese, Rodney D., Parcels County, $20,250.
Wallace, Elsie Ann and Wallace, Ann Elsie to Beggs, Patrick, Lot 13, Henry Creswell Tract.
White, Stephanie F. to Upstate 1 LLC and Upstate One LLC, Lot 394, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $40,000.
Todd, F. Eugene and Todd, F. E. to Todd, R. Bruce and Pickett, Shannon T. and Todd, Mark C., Lot 7, Cherokee Hills.
Keeter, Francis L. By AIF and Alexander Elizabeth K. By AIF and Keeter, Franklin Randolph and Keeter, Franklin Randolph AIF to C.S. Investments LLC, Lot 7, County With 1972 Mobile Home, $25,000.
Cooke, Sharon B. to Deason, Richard R., Lot 64, Belle Oaks Sub., Sec. 8, $12,000.
Ackerman, W. Gray, Jr. and Ackerman, Meredith H. and Ackerman, William Gray and Ackerman, Kelly C. and Ackerman, Meredith to Castillo, Magnoir and Diaz, Cristina, Tracts Dead Fall Road, $279,252.
Eidson, Jerry L. and Eidson, Jerry L. and Agner, Jody L. and Eidson, Joel L. and Agner, Jody L. to Eidson, John L. and Eidson, Jeanette S., Lt. 1, County.
Bank Of New York Trust Company NA Trustee and Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company National Association Trustee and JPMorgan Chase Bank Trustee to Jll II LLC, Lt. 29 And Lt. A, Bl. C, Alta Vista Sub., $56,000.
Barnes, Margaret F. to Dennis, Caroline V. and Dennis, Phillip D., Lt. 290, Greenwood Plant Sub., $110,500.
Gardner, Alan D. to Powell, Martha Louise, Tract 5, SC Hwy 67, $102,375.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lts. 102, 103 & 116 Milford Pines Sub., Ph. II, $38,000.
Robertson, Larenthues C. and Roberston, Larenthues to Robertson, Larenthues C. and Wilson, Tkeyah, Lts. 41, 42, 43, & 44, Bl. H, Blyth Heights Sub.
Allison, Mark L. to Allison, Tonya S., Lot 4, Village At Midtown Hunt Street, $185,000.
Jordan, Jennifer R. to Jordan, Jennifer R. and Hook, Brian L., Lot 15-A Oxford Creek Townhouses.
Amick, Barbara D. to Sundown Riders Motorcycle Club Inc., Parcel Nation Road, $39,000.
Milford Pines Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 117, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. II, $38,000.
Shirley, Calvin Wayne to Maag, Adam W. and Maag, Jessica N., Lots 12 & 12-A, Bridge Point, $416,064.
Lost Lure LLC to Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna, Lot 6 And 3/8 Interest In Lt. A-2, Lost Lure Sub., $0.
Charleston Place At Lake Greenwood LLC to Pioneer Construction Inc., Lots 2 & Lot 3, The Landing At Lake Greenwood, $8,600.
Hince, Charles M. and Hince, M. Suzanne to Korson, Christopher L. and Korson, Julie A., Lots 22-A, 21-A, & Portion Of Lt. 21, Haborside Sub., $710,000.
Noffz, Carroll John to Noffz, Carol P. and Hood, Delane and Noffz, Michael and Noffz, Wesley, Lot, County.
Sorrow, Stephen J. to Delafuente, Javier E. and Rogers, Darian R. and De La Fuente, Javier E., Tract County, $144,000.
Brock, Christopher M. and Brock, Christopher to Brock, Residential Properties LLC, Lts. Hyde Park Sub.
Burdette, Diana L. to B Laundry 2 LLC and B Laundry Two LLC, Parcels County.
Dekemper, Ralph E. to Hince, Charles M. and Hince, M. Suzanne, Lt. 10-C, Haborside Sub., $120,000.
Harvley, Donna C. and Calloway, Donna C. to Cannon, Alta T., Tract 9, County.
Cannon, Alta T. to Cannon, John J., Tract 9, County.
Beattie Development LLC to Whip Poor Will SC LLC and Whippoorwill SC LLC, Lt. 13-A, Cottages At Emerald Farm.
Scott, Robert L. and Scott, Rhoda S. By AIF and Scott, Robert L. AIF to Shirley, Raymond C. Sr., Parcel County, $78,400.
Hayes, Jonathan D. to Hayes, Jeannette R., Tract 4, Epworth Section.
Woods, James Larry to Woods, Linda D., Lt. 2, Bl. D, Ponderosa Heights Sub., $0.
Lensch, Tina M. to Williams, Anastasia, Parcels County, $53,000.
Riddle, Mark R. and Riddle, Sheila T. to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Randall, Manning Ira, Parcel, Building B, County, $210,000.
Martinez, Jesus F. Trustee and Jesus F. Martinez 1999 Family Trust and Martinez, Jesus F. 1999 Family Trust and Lois J. Martinez 1999 Family Trust and Martinez, Lois J. 1999 Family Trust to Butler, Tina D., Lot 203, Cedarbrooke Sub, $225,000.
Martinez, Jesus F. and Martinez, Jesus F. Trustee and Martinez, Jesus F. 1999 Family Trust and Jesus F. Martinez 1999 Family Trust and Lois F. Martinez 1999 Family Trust and Martinez, Lois F. 1999 Family Trust and Martinez, Jesus F. Trustee and Graham, Jed A. Trustee and By Pass Trust The to Butler, Tina D., Lot 203, Cedarbrooke Sub.
Harrison, Wade C. II to WCH Millway LLC, Parcels County.
Connell, Judy Wilson and Connell, Judy W. to Connell, Alvin F., Lot A, County.
Connell, Judy W. and Connell, Judy Wilson and Connell, Alvin F. to Connel,l Judy W. and Connell, Alvin F., Parcels County.
Reed, Jennifer P. and Reed, Brandon D. to Eddleman, James Dean and Eddleman, Phyllis D., Lot C-32, Stonewood Sub., Ph. II, $230,000.
Wolff, Thomas J. to Aiken, Roderick P., Lot 143, Eagle's Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $40,000.
Mitchell, Allen H. and Mitchell, Dorothy T. to J Cad Real Estate Inc., Unit 201-D, Lake Shore Villas, $220,000.
J Cad Real Estate Inc. to Mitchell, Allen H. and Mitchell, Dorothy T., Lot 56, Plantars Row At Palmetto Crossing, $239,900.
Thompson, Scott W. and Thompson, Carolyn N. to Monday, John E. and Monday, Kathy E., Lot 295, Ph. VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $298,000.
Buff, Brandi Godfrey to Buff, Walter and Buff Brandi Godfrey, Parcel Hodges, $177,000.
Masterson, Jay Preston and Masterson, Theressa Hope to Nodine, Steven Otto and Nodine, Erin Garland, Lot, Saddle Hill Sub., $265,000.
Garland, Erin D. and Nodine, Erin Garland to Wilson, Jason G. and Wilson, Amber O. and Wilson, Steven B., Lot, City, $120,000.
Belcher, Jeffrey to Williams, Nicora M., Lt. 97, Pinehurst Sub., $107,000.
Countybank Trust Service and County Bank Trust Service FBO and Watson, Charles M. Jr. Ira to Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna, Lot 7, Lost Lure Sub., $5,000.
Traynham, Ryland Tyrone to Traynham, Britton Haig, Tracts 1 & 2 County.