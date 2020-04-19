Manning, Casey to C & R Rental Properties LLC and C And R Rental Properties LLC, Parcels, Buildings A, C, & D Hazelwood Condominiums.
Blue Reo 2 LLC By AIF and Blueprint Fund II LP AIF and Blueprint Venture II LLC AIF to Tullis, Teresa, Lt. 17, Riegle Plant Sub., $25,000.
Murray, Pressley E. Jr. to Murray, Carrie W., Lt. 10, Booker T. Washington Sub.
Yothers, Tabitha A. Trustee and Yothers, Tabitha A. Revocable Trust and Tabitha A. Yothers Revocable Trust to Kusch, Kenneth M. and Kusch, Cara Turner, Lt. 38, Haborside Sub., $60,000.
Cook, Mary Ann to Gilstrap, Genie Cook and Cook, Wallace Daniel and Cook, Hawkins Miller Jr., Tract ,10.516A County.
Putrino, Roy to 210 Overland SC LLC, Lts 40 & 41, Anderson Square, $0.
Baylor, James E. to Baylor, Iola and Baylor, Hazel and Simms, Janice and Smith, Kimberly and Stevens, Willie Lee and Baylor, Carl and Baylor, Sherneke and Baylor, Quincy and Duncan, Betty Jo and Partlow, Sharon and Timpson, Joyce and Timpson, Leroy Jr. and Timpson, Tony and Baylor, Alvin, Lt. 6, Bay Street.
Church, K. Craig Jr. and Church, Mary E. and Mauldin, Amy E. to Church, K. Craig Jr. and Church, Mary E., Lt. 98, Ph. I, Sec. 3, Stoney Point Sub.
Thompson, Randy R. to Hicks, Virginia Marie and Hicks, James Franklin III, Lt. 233, Greenwood Mill Village Sub., $77,000.
Harris, Charles L. and Harris, Charles to Talbert, Jessy, Lot 228, Sec. 2, Riegel Plant Sub., $85,000.
Moss, Edward N. and Moss, Rachel R. to Crosby, Christopher A., Lot 1, County, $68,000.
Simmons, Jacqueline W. to Tipp, Matthew E. and Tipp, Kara Ann, Lot 3, Bumble Bee Lane, $157,000.
Thompson, David R. Jr. and Arnold, Alice P. to Billings, Buckley D. and Billings, Catia, Parcel County, $140,000.
Holley, Joshua David and Dugger, Kristi Seymour to Shirley, Calvin Wayne and Shirley, Lydia Rebekah, Lot 10, Druid Hill Sub., $210,000.
Gates, Phillip W. and Gates, P. W. to Sanchez, Jaime and Sanchez, Margarita, Lot 304, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub., $22,500.
Smith, Kristen H. to Clyborne, Joan M. and Clyborne, Ann M. and Clyborne, H. Howell Jr., Lot 38, Brentwood Hills Sub., Ph. II, $149,500.
Foster, Deborah C. to Davenport, Ivy F. and Minor, Tammy F., Lt. 5, Woodfields Sub., $25,000.
Jordan, Jennifer R. to KLB Investment Properties LLC, Lot/Unit G-2 And Adjacent Patio, Woodhaven Townhouses, $108,000.
Boggero, Laurin Ann Trustee and Boggero Family Trust and Boggero, Laurin A. Trustee to Polatty, Will Thomas and Garrett, Emily Parks Polatty and Arnold, Elizabeth Jo Polatty, Parcels County.
Polatty, Will Thomas and Arnold, Elizabeth Jo Polatty and Garrett ,Emily Parks Polatty to Boggero, Laurin Ann Trustee and Boggero Family Trust, Parcels County.
Stockman, Stanley T Estate By Per Rep and Stockman, Nora Per Rep to Dunn, Jordan L., Parcel A, County, $200,000.
Crawford, Stevie and Crawford, Lizzie to Cobb, Joseph Walter Trustee and Cobb, Ena Elizabeth Testamentary Trust UWO and Ena, Elizabeth Cobb Testamentary Trust UWO and Cobb, Ena Elizabeth Estate, Deed In Lieu Of Foreclosure, Parcel 0.64A, Hodges Township.
Jones, Gary G. to Ashley, Jason C., Lt. B-2, Dixie Drive, $364,333.
Bailey, Mark E. to Bailey, Robert D., Lt. 221, Haborside Sub.
Bailey, Scott K. to Bailey, Robert D., Lt. 221, Haborside Sub.
Simmons, Benjy Grady to Culbertson, Carroll P. and Culbertson, William Preston, Tract, County & Easement, $30,000.
Simard, Christian St. Laurent to Settles, James L., Lt. 14, County, $144,000.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Great South Partners LLC, Lt. 6, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Ph. One & Two, $30,000.
Fink, Jeffery A. and Fink, Jeffrey A. and Fink, Linda S. to Eberhardt, Kelli A. and Eberhardt, Scott A., Lt. 37, Ph. I, Patriots Plantation, $210,000.
Vartanian, Lee Bennett to Rubin, Zachary Charles, Lt. 1, North Street, $155,000.
Morris, John Kirby and Sutherland, Jessica and Morris, Jessica G. to Graupman, Christie D., Lt. 19, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $92,000.
Zimik, Elcy to Bridges, Shannon Dale, Lt. 32, Ammonwood Sub., $215,000.
Westall, Mary Camille By AIF and Mccravy, John Robinson IV AIF and Mc Cravy, John Robinson AIF to Kordus, Alexander N., Lt. 7, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. VII, $104,000.
Maureen J. Duffy Living Trust and Duffy, Maureen J. Living Trust and Paul M. Duffy Living Trust and Duffy, Paul Living Trust and Duffy, Paul M. Trustee and Duffy, Maureen J. Trustee to Peeler, William D. and Peeler, Amy E., Lt. 38, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $40,000.
Bartley Moseley LLC to Cannon, Jason E. III and Cannon, Stacie A., Lt. 26, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $105,000.
Carpenter, Gail H. to Jordan, Jennifer R., Lt. 15-A, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $160,000.