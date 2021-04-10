Traynham, Leslie A. to Wirszyla, Patricia, Lot 2, Blk I, Avalon Homeowners Association, $98,000.
King, Tamika L. and Brown, Tamika King to King, Tamika L., Lot 20, Avondale Sub., Sec. 2.
D & E Investments LLC and D And E Investments LLC to Alexrules LLC, Parcel SC Hwy 72 Bypass, $600,000.
Hill, Jannie W. and Barnes, Ruby W. and Self, Louise and Thomas, Dorothy J. and Dupree, Gloria and Davenport, Alfonso Robert and Davenport, Calvin and Hannible, Lorranie to Gilbert, Darrin L., Lot, Macedonia Street/Little Street, $10,000.
Fair, Larry Loren and Fair, Larry L. to Fair, Mary G., Tract 15, Holmes Place.
Fair, Mary G. and Doerflein, Nancy Ann to Zieger, Eugene B. and Zieger, Theresa M., Tract 15, Holmes Place, $63,500.
Howell, Marilyn C. and Pitts, William Marcus and Pitts, Richard Alan and Case, Norman Keith to Calver, Kenneth D. Jr., Parcel A, County, $112,600.
Ross, Charlotte A. to Ross, Charles E. and Ross, Perrin A. and Ross, Benjamin C. and Ross, Charlotte A., Lot County.
Twain Timber LLC to Merritt, Winfred Wayne and Merritt, Lisa Rentz, Parcel, Counties Greenwood & McCormick, $27,919.73.
Shepard, Theresa to Branan, Jane F., Lot 1-A, Stoney Point Sub.
Shepard, Theresa to Poat, Anthony Robert and Poat, Carol Hill, Pt. Lot 1, Spyglass Stoney Point Sub., $332,000.
Rook, Tammy R. and Pressley, Tammy R. to Quinn, Jessica Nicole, Lot 177, Fairforest Sub., $12,000.
Cloete, Lizette and Cloete, Louis J. to A Hidden Creek Property LLC and Hidden Creek Property LLC A, Condominium Apartment No. 104-H, Horizontal Property Regime, LLC.
Humphreys Steven T. to Bruce, Wendy H. and Bruce, Logan James, Lot 13, Calhoun Property & Lot, City, $60,000.
Moore, Mark A. Per. Rep. and Moore, Christine T. Estate and Christine T. Moore Estate to Bradley, Beau Gary and Bradley, Elvira Angela and Bradley, Noah Caleb, Lots 15 & 16, Blk. D, Green Acres, $240,000.
Simpkins, Jimmie L. and Simpkins, Julia A. to Simpkins, Lataynia Meshall and James, Jammie Rochelle and Adams, Brian Cornelius, Lot 64, Raintree Sub.
Jackson, Lynne Jansen to Jackson, Scott Jansen, Lot 533, Canoe Bay.
Roton, Katherine Louise G. and Roton, Louise G. to Nelson, Terri Lynn Roton and Roton, Randy Lee, Lts 5 & 6 and the northwestern half of Lots 7 & 8, Sections A And B, Maxwell-Nicholson Sub.
Moody, Robert R. III to Owens, Benjamin R., Tract A 4.38A, County, $17,500.
Stroud, George Samuel Estate and George Samuel Stroud Estate and Stroud, Iris J. Per. Rep. to Hanley, Lila G. and Hanley, Jeffrey M. and Boatwright, Douglas E., Lot 25, Cambridge Heights Sub., $50,000.
Palecki, Halina to Briggs, Gabriel Charnece, Lot 21, Beechwood Sub, $147,999.
Booker, William Thomas to Booker, William Henry and Payne, Diane and Booker, Cornell and Gordon, Lanisha, Lot 19, J J Stockman Estate.
Booker, William Henry to Payne, Diane and Booker, Cornell and Gordon, Lanisha, Lot 19, J J Stockman Estate.
Shree Yogi Inc. to Kritu Inc., Lot A, City Fronts US Hwy 221 And 25-178 Bypass, $475,000.
Sandore, Robert A. Jr. and Sandore, Angela Z. to Jacobs, Alla M., Lot 49, Ashton Park Sub., Ph. I, $19,500.
Allison, Mark L. to Lindenthal, Sandra E., Lot 16, Hunt Street, $20,000.
Greer, Phillip J. and Greer, Christopher A. and Greer, Jonathan D. to Greer, George Richard, Lot 1, W. P. Pinson Sub.
Clark, Paula M. to Hand, Justin D., Lot 168, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $90,500.
Morgan, Susan and Harrison, Tiffany to Faulkner, Amie and Howard, Jeremy, Parcel A, County, $42,000.
Faulkner, Amie W. to Baugher, Martin L. Jr. and Baugher, Kathy L., Lots County, $338,500.
Hull, Karen and Hull, David P. to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Hutchinson, Erin IRA and Erin Hutchinson IRA, Lot 9, Stoney Point Sub., $5,000.
Young, Douglas H. to Tollison, Brenda Joyce, Lots 5-7, Blk. 1, Unit 4, Greenwood Shores Sub.
Young, Douglas H. to Tollison, Brenda Joyce, Lot 1, Canyon Drive.
Young, Douglas H. to Young, Steven Douglas, Lot 140, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Mccurry, Travis L. and Mccurry, Kathryn N. and Lumley, Kathryn N. and Mc Curry, Travis L. and Mc Curry, Kathryn M. to Mccurry, Travis L. and Mccurry, Kathryn N. and Mc Curry, Travis L. and Mc Curry, Kathryn M., Lot 86, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. III.
Thomas, Curtis and Thomas, Geneva to TDRE Investments LLC, Lots 6 & 7-A, Cork Street, $50,500.
Leaman, Dorothy R. and Reed, Dorothy R. and Reed, Minnie R. to Dent, Roger C., Lot 131, Harris Plant Sub., $125,000.
Quarles, Edward F. to Quarles, Mattie C., Lot, Daniel Road known as Lot B.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity to Gray, Debre, Lot, County, $89,000.
White, Roland L. and White, Judy A. to White, Christopher Roland and White, Alexandra Catherine, Lot 38, Ridgewood Sub., Sec. Two.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Sanders, Latoya, Lot 44, Ph. I, Kirksey Forest, $120,000.
SAC Enterprises Inc. to Hospitality Blvd Partners LLC, Lot-A SC Highway 72 By-Pass, $300,000.
Chrisley, Christopher S. to Chrisley, Christopher S. and Chrisley, Dana Mcallister, Lot 6, Ellenwood Acres Sub.
Hallman, Ronald S. Sr. to Hallman, Jessica and Hallman. Ronald S. Jr. and Hallman, Ronald S. Sr., Tract 2, County.
Sanders, Stephen O. to Cordell, James Thomas, Lots A & B, County, $60,000.
Laborde, Angelle R. and Laborde, Matthew to Blair, Rachel T., Lot 27, Kensingston Sub., $265,000.
GA Management LLC and G A Management LLC to Fuller, Harriet, Lot 30, Miss Frances May Davis Property, $85,000.
Chippewa Properties LLC to Trammell, Richard Z. and Trammell, Cynthia K., Lot C-36, Harborside Sub., Lot Harborside Sub. Sec. C, Patio Lot C-1, $175,000.
Trammell, Cynthia K. to Phillips, James E. and Phillips, Norma J., Lot 10, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Ph. One, $361,000.
Eliza, Joanne Hall Simpson Estate and Peeler, Donna Per. Rep. and Simpson, Eliza Joanne Hall Estate to Stevens, Lindsay, Lot No. 59, C. L. Wells Sub., No. 2, $113,000.
Patterson, Mary Ruth and Marine, Mary Ruth and Marine, Willie Lee to Marine, Mary Ruth and Marine, Willie Lee, Lot 19, Aspen Heights Sub.
Pickell, Samuel David to Greenwood Dance And Fitness Center LLC, Lot 22, Anderson Industrial Park, $135,500.
TD Bank NA to Brandon Investments Land Trust and Duarte, Kristy Trustee, Lots 41, 54 & 95, Ashton Park Sub., Ph. I, Pt. Lot 96, Ashton Park Sub., Ph. I, $47,000.
Brown, Joel R. to O Harold. Bridgett and Oharold, Bridgett and Sellars, Anthony, Lots 20 & 21, Mcgee Property, $25,000.
Maide, Lydia and Minix, Thomas E. to Maide, Lydia and Minix, Thomas E., Lot 41, Ph. 1, Pucketts Ferry Sub.
Palmetto Crossings Construction LLC to Trammell, Richard Z. and Trammell, Cynthia K., Lot 3, The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing Ph. I.
Lowe, James S. to Oconnell, James and Oconnell, Jodie and O Connell, James and O Connell, Jodie, Parcel County, $40,000.
Shaffer, Joe Jr. to Bryan, Helen G., Lot, Woodrow Street.
Bryan, Helen G. to Dunlap, Wanda, Lot, Woodrow Street, Lot 5, Woodrow Street Property, $20,000.
Tolbert, Barbara L. to Castillo, Efrain and Hernandez, Floriberta, Lot 10, Blk. 1, Gage Street, $35,000.
Harrison, Judy W. to Rudd, Kelly S. and Hughes, Stephanie S. and Harrison, Judy W., Lot 6, Curl Creek Sub.
Medlock, Melvin Russell and Medlock, Ronda A. to Medlock, Ronda A., Lot B, Alexander Street & Pt. Lot A-1-B, County Case #19-Dr-24-591.
Hastings, Aaron and Hastings, Margaret to Hoover, Nicholas T. and Hoover, Chelsea, Lot D-63, Stonewood Sub., Ph. II, $231,000.
Bowers Rodgers Home Inc. and Bowers Rodgers Children’s Home Inc. and Bowers Rodgers Home Foundation The to Skinner, Cynthia D., Lot, County.
Masters, Terry Lewis Jr. Trustee FBO and Masters, Kimberly S. Trustee FBO and Masters, Taylor K. and Masters, Anna C. to Satterfield, Phillip E. and Satterfield, Beth G., Lot 42, Sheffield Sub.
Lewis, Calvin B. to Lewis, Janie M., Lot 34, Briarcliff Sub.
Lewis, Janie M. to Lewis, Christopher, Lot 7, Pinion Place.
Erwin, Robert M. Trustee and Erwin, Robert M. Jr. Revocable Trust and Robert M. Erwin Jr. Revocable Trust and Erwin, Martha Trustee and Erwin, Martha Revocable Trust and Martha Erwin Revocable Trust to Chandler, Gregory and Chandler, Gloria L., Parcels County, $837,500.
Sargent, Sandra Charles and Sarjeant, Sandra Charles to Bryan, Helen G., Lot 235, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Bryan, Helen G. to Parramore, Natalie, Lot 235, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub., $35,000.