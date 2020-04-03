Editor’s note: As Julie Jason notes in this column, it was written on Thursday, March 26, ahead of the passage of the CARES Act.
Considering how many small businesses there are in the U.S., I’m most interested in the provisions of H.R. 748 — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — that affect them. After all, small businesses are the major employers of America.
There are 30,748,033 small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “2019 Small Business Profile,” employing 59,915,217 people, based on the most recent count (2016 data). Of course, that count was taken before businesses had to lay off workers because of the coronavirus pandemic that we are all experiencing.
Legislators are hearing from small-business owners every day, said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging. They are: “anxious about the future of their businesses and how they can continue to pay their employees. The last thing they want to do is to lay off their employees, but they fear they may have no choice. When these businesses suffer, it has a cascading effect on workers, from housekeepers to waitstaff to bartenders to fishermen to drivers to retail clerks.”
The CARES Act passed in the Senate yesterday (Wednesday, March 25) by a 96-0 vote and is expected to be acted on by the House tomorrow (Friday). It includes a small-business emergency economic relief plan to help small businesses meet their payroll and expenses, and receive education and assistance throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “Our bipartisan small business package, which was included, will provide emergency relief so that millions of American workers can keep their jobs and millions of small businesses can stay open,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
Quoting a release from Sen. Rubio’s office, one program would provide eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100% federally guaranteed loans to small employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency. If the employer maintains its payroll, then the portion of the loan used for covered payroll costs, interest on mortgage obligations, rent and utilities would be forgiven, which would help workers to remain employed and affected small businesses and our economy to recover quickly from this crisis. This proposal would be retroactive to Feb. 15, 2020, to help bring workers who may have already been laid off back onto payrolls.
Now, I’d like to tell you exactly how small businesses can take advantage. But that will have to wait. Most importantly, help for small business owners is on its way.
The Act also provides funds for counseling, training and related assistance to small businesses affected by COVID-19 to SBA resource partners, including Small Business Development Centers and Women’s Business Centers and $10 million for the Minority Business Development Agency’s Minority Business Centers and Minority Chambers of Commerce.
The Act also allows expedited access to capital through a loan program for small businesses that have applied for an EIDL loan to request an advance of up to $10,000 on the loan to provide paid sick leave to employees, maintaining payroll and other debt obligations.
When I visited with a local restaurant owner a few weeks ago, the subject of loans came up. The restauranteur said to me: “What’s the point? That’s not real money. It’s fake.”
That is not the case. The act provides that the SBA will pay all principal, interest and fees “on all new and existing SBA loan products including 7(a), Community Advantage, 504, and Microloan programs for six months, and provides $17 billion for this purpose.”
That’s real. But you have to qualify for the loan. Your senator or congressperson’s office will help you do that once the act is signed into law.
As Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., explained before the passage by the Senate, “New Hampshire’s small businesses’ owners are lying awake at night worried about whether they can stay afloat and keep their employees on payroll.”
Soon, they will be able to sleep soundly.
For more information, read “Rubio Applauds Passage of Phase 3 Coronavirus Emergency Relief Bill” (March 25, 2020) at https://tinyurl.com/urcrkes.
Also read Bipartisan Small Business Task Force Unveils Final $377 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Relief Package which you can find at https://tinyurl.com/unqbozq.
