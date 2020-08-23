Glammed by Porsha — makeup artist

Natural Remedies — retail health store

Trapped Cuisines — restaurant

Suave Care — lawn care

R Ann Myers — retail-gift novelty

Palmore Beauty — beautician

Raw Pressure Washing & Janitor — janitorial

Classy Couture & Company — retail-online

Just Grass Lawn Care — lawn care

Chamber and Sons Mobile Cleaning — janitorial

CRWN Collection — retail-online shopping

Common Pops Greenwood — mobile food vendor

Greenwood Speedy Tires LLC — tire shop

Angie's Fashion Boutique — retail clothing

Capt B Macs Low Country Seafood — seafood market

Stonewood Meida — media consultant

WU-10 Graphics — graphic design