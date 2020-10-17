Hamilton Park Apartments LLC, 101 Hamilton Park Circle, $200, office pod for construction.
Stockman Lands Inc., 1142 Reynolds Ave., $1,200, window repair.
Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road, $210,000, Interior remodel, paint, tile, floor, cabinets.
James and Phyllis Eddleman, 205 Stonewood Drive, new garage 24x34 and covered deck.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC, 134 Indigo Way, place fill dirt to existing grade.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC, 318 Indigo Way, excavate future basement.
Lester Burnett, 511 New Market St., inground pool.
G. A. Managment LLC, 532 Davis St., $10,000, deck 10x12 and vinyl siding.
John and Suzanne Milam, 5418 Kinard Road, $19,000, outbuilding 12x34.
Cora Lee Meredith, 222 Sample Road, $3,200, reroof.
Bluegrass Properties LLC, 102 Durst Ave., $1,150, roofing.
Roger Bagwell, 149 Pin Oak Drive, $2,240, reroof.
Phyllis Dianne Mercer, 205 Trestle Road, $3,500, reroof.
Chad and Karen Heery, 131 Rosemont Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Alonzo and Shirley Blocker, 139 Derby Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Samuel and Deborah Vallance, 405 Clairmont Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Cynthia Quarles, 124 Thrush Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Anthony and Marisa Ling, 127 Highland Drive, $11,270, reroof.
Brian and Sarah Pinson, 508 Henrietta Ave., $3,130, reroof.
Janice Davenport, 606 Calhoun Ave., $3,250, reroof Units 5,6,7.
Nyzia Ross-McBride, 552 Hackett Ave., $800, vinyl siding.
Terry and Costella Etheredge, 910 Marshall Road, $3,000, reroof.
William and Rhonda Threlkeld, 8313 Highway 178 S., $9,729, replace windows.
John and Donna Boerger, 108 Culbertson Court, $11,340, replace windows.
Lisa Hoke, 500 Stonewood Drive, $2,445, replace windows.
Mark and Clyde Cockrell, 306 Edward Ave., $1,290, roof repair.
Jeffery and Linda Coleman, 160 Cherokee Drive, $8,000, reroof.
Patricia Simpson, 129 Leyland Court, $3,000, reroof.
Erin Jones, 109 Cypress Hollow, $3,200, reroof.
Mark Garber, 405 Greene St., $4,000, roofing.
Christy and Thomas Moore, 809 Brooklane Drive, $2,000, reroof.
Joseph and Kayla Donn, 201 Logan Road, $11,400, tear off/reroof.
Linda Tinsley, 130 Amherst Drive, $3,450, install vinyl boxing.