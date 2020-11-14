Mary and Samuel Gambrell, 109 Gambrell St., demolition of structure
Antwan Johnson, 927 Eagles Harbor Drive, clearing brush and cutting trees
David and Kathleen Fitts, 1221 Belle Rive Drive, new construction
Maria Guadalupe Aguilera Morales, 469 Ninety Six Highway, $29,400, mobile home 14x70
Lynn Dysart, 503 Draper Ave., inground pool 814 sq. ft.
Rafal and Joanna Sadurski, 721 Fairway Lakes Road, $15,000, attached storage room 12x14
Anne Lee Reeder Life Estate, 1116 Brickyard Road, $7,000, storage building 32x12
Glenn and Janice Murphy, 210 Bowles Ave., $7,000, garage repair and add 14x23 lean to
Christian Tucker, 606 Marshall Road, $580, replacing rotted wood
Johnny and Andrew Miller, 213 Karen Way, $7,860, replacement windows
Jeanette Evans Life Estate, 405 Bond Ave., $6,100, reroof
Joshua Maxwell, 206 Rock Knoll Drive, $2,900, reroof
John McElrath II, 306 Lodge Drive, $9,500, roofing
David Land, 229 Sylvan Road, $4,000, roofing
Deborah Cox, 205 Fawn Brook Drive, $3,500, reroof
Michael Carr, 111 Belle Oaks Drive, $2,375, reroof
Stephen and Betty Cupcheck, 101 Planters Court, $5,625, reroof
James Hawkins, 910 Cokesbury St., $2,000, reroof
John and Ashla Shingler, 623 Watford Ave., $175,000, remodel per scope of work
Ruth Smith, 409 Powers St., $5,746, reroof
Donald and Makenzie Smith, 1123 North Lake Drive, $7,185, roof replacement
Aaron and Elizabeth Taylor, 705 Henrietta Ave., $10,000, replace patio for pool installation
Dedrick Griffin, 252 Oak Ridge Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Wanda and Eugene Smiley, 721 Gilliam Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof
Trevor Clary, 205 Callison Highway, $2,500, tear off/reroof
Stephanie Garcia, 118 Moss Creek Drive, $1,500, add metal roof to existing roof
Betty Harper, 307 Durst Ave., $9,000, repairs to decking
Kenneth and Judith States, 1003 Deadfall Road, $7,000, reroof
Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 109 Jamison St., $9,500, reroof
Karen and James Harvey, 205 Parker Ave., $21,400, remodel two rooms/joist/roof
Amanda Brock, 1104 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $62,200, remodel interior/vinyl windows