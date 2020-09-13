Greenwood County, 2814 Highway 25 S., $30,000, interior painting and repairs.
Zontavius Johnson, 411 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, land disturbance-clearing land.
Christopher and Lauren Vickery, 1505 Rock House Road, $10,000, barn for hay storage.
Joseph and Tonya Dicola, 224 Reedy Creek Road, $14,150, metal garage 30x40.
Horizon Homes Development LLC, 1127 Edgefield St., $8,000, remove, replace asphalt and shingles.
Randy and Robin Allen, 216 Laurel Ave. W., $1,800, replace damaged joist and sill.
Donald and Cynthia Scott, 305 Hunting Road, $2,800, replace sill and add 3 joists.
Terry and Carolyn Gibert, 113 Overlook Drive, $3,800, reroof.
Etoy Flemings, 808 Truett Ave., $4,350, vinyl boxing.