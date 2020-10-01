Katherine and Paul Hawkes, 224 Cook Road, Troy, demo Sherwood 14x57
James Garron, 140 Falcon Court, Hodges, $29,400, mobile home 14x70
Robert Arrowood, 133 Pine Ridge Drive, Hodges.
Leanna and Antonio Oruga, 711 Old Puckett Ferry Road, new inground pool
Amanda and Eddie Sisk, 4402, Highway 178 S., $31,500, pole barn 30x60
William Pollard, 1635 Mathis Road, $1,500, metal carport 21x24
Roger Wright, 102 Barley Drive, $15,000, room addition 16x24
Provision Builders LLC, 806 Truett Ave., $49,000, new construction
E & JS Realty LLP, 12 Byrd St., $9,840, add 10x14 laundry room
Bearcat Properties LLC, 503 Willson St., $2,500, reroof
Bonnie Mason, 222 Ashcroft Drive, $3,500, tear off/reroof
Alvin Johnson, 111 Morgan Ave., $2,500, handicap ramp
Sarah Deal, 404 Port Royal Drive, Ninety Six, $2,653, replace windows/sliding patio door
Regis Lester, 212 Sullivan St., $2,000, sheetrock/painting
Pearl Drennon, 408 Parkland Place Road, $699, replace windows
Elizabeth and Donald Dykes, 524 Bluejay Road, $1,088, replace windows
Walter Warren Jr., 104 Benjamin St., $5,517, replace windows
Annette Jackson, 501 Beechwood Circle, $1,500, reroof
Amy and Cleve West, 319 Kneece Road, $2,100, reroof
Caroline and John Nave, 113 Saint Andrews Lane, $5,000, replace roof
Timothy Stewart, 517 Cambridge Ave., $12,500, tear off, reroof
Harold Nation, 302 Breezewood Road, $2,750, tear off/reroof
GSC Holdings LLC, 202 Piedmont Ave., $1,500, replacement windows
Rita and William Sart, 320 Driftwood Drive, $2,770, replace windows/patio door
Real Life Ministries Inc., 121 Frances St., $6,746, foundation repair
Brenda and William Long, 105 Dogwood Drive, $1,380, foundation repair
Linda and James Burton, 412 Tranquil Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Greenwood County, 1325 Spring St., $7,208.