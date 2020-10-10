Ansel Brewer, 2815 Highway 25 S., $112,000 install metal building-auto shop
Terry and Carolyn Gibert, 104 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $800, build/repair gazebo
Whitmire Building LLC, 207 Montague Ave., $12,000 roof over existing building
James Charles Jr., 105 Bream Ave., demolition of mobile home
Jonathan and Tonya Wiley, 118 Starboard Tack, inground pool 16x35
Souls Harbor Community Regeneration, 1624 Ridge Road, $36,480, 2020 mobile home set up 16x76
Vernon and Toula Allen, 120 Tryon Court, $11,000, pool home 12x20
Donald and Darlene Lomax, 2209 Cambridge Ave., E., $2,500, storage building 12x16
Jose Alvarado, 102 Pinecrest Drive, $190,000, new construction
William Newman, 509 Callison Highway, $295,985, new construction
Nathan and Rosario Hart, 1006 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $3,200, reroof
Tom Clegg Family Trust, 1326 Calhoun Road, $6,000, reroof
Rebecca Brown, 109 Blyth Ave., $2,400, window replacement
Linda Corley, 114 Woodhaven Court, $2,535, reroof
Beatrice Childs, 115 Woodhaven Court, $2,330, reroof
Jeannie Gambill, 118 Woodhaven Court, $2,535, reroof
Ullania and Clara Bonds, 101 Barrington Court, $11,117, replace windows and entry door
Lisa Hornyak, 115 Shortleaf Court, $3,500, replace roof
Thomas Odell Life Estate, 216 Greenway Drive, $2,400, reroof
Betty Voorhees, 320 Cambridge Ave., E., $2,500, Roof repair
Britt Blackwell, 308 Blackwell Road, $5,400, reroof
Hester and Lillie Scott, 219 Manning Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Harold and Sherry Crisp, 106 Manning Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Larry Holmes as Trustee, 427 Morgan Ave, $1,701, replace windows
John and Susan Cooper, 606 Calhoun Ave., $7,100, foundation repair
Michael Rodgers, 217 Still Creek Road, $1,981, replace windows
William and Anna Arnett, 1009 Laurel Road, $4,000, replace roof
Gary and Kathryn Goborth, 597 New Market St., $4,000, vinyl siding and roofing
4510 Reading Road LLC, 217 Joe Bernat Drive, $2,400.
Emerald City Holdings LLC, 1419 Calhoun Road, $920.
Cozine Financial Services LLC, 122, Old Mount Moriah Road, $935.