Ansel Brewer, 2815 Highway 25 S., $112,000 install metal building-auto shop

Terry and Carolyn Gibert, 104 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $800, build/repair gazebo

Whitmire Building LLC, 207 Montague Ave., $12,000 roof over existing building

James Charles Jr., 105 Bream Ave., demolition of mobile home

Jonathan and Tonya Wiley, 118 Starboard Tack, inground pool 16x35

Souls Harbor Community Regeneration, 1624 Ridge Road, $36,480, 2020 mobile home set up 16x76

Vernon and Toula Allen, 120 Tryon Court, $11,000, pool home 12x20

Donald and Darlene Lomax, 2209 Cambridge Ave., E., $2,500, storage building 12x16

Jose Alvarado, 102 Pinecrest Drive, $190,000, new construction

William Newman, 509 Callison Highway, $295,985, new construction

Nathan and Rosario Hart, 1006 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $3,200, reroof

Tom Clegg Family Trust, 1326 Calhoun Road, $6,000, reroof

Rebecca Brown, 109 Blyth Ave., $2,400, window replacement

Linda Corley, 114 Woodhaven Court, $2,535, reroof

Beatrice Childs, 115 Woodhaven Court, $2,330, reroof

Jeannie Gambill, 118 Woodhaven Court, $2,535, reroof

Ullania and Clara Bonds, 101 Barrington Court, $11,117, replace windows and entry door

Lisa Hornyak, 115 Shortleaf Court, $3,500, replace roof

Thomas Odell Life Estate, 216 Greenway Drive, $2,400, reroof

Betty Voorhees, 320 Cambridge Ave., E., $2,500, Roof repair

Britt Blackwell, 308 Blackwell Road, $5,400, reroof

Hester and Lillie Scott, 219 Manning Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Harold and Sherry Crisp, 106 Manning Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Larry Holmes as Trustee, 427 Morgan Ave, $1,701, replace windows

John and Susan Cooper, 606 Calhoun Ave., $7,100, foundation repair

Michael Rodgers, 217 Still Creek Road, $1,981, replace windows

William and Anna Arnett, 1009 Laurel Road, $4,000, replace roof

Gary and Kathryn Goborth, 597 New Market St., $4,000, vinyl siding and roofing

4510 Reading Road LLC, 217 Joe Bernat Drive, $2,400.

Emerald City Holdings LLC, 1419 Calhoun Road, $920.

Cozine Financial Services LLC, 122, Old Mount Moriah Road, $935.