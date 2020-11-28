Harmanone LLC, 2113 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $5,000, replace seven exterior outswing doors.
Galloway Properties LLC, 202 Overland Drive, $17,710, foundation repair.
GIBB Shoals Properties LLC, 213 Main St., $1,200, repair roof overhang.
Community Bank of Raymore Trustee, 1703 Bypass 72 NE, demolition of Ryan’s Steakhouse.
Debra Tharpe, 3010 Highway 25 N., Hodges, demolition of mobile home.
Howard and Lisa Null, 125 Baywood Circle, Ninety Six, $10,000, pole barn 30x40.
Thomas and Jane Nelson, 316 Indigo Way, new construction.
Taylor and Brantlee Esco, 3815 Callison Highway, $50,400, 2020 mobile home 28x60.
Patricia Paulsen, 714 Brooks Road, Saluda, $40,320, mobile home 24x56.
Bryan and Christy Cannon, 8325 McCormick Highway, $37,440, mobile home 24x52.
James and Donna Rowland, 605 Emerald Farm Road, inground pool 20x40.
Jeffrey and Robin Lanford, 106 Brighton Court, $129,000, add bed/bath 2,400 square feet.
Town & Country of Greenwood LLC, 208 Woodland Drive, $125,000, new construction.
Timothy Myers Jr., 5315 Highway 246 S., $2,537, replace windows.
Gerald and Cynthia Price, 213 Janeway St., $600, replace front door and subfloor.
John and Ashla Shingler, 623 Watford Ave., $14,000, tear off/reroof.
Brian and Shannon Zinck, 404 Wrenn Road, $5,000, reroof.
Joseph Scott, 114 Squires Court, $800, tin roof.
Neena and Kevin Champaigne, 106 Plantation Drive, $6,000, reroof.
David Weathers, 111 Henrietta Ave., $5,000 tear off/reroof.
Davie and Mary Taulbee, 606 North St., $4,000, reroof.
Stephen and Peggy Hinds, 619 Fairway Lakes Road, $5,100, reroof.
Wesley and Erin Walker, 213 Loblolly Circle, $3,640, foundation repair
Thomas and Stephanie Hackett, 253 Oak Ridge Drive, $3,000, foundation repair.
Timothy Stewart, 140 Blake St., $3,200, tear off/reroof.
John and Barbara Beauford, 334 Compass Point, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Chrisanthia Hawkins, 4113 Highway 72-221 E., $5,000 tear off/reroof.
Keith and June Elmblad, 125 Creed Road, $9,499, replace windows.
CCS Builders Inc., 203 Kenilworth Drive, $444, replace windows.
Thomas and Tena Jordan, 304 Gentry Run, $1,826, replace windows.
Gary and Kathryn West, 116 Limerick Road, $4,450, replace windows.
Freda Desmarais, 116 Hitt St., $2,350, replace windows.
John and Jennifer Rodgers, 101 Timber Lane, $6,809, replace windows.
Timothy Stewart, 1133 Main St., $4,100, roofing.
Robert Brookshire, 101 McDowell St., $1,000, replace windows.
Laventris Ramsey, 213 Belcher Road, $20,000, remodel walls, insulation, subfloor.
Vince Coates, 104 Parker Road, $4,000, roof, vinyl siding, repair porch.