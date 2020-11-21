Lander RWS Properties LLC, 501 Ellison Ave., $300, set up construction trailer.
Laticia and Toni Haralson, 116 Downs Road, Hodges, $36,840, 2021 Mobile Home 16x76.
Desiree Price, 9415 Highway 246 S., Saluda, $36.480, mobile home 16x76.
Virginia and Nicholas Edwards, 108 Stratton Terrace, $82,070, master bedroom addition.
Sheldon Dove, 200 Amusement Drive, Ninety Six, $30,000, new construction.
Willie Sowell, 2205 Woodlawn Road, $4,085, reroof.
Lois Hardin Life Estate, 128 Hill and Dale Drive, $5,400, reroof.
BML Properties of Greenwood LLC, 100 Grace Terrace, $1,200, replace damaged sill, decking, front porch.
Robert and Dorothy Johnson, 102 Siloam Acres Drive, $150, add roof to existing porch.
Robert and Cynthia Britt, 411 Dogwood Drive, $4,510, reroof.
Steven and Debra Parnell, 160 Valley Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Manning Counts, 121 Hillside Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Coleman and Debra Robinson, 120 Partridge Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Guadalupe Parra, 1812 Highway 72-221 E., $1,600, reroof.
Valerie Boatwright, 123 Mitchum Drive, $4,400, reroof.
Thomas Warren, 220 Tompkins Ave., $1,200, roofing.
Premier Surgical Properties LLC, 501 Epting Ave., $2,500.