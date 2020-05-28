Hinton Trust PBLX LLC, 479 Bypass 72 NW, $148,000, Smoothie King upfit per plans
Town of Troy, 1516 Neel Street, Troy, $14,626, foundation repair/Volunteer Fire Department
Stockman Lands Inc., 345 Bypass 72 NW., $31,500, remove TPO flat roof and reroof
Natalie Parramore, 379 Pine Tree Drive, $28,500, metal building 40x60
Linda Bernini, 117 McGhee Ave., $5,000, replace rotted wood
Zachary McClanahan, 226 Main St., Ninety Six, $5,000, replace rotted boards
Cynthia Tramell, 2105 Woodlawn Road, $4,000, repair and reroof
Catherine Harvley, 418 Stevens Ave., $3,019, reroof
Travis and Shikina Aiken, 511 Pascal Drive, $2,438, reroof
William Haralson, 2004 Airport Road, $5,000, tear off and reroof
Darryl and Ketekash Lukie, 107 Lake Ridge Drive, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off and reroof
Florie Edwards, 118 Empire Circle, $5,000, tear off/reroof