SNH/LTA Properties Trust, 116 Enterprise Court, $83,955, remove, replace fire sprinklers

James and Donna Price, 525 Grumling Road, Hodges, $72,960, new mobile home 32x76

Edward and Sally Wiedemann, 225 Saint Augustine Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Kimberly and Larry West, 514 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Belinda Dorn Turner, 216 Deadfall Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Joseph and Margaret Gowan, 12 White Oak Circle, $1,000, repair floor joists under bathroom

Craig and Julie Demakes, 120 Pucketts Cove Road, $800, replace rotten deck boards

Montclair Apartments LLC, 101 Montclair Drive, $5,922, foundation repair

Steven and Beverly Nichols, 110 Sherwood Lane, $3,604, foundation repair

Linda Wells, 204 Rock Knoll Drive, $2,475, replace widows

Lee Peterson, 1225 Mathis Road, $1,587, replace windows

Thomas Whitmire, 173 Orchard Park Drive, $792, replace windows

Alvin and Shirley Hampton, 144 Kingston Road, $5,540, reroof

Clinton Larkins, 131 Oakland St., $1,500, repair roof

Hollister Brailsford, 306 Church St., $1,800, reroof

Pandora Goodwin, 106 Pascal Drive, $1,850, reroof

Peggy Patterson, 112 Fairway Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Christopher and Nicole Rousey, 101 Yosemite Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Donna and Jason Ulmer, 204 Cambridge St., $5,000, tear off/reroof

Piedmont Technical College, 610 Emerald Road, $11,600.