SNH/LTA Properties Trust, 116 Enterprise Court, $83,955, remove, replace fire sprinklers
James and Donna Price, 525 Grumling Road, Hodges, $72,960, new mobile home 32x76
Edward and Sally Wiedemann, 225 Saint Augustine Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Kimberly and Larry West, 514 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Belinda Dorn Turner, 216 Deadfall Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Joseph and Margaret Gowan, 12 White Oak Circle, $1,000, repair floor joists under bathroom
Craig and Julie Demakes, 120 Pucketts Cove Road, $800, replace rotten deck boards
Montclair Apartments LLC, 101 Montclair Drive, $5,922, foundation repair
Steven and Beverly Nichols, 110 Sherwood Lane, $3,604, foundation repair
Linda Wells, 204 Rock Knoll Drive, $2,475, replace widows
Lee Peterson, 1225 Mathis Road, $1,587, replace windows
Thomas Whitmire, 173 Orchard Park Drive, $792, replace windows
Alvin and Shirley Hampton, 144 Kingston Road, $5,540, reroof
Clinton Larkins, 131 Oakland St., $1,500, repair roof
Hollister Brailsford, 306 Church St., $1,800, reroof
Pandora Goodwin, 106 Pascal Drive, $1,850, reroof
Peggy Patterson, 112 Fairway Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Christopher and Nicole Rousey, 101 Yosemite Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Donna and Jason Ulmer, 204 Cambridge St., $5,000, tear off/reroof
Piedmont Technical College, 610 Emerald Road, $11,600.