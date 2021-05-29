Enviva Pellets Greenwood LLC, 200 Enviva Way, $2,267,948, structural steel, conveyors.
Enviva Pellets Greenwood LLC, 200 Enviva Way, $908,364, site development.
Carolyn Ann Durham, 321 Scotch Cross Road, $17,100, antennas, cabinet.
Wade Batson, 1410 Montague Ave. Extension, $60,000, interior upfit.
585 Crosscreek LLC, 612 Florida Ave., $508,000, roof with insulation.
Stockman Lands Inc., 1144 Reynolds Ave., $10,000, upfit.
Tina Boatwright, 220 Pitts Circle, demolition of structure.
Donald and Peggy Martin, 216 Merriman Ave., demolish detached garage.
Stacy and Jason Zabrycki, 122 Summer Place, Ninety Six, $38,800, detached garage.
Otilia Martinez, 101 Quail Road, Ninety Six, $38,880, mobile home 24x54.
Albert and Anna Ames, 106 Bedford Road, $72,960, mobile home 32x76.
Charles and Angela Proctor, 907 Saddle Hill Road, $12,000, detached garage.
Provision Builders LLC, 103 Wisewood Circle, $68,000, new construction.
Allan and Stephanie Turner, 107 Parkwood Road, $3,500, replace rotten siding, skylight.
Bettie Rose Horne, 132 Devon Park Drive, $2,000, build closet, take down wall.
Phillip Holder, 104 Clifton St., $4,750, vinyl siding and boxing.
Melvin and Janice Griffin, 802 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six, $8,000, tear off/reroof.
Jo Smith, 25 Wood St., Ware Shoals, $4,775, tear off/reroof.
Nathan and Rachel Ambrose, 416 Pinelake Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Mary Morgan, 226 Kitson St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Ethel Lockhart, 105 Furman Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Brenda Jones, 151 Pine Oak Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Amber and Taylor Searles, 204 Sloan Ave., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Willie and Mattie Williams, 405 Ellenberg Ave., $3,800, reroof.
Sara Hartung, 509 Watford Ave., $12,889, tear off/reroof
Samuel and Martha Bagwell, 204 Keels Road, $5,000, substructure repairs.
Ruby Fisher, 504 Norwood Ave., $1,113, reroof.
Thomas and Rhonda Eron, 1003 Saddle Hill Road, $4,225, reroof.
Deborah Scott, 414 Roseland Ave., $250.
Lil Cricket LLC, 1208 Bypass 72 NE., $2,924.
WPB Estate Management LLC, 1827 Bypasss 72 NE., $2,730.
QB LLC, 615 Main St., $1,923.