Ebenezer AME Church, 211 Sullivan St., $4,900, tear off/reroof.
James and Kasandra Rearden, 106 Leisure Lane, Ninety Six, $30,000, detached garage.
Anthony and Margie Biondo, 512 Nautical Way, extend deck.
Robert Custeau, 1920 Callison Highway, $36,480, mobile home 16x76.
Doris Barr, 802 Ron McNair St., $23,520, mobile home set up.
Hamilton Park Apartments, 101 Hamilton Park Circle, $190,000, inground pool.
Kathryn Williams, 725 Andres Chapel Road, Hodges, $35,000, detached garage 24x32.
Edward and Elizabeth Ellison, 107 Kate Fowler Road, Ninety Six, $3,500, foundation only.
Jerry Sightler, 5473 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $120,000, lean to living quarters attached.
Maulik Patel, 110 Sample Road, $155,000, new construction.
Thomas Timms, 232 Briggs Ave., $1,900, reroof.
Jose and Ada Garcia, 328 Windsor Road, Hodges, $4,060, reroof.
Stephen Odom, 255 Widewood Circle, $7,935, reroof.
Dorothy Adams, 72 Audubon Road, Ware Shoals, $7,036, tear off/reroof.
Joseph and Donna Hazel, 2607 Highway 246 N., $4,485, reroof.
Paul Roy, 419 Olde Puckett Ferry Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Kenneth and Cheryl Ware, 104 Fawn Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Janie Bryant, 228 Loblobby Circle, $4,000, roofing.
Amelia Southerland, 108 Sylvan Road, $5,000, roofing.
Julia Goodman, 2915 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $3,699, replace windows.
Helen Douglas, 940 Woodlawn Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Josh Edwards, 126 Donegal Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Lila Hanley, 314 Roswell Road, $20,000, general repairs.
C&K LLC, 407 Griffin Ave., $40,000, renovate existing house.
C&K LLC, 409 Griffin Ave., $40,000 renovate existing house.
Kenneth and Tonya Bullock, 109 Young St., $4,000, replace windows and doors.
Susan Poznick, 111 Sanit Andrews Lane, $14,500, tear off/reroof.
Joseph Bagwell, 1704 Bypass 72 NE, $21,237.