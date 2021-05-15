Lander Foundation Properties LLC, 323 Main St., $25,150, remodel 2 bathrooms
Marvin and Nora Christopher, 1820 Main St., demolition storage building
Matthew and Kelly Neumeier, 201 Gentry Run, $39,150, pool installation
Anthony and Jenny Slack, 118 Sylvan Road, $6,500, building 24x31
Emerald Sanitation, 539 Old Ninety Six Highway, $100,000, add master suite, office, laundry
Andrew and Michele Anderson, 101 Princess Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Mathew and Tina Huntsberger, 2907 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Stephen Odom, 255 Wisewood Circle, $7,935, tear off/reroof
William Thompson, 415 Abbott Ave., $6,267, replace windows
Chase and Amanda Lantz, 111 Old Woodlawn Road, $8,487, replace windows
John and Minnie Belcher, 110 Hickory Lane, $3,271, replace windows
Larry and Betty Ann Derrick, 911 Deadfall Road, $4,600, reroof
Christopher and Jordan Thomas, 1034 Cokesbury St., $2,470, reroof
Lisa Anderson, 423 Saddle Hill Road, $4,950, reroof
James and Lisa McIntosh, 113 Mayapple Lane, $1,560, replace windows
Humberto Adelaido-Santiago, 119 Terrace Way, $4,000, metal roof to cover porch
Justin and Marcie Turner, 2803 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Robbie Hodges, 112 Country Village Ct. $2,500, tear off/reroof
Stephen Burt and Joyce McGuire, 105 Auburn Lane, $5,000, enclose covered porch
Larkins Properties LLC, 103 Sullivan Court, $3,400, reroof
Larkins Properties LLC, 104 Pierce Ave., $3,750, reroof
Robert Weichmann, 403 Lowell Ave., $1,200, roof repair
Dellis Yeldell and Teresia Edwards, 508 Sumter St., $3,000, tear off/reroof
Stephen Odom, 258 Wisewood Circle, $7,935, tear off/reroof
Bobby and Belinda Stargel, 2501 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $4,500, tear off/reroof
Katrina Roundtree, 129 Sylvan Road, $2,300, repair boxing and gutters