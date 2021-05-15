Lander Foundation Properties LLC, 323 Main St., $25,150, remodel 2 bathrooms

Marvin and Nora Christopher, 1820 Main St., demolition storage building

Matthew and Kelly Neumeier, 201 Gentry Run, $39,150, pool installation

Anthony and Jenny Slack, 118 Sylvan Road, $6,500, building 24x31

Emerald Sanitation, 539 Old Ninety Six Highway, $100,000, add master suite, office, laundry

Andrew and Michele Anderson, 101 Princess Court, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Mathew and Tina Huntsberger, 2907 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Stephen Odom, 255 Wisewood Circle, $7,935, tear off/reroof

William Thompson, 415 Abbott Ave., $6,267, replace windows

Chase and Amanda Lantz, 111 Old Woodlawn Road, $8,487, replace windows

John and Minnie Belcher, 110 Hickory Lane, $3,271, replace windows

Larry and Betty Ann Derrick, 911 Deadfall Road, $4,600, reroof

Christopher and Jordan Thomas, 1034 Cokesbury St., $2,470, reroof

Lisa Anderson, 423 Saddle Hill Road, $4,950, reroof

James and Lisa McIntosh, 113 Mayapple Lane, $1,560, replace windows

Humberto Adelaido-Santiago, 119 Terrace Way, $4,000, metal roof to cover porch

Justin and Marcie Turner, 2803 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof

Robbie Hodges, 112 Country Village Ct. $2,500, tear off/reroof

Stephen Burt and Joyce McGuire, 105 Auburn Lane, $5,000, enclose covered porch

Larkins Properties LLC, 103 Sullivan Court, $3,400, reroof

Larkins Properties LLC, 104 Pierce Ave., $3,750, reroof

Robert Weichmann, 403 Lowell Ave., $1,200, roof repair

Dellis Yeldell and Teresia Edwards, 508 Sumter St., $3,000, tear off/reroof

Stephen Odom, 258 Wisewood Circle, $7,935, tear off/reroof

Bobby and Belinda Stargel, 2501 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $4,500, tear off/reroof

Katrina Roundtree, 129 Sylvan Road, $2,300, repair boxing and gutters