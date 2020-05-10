Hodges Presbyterian Church, 4413 Main St., Hodges, $600,937, repair/reconstruct existing foundation.
Richard and Cynthia Fiddes, 125 Spyglass Drive, add dirt to fill in gulch.
Darrell Moore, 700 Julian Road, Ninety Six, $50,400, mobile home set up 28x60.
Erin McClain, 108 Maness Drive, Hodges, $27,720, mobile home set up.
Culebro Trinidad Lopez, 204 Bermuda Drive, inground pool.
Phillip and Jennifer Dawson, 214 Brush Road, inground pool.
H & H Tree Farm LLC, 410 Breezewood Road, inground pool.
David and Kimberlyy Schoolfield, 202 Blossom Lane, inground pool.
Paul and Laura Light, 629 Windsor Road, Hodges, inground pool.
John and Amanda Long, 311 Johnston Road, Ninety Six, inground pool.
George and Susan Haltiwanger, 102 Brandon Drive, $30,000, metal barn 52x40.
Ronald and Cynthia Knott, 511 Nautical Way, $14,000, add laundry room 8x10.
Robert and Meredith Stevenson, 943 Sunset Drive, $12,000, personal shop/storage/workshop.
Brian Henry Adams, 1509 Scotch Cross Road E., $40,000, detached garage.
Thomas and Louise Sanders, 114 John Drive, $64,000, bedroom, bath, screen porch.
Brian Henry Adams, 1509 Scotch Cross Road E., $200,000, new construction.
Diane and Larry Weathers, 102 Ridge Road, $3,762, reroof.
Iris Bullard and Rosemary Flick, 214 Henrietta Ave., $8,000, reroof and vinyl boxing.
Janet Metcalf, 207 Kitson St., $12,280, reroof 20 sq. shingles.
Varghese Chacko, 1003 Chinquapin Road, $3,040, reroof.
Thomas and Kerry Rottman, 129 Cedar Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Sharon Estes, 107 Saint Kitts Court, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Eric and Janice Williams, 115 Curl Drive, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Scott White and Alison Kinard, 218 Saco Ave., $4,131, replace windows.
Hendrick and Bobbi Booraem, 114 Robin Court, $4,150, replace windows.
Linda Pendermon, 215 Wisewood Circle, $6,443, replace windows.
Mary Frances Creswell, 401 Oakwood Drive, $15,000, cut/replace termite damage.