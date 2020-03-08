Buddhas LLC, 1030 Maxwell Ave., $10,000, new roof/reframed.

Court Avenue LLC, 109 Court Ave., $36,000, reroof.

Alexander and Stephanie Bolton, 1017 Watts Bridge Road, $177,349, new residential construction.

Robert and Susan Friedman, 202 Links Crossing, $53,000, 10x30 sunroom.

Richard Deason, 2811 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $63,840, mobile home 28x76.

Kelly and Bryan Weeks, 4926 Highway 246 S., inground pool 18x36.

Stephen and Nancy Lankford, 120 Hunters Village Drive, $20,000, enclose screen porch.

Joseph and Tommie Hancock, 109 Beech Run Drive, $34,000, 16x20 shop.

MCK Mortgage Properties LLC, 104 Champion Green, $145,000, new construction.

Uni-Rent Properties Inc., 112 Colson St., $4,000, install siding and boxing.

Kathryn Dowling, 112 Starboard Tack, $26,000, kitchen, bath floor covering.

Larry and Shirley Kellum, 201 Clairmont Drive, $1,500, 12x21 detached carport.

Helen Sitton, 1420 Nation Road, $5,500, replace substructure and bathroom.

Matthew and Margurite Payne, 205 Booker Street, $500, handicap ramp.

Oscar and Mary Klugh, 624 Taggart Ave., $350, replace damaged wood on porch.

Everett and Joyce Bedenbaugh, 406 Port Royal Drive, Ninety Six, $11,000, reroof.

Connie Schultz, 119 Woodlawn Road, $6,000, reroof.

Thomas and Lynn Rodgers, 411 Sproles Ave., $8,000, tear off/reroof.

Janice Davenport, 131 Carlton St., $3,000, tear off/reroof.

Anthony and Nancy Nalepa, 112 Knox Anna Drive, Ninety Six, $4,500, reroof.

Jenia and William Johnson, 59 Second Street, $4,000, tear off/reroof.

Ivy Davenport, 1508 Marshall Road, $5,000, reroof.

Francis Lawrence, 3 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Thomas Kinard, 4 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Janet McAvoy, 7 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Tony Steadman, 8 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.

Douglas Collins, 701 Center St., $5,000, roofing.