Buddhas LLC, 1030 Maxwell Ave., $10,000, new roof/reframed.
Court Avenue LLC, 109 Court Ave., $36,000, reroof.
Alexander and Stephanie Bolton, 1017 Watts Bridge Road, $177,349, new residential construction.
Robert and Susan Friedman, 202 Links Crossing, $53,000, 10x30 sunroom.
Richard Deason, 2811 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $63,840, mobile home 28x76.
Kelly and Bryan Weeks, 4926 Highway 246 S., inground pool 18x36.
Stephen and Nancy Lankford, 120 Hunters Village Drive, $20,000, enclose screen porch.
Joseph and Tommie Hancock, 109 Beech Run Drive, $34,000, 16x20 shop.
MCK Mortgage Properties LLC, 104 Champion Green, $145,000, new construction.
Uni-Rent Properties Inc., 112 Colson St., $4,000, install siding and boxing.
Kathryn Dowling, 112 Starboard Tack, $26,000, kitchen, bath floor covering.
Larry and Shirley Kellum, 201 Clairmont Drive, $1,500, 12x21 detached carport.
Helen Sitton, 1420 Nation Road, $5,500, replace substructure and bathroom.
Matthew and Margurite Payne, 205 Booker Street, $500, handicap ramp.
Oscar and Mary Klugh, 624 Taggart Ave., $350, replace damaged wood on porch.
Everett and Joyce Bedenbaugh, 406 Port Royal Drive, Ninety Six, $11,000, reroof.
Connie Schultz, 119 Woodlawn Road, $6,000, reroof.
Thomas and Lynn Rodgers, 411 Sproles Ave., $8,000, tear off/reroof.
Janice Davenport, 131 Carlton St., $3,000, tear off/reroof.
Anthony and Nancy Nalepa, 112 Knox Anna Drive, Ninety Six, $4,500, reroof.
Jenia and William Johnson, 59 Second Street, $4,000, tear off/reroof.
Ivy Davenport, 1508 Marshall Road, $5,000, reroof.
Francis Lawrence, 3 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Thomas Kinard, 4 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Janet McAvoy, 7 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Tony Steadman, 8 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Douglas Collins, 701 Center St., $5,000, roofing.