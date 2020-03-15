Central Palmetto Asset Management, 1217 Main St. $4,000, replace siding and paint.
BTG Town Properties LLC, 316 Alexander Ave., $1,800, replace 300 sq. ft. of vinyl siding.
Nancy Lovell, 1702 Highway 246 N., demo of unsafe structure.
Terry and Jacqueline Shirley, 4200 Highway 72-221 E., 15x29 inground swimming pool
Kevin and Amanda Sanders, 1605 Miller Road, $72,950, mobile home 32x76.
Leona Dolin, 132 Young St., decal only 12x62.
Rachel and Joseph Steele, 390 Deal Road, $45,000, mobile home 25x60.
Steven Michael, 110 Patrick Road, $200,000, new construction.
Betty Stewart, 112 Church Ave., $950, handicap ramp.
St. Paul Methodist Church, 301 Cambridge St., $2,997, replace windows.
Keith Grigsby, 201 N. Hill Road, $9,500, tile shower and floor.
Donald and Donna Mashburn, 108 Tanglewood Drive, $1,550, reroof.
Kristin McElrath, 22 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Marsha and Wedeking Snow, 101 Thornhill Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Johnny and Margaret Williams, 403 Hunter St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Bertha Hackett, 416 Milwee Ave., $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Janice Nutt, 116 Wexford Place, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Chad Bundrick, 104 Milford Springs Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
UNI Rent Properties Inc., 186 Highland Ave., $5,500, reroof and boxing.
Julia Parks, 601 Greene St., $3,900, reroof.
JLL-11 LLC, 230 Loblolly Circle, $1,900, reroof.
George and Linda Beveridge, 119 Effie Drive, $1,610, reroof.
JA LLC, 726 Holloway Ave., $400, roof repairs at chimney.
Mark Fletcher, 108 Cassell Circle, $985, replacing old deck footings.
Hinton Trust PBLX 1 LLC, 479 Bypass 72 NW., $3,000.