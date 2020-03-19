Voiselle Properties LLC, 516 Epting Ave., $5,450, storage building 12x30.
Grand Harbor CLub LLC, 200 Grand Harbor Blvd, Ninety Six, $676,222, add 3,213 sq. ft. to clubhouse.
Greenwood Golf and County Club LLC, 607 Cambridge Ave., $20,000, turn house at 617 Mathis Road.
Jose Melgare, 1315 Cambridge Ave., demolition of structure.
VSLM Enterprises of Greenwood, 603 Perrin Ave., demolition of building.
Jesse Owen, 6403 Highway 25 N., Hodges, $47,040, mobile home 28x56.
Emily Wheeler, 751 Pheasant Road, Ninety Six, $57,120, mobile home 28x68.
Jacqueline McGrier, 105 Burton Drive, Ware Shoals, $57,120, mobile home 28x68.
James and Jeanne Purvis, 786 Deadfall Road, $18,000, shop 25x30.
Brady Boozer, 108 Cothran St., Ninety Six, $5,000, repair deck, build ramp.
Phillip and Sandra Anderson, 110 Stratford Road, $15,000, enclose carport 24x24.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 203 Milford Pines Drive, $130,000, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 205 Milford Pines Drive, $125,000, new construction.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., 216 Milford Pines Drive, $115,000, new construction.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., 222 Milford Pines Drive, $180,000, new construction.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., 230 Milford Pines Drive, $210,000, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 245 Milford Pines Drive, $145,000, new construction.
Milford Pines Development LLC, 247 Milford Pines Drive, $130,000, new construction.
Stephen and Charity Gilbert, 617 Henrietta Ave., $6,860, reroof.
Donna Nichols, 421 Calhoun Ave., $3,420, reroof.
Jeffrey and Rhonda Allison, 324 Milford Springs Road, $3,600, reroof.
McGinn Properties LLC, 915 Abney St., $25,000, sheetrock small fire repairs.
Lewis and Mitzie Moore, 409 Morgan Ave., $2,000, install boxing at top of house.
Michael Clark, 626 Brooks Road, $200, repair sheet rock-fire damage.
Donna Nichols, 421 Calhoun Ave., $4,041, replace windows.
Gregory Anders, 131 Amherst Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Tamatha Sells, 108 Laurel Ridge Way, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Keith and Rebecca Polk, 1 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
John Carpenter, 2 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
John Dukes, 14 Royal Oak Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Raymond and Tina Tolson, 117 Hodges Circle, Hodges, $3,500, storage 12x24.
Eddie and Angela Smith, 118 Oxford Road, $4,032, replace windows.
Terry and Sandra WIse, 951 Sunset Drive, $5,931, replace windows.
Bluegrass Properties LLC, 103 Durst Ave., $10,000, interior repairs and carpentry.
Rhett Copeland Jr., 205 Durst Ave., $4,000, reroof.
Thomas and Loretta Lewis, 303 Lanham St., $1,500, roofing.
Michael Motte, 504 Draper Ave., $2,000, replace rotted wood and vinyl siding.
Kathryn Turner, 125 Mitchum Drive, $10,000, interior walls, doors and new flooring.
George and Selena San, 1222 Reynolds, $150.