Guru of Greenwood LLC, 306 Montague Ave., $700, replace rotten wood on awning.
Rush Holdings LLC, 1710 Bypass 72 NE, $4,763, awning.
Kenneth Carrington, 640 Gilliam Ave., demolition of structure.
BB Free LLC, 3423 Highway 246 N., $57,120, mobile home 28x68.
Holly Black, 115 Johns Creek Road, Hodges, $32,560, in-ground pool 15x29.
David and Melissa Whitcomb, 4924 Highway 246 S., Ninety Six, $21,000, in-ground pool 18x36.
Frederick and Laurie English, 952 Eagles Harbor Drive, Hodges, $55,500, in-ground pool 16x36.
Lynette and Haylee Rush, 115 Laurel Ave., $1,400, alteration of old porch 12x20.
Teddi Uldrick, 135 Cedar Drive, $15,000, detached garage 36x40.
James and Beverly Gary, 109 Patrick Road, $30,000, screen porch with roof.
Beattie Development LLC, 103 Frampton Court, $l54,468, new construction.
Beatie Development LLC, 202 Frampton Court, $185,748, new construction.
Beatie Development LLC, 102 Frampton Court, $177,708, new construction.
Beatie Development LLC, 109 Frampton Court, $168,728, new construction.
Bryan Ross, 6 Green Acres Circle, Ware Shoals, $115,825, new construction.
Keystone Homes Inc., 203 Frampton Court, $173,788, new construction.
Brian Henry Adams, 1509 Scotch Cross Road, $358,000, new construction.
Jerry Sightler, 5473 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, $20,000 barn for storage.
Robert and Cynthia Kennedy, 305 Shadowood Lane, $6,875, reroof.
Kenneth and Lugenia Cassell, 104 Youngs Ferry, Hodges, $37,432, enclose screen porch for sunroom.
Christopher and Tina Pulley, 1807 Emerald Road, $3,450, replace windows.
Joann Wright, 111 Moss Creek Lane, $2,000, reroof.
Charlene Lipscomb, 3908 Harless St., $3,000, roofing.
Tyler Griffin, 518 Bryte St., $5,000, roofing.
Wallace Dorn, 214 Rock Knoll Drive $2,000, replacing roof.
Fred Pinson, 620 Puckett Ferry Road, $1,187, replace windows.
Matthew Cowan, 106 Sanders Drive, $1,685, reroof.
Roger Hogan, 5419 Highway 185, Hodges, $3,200, roofing.
Bridges Poston, 106 Prosperity Drive, $1,500, reroof.
Brian and Aimee Clark, 137 Creek Road, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Vernice Cox, 110 Locksley Drive, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Derrick Fields, 124 Highway 246 N., $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Krishu LLC, 904 Emerald Road, $3,000, signage.
Krishu LLC, 904 Emerald Road, $9,000, signage.