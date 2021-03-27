Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Creswell Ave., $111,168, reroof.
Kenneth Hawkins, 809 Kings Court, demolish and disposal.
Terry Pride, 234 Jebosha St., decal only mobile home.
Maria Roman, 209 Margaret St., decal only.
Jerry Sightler, 708 Island Ford Road, Ninety Six, decal only.
Alexis Blair, 316 Calhoun Road, $36,960, mobile home 28x44.
Katherine Sartain, 321 Blue Jay Road, $28,800, mobile home set up.
William and Judy Cooper, 110 Blackberry Patch Road, $18,000, new construction.
Provision Builders LLC, 801 Truett Ave., $68,000, new construction single family.
Amanda Whaley Harnish, 111 Henrietta Ave., $4,475, replace windows.
Robert Perryman, 201 Bomber Court, $2,240, replace windows.
Frances Timms, 101 Barkwood Lane, $1,600, replace door.
Marshall Avery, 1002 Ninety Six Highway, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Greenwood Metropolitan District, 405 Bintage Road, $2,500, tear off/reroof.
Mary Moss, 425 Emerald Road, $1,000, wheelchair ramp.
Janice Davenport, 221 Woodlawn St., $4,000, reroof.
Guadalupe Parra, 238 East Ave., $500, replace siding on dwelling.
John and Pam Still, 112 Westgate Drive, $3,875, tear off/reroof.
James and Becky Bidlack, 107 Stonewood Drive, $7,025, reroof.
Thomas and Mildred Powell, 613 Ridge Road, Hodges, $3,200, reroof.
Steven Holtzclaw, 403 Belle Meade Road, $4,600, roofing.
James and Roberta Kohli, 206 Gracemont Drive,$1,500, rebuild rotted front and roof.
June and Virginia Price, 114 Abbey Court, $1,480, reroof.
Michelle Barksdale, 116 Abbey Court, $1,480, reroof.
Hinton Trust PBLX LLC, 479 Bypass 72 NW, $2,000.