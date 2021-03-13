KHCT Properties LLC, 1519 Edgefield, $7,000, dumpster pad with fencing
Cameron and Whitney Ferguson, 104 Free Bridge Court, Hodges, new construction
David Banks, 218 Beach Drive, Ninety Six, concrete pad and move barn
David Banks, 218 Beach Drive, Ninety Six, $16,000, pole barn 34x34
Jennifer Hall, 5308 Highway 178 S, Ninety Six, $47,040, mobile home 28x56
David Banks, 218 Beach Drive, Ninety Six, $3,000, add concrete slab
Pamela Bartley, 104 Durst Ave., $90,000, new construction
Barbara Jean Boatwright, 203 Maxwell Ave., $17,200, TPO reroof
Kelli and Steven Scott, 106 Chadford Court, $17,595, foundation repair
Glendora Jones, 817 Spring St., $3,500, roof repair, vinyl siding
Ginamarie Wagoner, 130 Effie Drive, $10,000, replace old deck with larger
Geraldine and Kenneth Rackley, 3209 Golf Court Road, Ninety Six, $2,280, reroof
Larry and Jean Shepherd, 202 Flatwood Road, $3,850, reroof
Katie Jo Green, 2607 Edgefield St., $7,200, reroof
Sharon Johnson, 304 Hospital St., $10,000, reroof
Jose Olivares, 233 Pressley St., $16,000, interior remodel and roofing
Doris Smalls, 106 Gary Court, $15,527, foundation repair
Brian and Schanen Smith, 103 Fair Oaks Lane, $6,500, reroofing
Craig and Mary Church, 223 Starboard Tack, $5,000, tear off/reroof
Austin Lewis, 2605 Sam Hodges Road, Hodges, $5,000, tear off/reroof
James and Teresa Lanave, 103 Summerhilld Drive, $8,134, replace windows
Rebecca Thompson, 1412 Woodlawn Road, $4,022, reroof
Robert and Linda Godfrey, 925 Windsor Road, $10,000, roofing
Patton Development SC LLC, 1418 Main St., $8,000.
SKF Limited Partnership, 204 Montague Ave., $1,400.