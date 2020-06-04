Central Trust Co., 408 Main St., $300, relocate existing partition wall.
Stephanie Juarez-Urena, 128 Utopia Acres Drive, demolition of mobile home.
Nikola and Christine Popovski, 107 Egret Lane, addition to deck, stairs, walkway.
Pioneer Construction Inc., 179 Meeting St., new construction.
Mark and Marilyn Amick, 102 Leisure Lane, Ninety Six, bonus room and new carport.
Michael Hodge, 1124 Kirksey Pittsburg Road, Troy, $45,360, mobile home 28x54.
Bryan Price, 105 Price Drive, $36,480, mobile home, 16x76.
Josie and Brandon Burden, 106 Gin House Road, Ninety Six, $47,040, new mobile home 28x56.
Douglas and Nancy Hyatt, 1400 Scotch Cross Road, inground pool 15x29.
Michael and Kay De Blaey, 111 Kenilworth Drive, $17,000, free standing boat/car shed.
Justine and Douglas Hall, 103 Brown Town Road, $26,900, detached garage, 24x24
Maria Figueroa, 215 Duncan Ave., $2,800, deck 16x20.
James and Mary Bright, 123 Northgate Street, $960, new addition to deck 21.8x12.5.
MCK Development Co. Inc., 106 Champion Green, $145,000, new construction.
Pioneer Construction Inc., 179 Meeting St., $154,310, new construction.
Provision Builders LLC, 803 Truett Ave., $50,000, new construction.
Auburn Place LLC, 522 Pascal Drive, $130,000, new construction.
Kenneth Murphy, 103 Pin Oak Drive, $6,746, roof replacement.
Ryan and Ann Sealy, 100 Dupont Circle, $7,000, change closet into bathroom.
John Williams 923 Reynolds Ave., $4,400, tear off old/roof with new shingles.
Roger Blackstone, 400 Stroud Court, $2,000, replace damage siding.
Sarah Phillips, 132 Oakland St., $5,000, reroof.
Leigh Martin, 115 Stratford Road, $6,919, replace windows.
Allie Watts, 3423 Highway 246 N., $4,000, install metal roof.
Robert and Vickie McMillan, 310 Driftwood Drive, $899, replace windows.
Brandon and Tara Smith, 513 Lodge Drive, $3,500, repair porch roof.
Tami Richey, 206 Blakedale Circle, $55,000, tree damage/flooding/roofing/framing.
Richard and Noel Shiflet, 137 Mayapple Lane, $58,893, structural/new trusses/reroof.
Jose and Ada Garcia, 328 Windsor Road, $5,176, replace windows.
Shelly Grund, 1411 Durst Ave., $10,000, remove patio roof, build hip roof.
Mary Burnett, 106 Chase Lane, $6,460, reroof.
Margaret Hyman, 115 Brookwood Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Velvet and Jeremy Brown, 3911 Highway 72-221, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Deale Family Holdings, 1032 New Zion Road, $1,200, reroof and add screen to porch.
Debbie Jacques, 115 Laurel Ridge Place, $4,000, enclose porch for sunroom.
Daryl Manley, 503 Grumling Road, $4,000, remove and replace shingles