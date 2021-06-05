Wanda King, 116 Magnolia Drive, demolition of house.
Gary and Dawn Larson, 204 Compass Point, Ninety Six, $600,800, new construction.
David and Mary Ranallo, 418 Commonwealth Drive, Ninety Six, $722,523, new construction.
Garic Corporation, 504 Rabbit Run Road, Ninety Six, $80,000, home expansion.
Garic Corporation, 504 Rabbit Run Road, Ninety Six, $60,000, attached garage w/upstairs.
Calvin and Dorothy Butler, 617 Julian Road, $57,120, Ninety Six, mobile home 28x68.
Richard and Leisa Hotchkiss, 716 Wingert Road, $34,500, pool.
27665 Forbes Road LLC, 109 McQuay Court, $3,200, build decks.
27655 Forbes Road LLC, 109 McQuay Court, $3,200, build decks.
Salvador Pedroza, 230 Mill Ave., $8,000, attached garage.
Demetrio Castillo, 123 Verde Court, $1,700, drywall installation.
Emily Brown, 311 Augusta Circle, $3,900, reroof.
Jed Graham, 620 Grier St., $1,500, repair roof.
Rebecca Brown, 109 Blyth Ave., $2,900, tear off/reroof.
Grover and Mary Timmons, 109 Blyth Ave., $2,800, tear off/reroof.
Linnie Holley, 37 Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals, $2,000, change exterior doors.
Anthony Soper, 112 Pascal Drive, $4,500, partial enclosure of garage.
Christopher and Melissa Kirkland, 209 Blyth Ave., $11,515, replace windows.
Samuel McCravy, 1015 Sweetwater Road, $1,554, replace doors.
Joseph and Lora Dean, 110 Kings Grant Lane, $4,641, replace windows.
Ray Belk, 517 Parkland Place Road, $659, replace windows.
Elnora and Jesse Williams, 204 Warren Road, $2,600, reroof.
Jeffrey and Pamela Rogers, 120 Kathwood Drive, $2,595, reroof.